AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:48 p.m. EST

Son of US Sen. Kevin Cramer crashes during police chase, killing North Dakota sheriff’s deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer was being chased by police when he crashed into a North Dakota sheriff’s vehicle, killing a sheriff’s deputy who was laying down road spikes, according to authorities and the Republican senator’s family. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Ian Cramer was arrested and jailed following Wednesday’s crash. Charges are pending. Kevin Cramer said in a statement that his son suffers from serious mental disorders and sped off in the family SUV while the senator’s wife was taking him to an emergency room. The family alerted police, and during a chase, the patrol says Ian Cramer crashed into a parked Mercer County sheriff’s vehicle, pushing it into a deputy and killing him.

Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a pickup truck driver in a suburb of Boston is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility worker, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing it. Police say they arrested 54-year-old Peter Simon of Woodsville, New Hampshire, after a foot pursuit. A lawyer for Simon entered not guilty pleas on his behalf in court Thursday to multiple charges, including two counts of manslaughter, armed robbery and assault. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ will feature Janelle Monáe, Green Day, Ludacris, Reneé Rapp and more in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Seacrest will usher in 2024 on “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Times Square, with satellite locations in Los Angeles and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The LA party boasts a star-studded lineup: the original “Barbie Girl” band Aqua, R&B up-and-comer Coco Jones, “What It Is” singer Doechii, pop belter Ellie Goulding, pop-punks Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends Feat. Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Seacrest inherited ABC’s legendary “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” from Dick Clark. The 2023 “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” celebration will air Dec. 31 on ABC.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

A sea otter pup found alone in Alaska has a new home at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern sea otter who was found alone and malnourished in the remote Alaska town of Seldovia in October has a new home in Chicago. The pup was initially taken to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is one of only a few facilities in the United States with the resources to care for rescued otters. SeaLife Center contacted the aquarium and its otter team made the cross-country journey with the fluffy brown marine mammal. They arrived in Chicago at the end of November. The pup will remain in the sea otter nursery for a few months.

J Balvin returns to his reggaeton roots on the romantic ‘Amigos’ — and no, it is not about Bad Bunny

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J Balvin has released his latest single, “Amigos.” He calls it a “romantic reggaeton” track that takes him back to his roots. One thing that it isn’t? Balvin tells The Associated Press it’s not a response to Bad Bunny’s “Thunder Y Lightning,” which used Balvin’s name as a diss. Instead, Balvin says he considers Bad Bunny like a “little brother.” As for “Amigos,” which was released Thursday, Balvin says his song is about falling into a routine in a relationship and working to keep the passion alive.

McDonald’s testing new CosMc’s chain amid unprecedented global expansion

McDonald’s is testing a new restaurant format with customizable drinks and treats designed to appeal to afternoon snackers — and grab sales from competitors like Starbucks and Dunkin’. McDonald’s says it will open 10 CosMc’s restaurants through the first half of next year. One will be near the company’s headquarters in Chicago and the rest will be in Texas. McDonald’s says CosMc’s is designed to fill a mid-afternoon slump in sales, but the complexity of the drinks it will offer make it impossible to fit into its existing restaurants. CosMc’s is named after a space alien character that McDonald’s introduced in the 1980s.

Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has sued the hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17. The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Combs, Harve Pierre, the former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third man of plying the accuser with drugs and alcohol and then raping her in 2003. Combs denied the allegations in a statement and vowed to fight for his name. The lawsuit follows three other lawsuits accusing Combs of abuse. Combs has denied those allegations as well.

Indonesia ends search for victims of eruption at Mount Marapi volcano that killed 23 climbers

BATU PALANO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have ended the search for any more victims among climbers who were caught by a weekend eruption of the Mount Marapi volcano that killed 23 people and injured several others. About 75 climbers were on the mountain when it erupted Sunday and more than 50 were rescued. Officials had said the discovery of the body of a university student Wednesday raised the confirmed death toll to 23. They ended the search because they believe all the dead have been recovered. Marapi shot thick columns of ash as high as 9,800 feet on Sunday, blanketing nearby villages and towns. About a dozen rescued climbers were taken to hospitals with serious to minor injuries.

52 sea turtles experiencing ‘cold stun’ in New England flown to rehab in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Fifty-two endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles suffering from “cold stun” are rehabbing at four facilities in Florida after a flight on a private plane from the New England Aquarium in Massachusetts. The turtles arrived in Tampa on Tuesday, and 16 were sent to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Officials said in a news release that all of the turtles were experiencing a condition known as cold stun from the frigid New England waters. The other turtles were taken to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, The Florida Aquarium in Tampa and Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Jupiter. Florida experienced record numbers of sea turtle nests this year.

