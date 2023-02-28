AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:37 a.m. EST

Elephants in US zoos? Without breeding, future is uncertain

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A community in the heart of California’s farm belt has been drawn into a growing global debate over whether elephants should be in zoos. In recent years, some larger zoos have phased out elephant exhibits, but the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has gone in another direction, updating its Africa exhibit and collaborating with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums on breeding. The moves have drawn criticism and legal action from animal advocacy groups opposed to keeping elephants in zoos. Some experts said zoos simply don’t have the space elephants need. In Fresno, zoo officials said teaching people about animals in real life makes a difference and can inspire a commitment to conservation.

From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says “history matters, and Black history matters,” a forceful declaration that comes after the state of Florida blocked a new advanced course on African American studies from being taught in its high schools. He spoke during a White House reception Monday marking Black History Month. Biden says Americans “can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican opponent against Biden in 2024, has attracted nationwide attention with his administration’s effort to reject the course in its schools, saying the class pushed a political agenda.

Argentine fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen. The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, law enforcement officials said. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future

JOSHIMATH, India (AP) — For months, residents in Joshimath, a holy town burrowed high up in India’s Himalayan mountains, have seen their homes slowly sink. They pleaded for help, but it never arrived. In January however, their town made national headlines. Big, deep cracks had emerged in over 860 homes, making them unlivable. Roads were split with crevices and multi-storied hotels slumped to one side. Authorities declared it a disaster zone and came in on bulldozers, razing down whole parts of a town that had become lopsided. Today, its future is at risk as unbridled construction to meet rising tourists and accelerate India’s hydropower ambitions, coupled with climate change, have exacerbated subsidence, or sinking of land.

Arizona Republicans disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican legislative leaders are racing to distance themselves from a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and government officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. The allegations were first shared in a legislative hearing last week focused on elections. They caught fire over the weekend on social media, where they were shared by accounts that routinely publish unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. It was an embarrassment for an election fraud movement that has mostly found a sympathetic, or at least tolerant, ear among Arizona legislative Republicans.

Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — The occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, began 50 years ago and was one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism. ICT reports that mixed feelings linger over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after the 71-day occupation and the virtual destruction of the small community. But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in the occupiers’ footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation beginning in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is creating a new task force to crack down on an explosion of the illegal exploitation of migrant children for labor in the U.S. Hundreds of companies that employed nearly 4,000 children last year were found in violation of federal labor laws, a dramatic increase in the last five years. The growing problem has put Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the hot seat, with concerns mounting that migrant children have been discharged from shelters and out of federal custody too quickly, pushing them into vulnerable situations where they’re more likely to become victims of child labor.

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. The defense information, from a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. His lawyers say he suffers symptoms that are resistant to medication. But prosecutors say Alissa hasn’t been participating in his treatment and want an evaluation to determine if that’s because of mental illness or a conscious choice.

Mexican president disparages pro-democracy demonstrators

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at demonstrators who protested cuts to election funding over the weekend, belittling their concerns about threats to democracy and dashing any hopes that he would try to ease rising political tensions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seemed to revel in the conflict, hurling insults at the tens of thousands of people who demonstrated in Mexico City’s main plaza, calling them thieves and allies of drug traffickers. Demonstrators at Sunday’s demonstration in Mexico City’s main plaza had few kind words for López Obrador. They say his plans to cut salaries and funding for local election offices, and other changes approved last week by Mexico’s Senate, are a threat to democracy.

Jake Paul takes first ring defeat by split decision to Fury

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.

