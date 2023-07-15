AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:50 a.m. EDT

North Dakota police say 1 officer died, 2 injured in shooting that also left suspect dead in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police in Fargo, North Dakota, say one officer has died and two others have been critically injured in a shooting that also killed the suspect. In a late night statement, police say a civilian also was seriously wounded in the shooting before 3 p.m. Friday. Multiple witnesses say a man opened fire on police officers on a busy street before other officers shot the suspect. Police released no details about a possible motive or the circumstances leading to the shooting. Police say they will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot. The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold Mega Ball 15. The estimated jackpot in the next drawing on Tuesday night would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday’s drawing is an estimated $328 million. Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

Long Island serial killer probe not over after architect is charged in 3 of 11 deaths

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities on Long Island are vowing to continue investigating a string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders after charging an architect in the deaths of three of the 11 victims. Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello over a decade ago. He is also considered the prime suspect in Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ death. Their bodies were bound and hidden in thick underbrush along a remote beach highway across the bay from where the 59-year-old Heuermann has lived all his life. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty. Investigators have said it’s unlikely just one person killed all of the victims.

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of brazen casino heists could get life sentence

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has found a Las Vegas police officer guilty of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists. Caleb Rogers could be sentenced to life in prison. The jury reached its verdict Friday after three days of witness accounts, including from Rogers’ younger brother, who testified against him. Josiah Rogers detailed how they planned the November 2021 robbery. He says he drove the getaway car when Caleb Rogers stole more than $73,000 from a casino off the Las Vegas Strip. Josiah Rogers says he participated only in that heist. Prosecutors say Caleb Rogers succeeded once more but was arrested during the third heist.

GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can emerge as serious challengers to former President Donald Trump. The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival. For now, however, he’s struggled to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base. It’s uncertain DeSantis will become the threat to the former president that he was once billed to be. DeSantis was among six White House hopefuls in Iowa on Friday for the Family Leadership Summit.

Mexico files border boundaries complaint over Texas’ floating barrier plan on Rio Grande

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat says her country has sent a diplomatic note to the U.S. government expressing concern that Texas’ plan to deploy floating barriers on the Rio Grande may violate 1944 and 1970 treaties on boundaries and water. Foreign Relations Secretary Alicia Bárcena says Mexico will send an inspection team to the Rio Grande to see whether any of the barrier extends into Mexico’s side of the border river. Bárcena also complained about U.S. efforts to put up barbed wire on a low-lying island in the river near Eagle Pass, Texas. Bárcena said Friday that if the buoys impede the flow of water, it would be illegal.

US to reopen review of Nevada geothermal plant near endangered toad while legal battle is on hold

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal officials have decided to reconsider the 2021 environmental review that cleared the way for construction of a geothermal power plant in Nevada where an endangered toad lives. The decision marks a significant victory for conservationists and tribal leaders suing to block the project about 100 miles east of Reno. Lawyers for the Bureau of Land Management didn’t specify in court documents last week whether the agency will conduct a supplemental analysis or scrap the previous review and initiate a new one. But either way it means it will be months or potentially more than a year before Ormat Technologies can resume construction of the plant it started building last year.

More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar

AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Convenience stores are swamped as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to some of their largest in the history of the games. The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million — the seventh-highest. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $875 million — the third-highest. Yet some experts raise concerns with the games. Their abysmal odds — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball — are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University says the lottery has historically acted as a regressive tax on the poor — people that can least afford to lose their money buy the most tickets.

Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, official says

NEW YORK (AP) — A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges and is accused of selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson. That’s according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. Sofia Haley Marks appeared before a judge Friday and agreed to remain jailed for now. She was arrested Thursday on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. He was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. A lawyer for Marks declined comment.

GOP attorneys general shift the battle over affirmative action to the workplace

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen Republican state attorneys general are cautioning CEOs of the 100 biggest U.S. companies on the legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices. The move demonstrates how the Supreme Court’s recent ruling dismantling affirmative action in higher education may trickle into the workplace. The state attorneys general sent a letter to the CEOs on Thursday arguing that the controversial June ruling declaring that race cannot be a factor in college admissions could also apply to private entities, like employers. Some legal experts note, however, that the court’s ruling applies to higher education institutions and other entities that receive federal funding, and doesn’t directly change private employer obligations.

