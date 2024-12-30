AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EST

Northern lights could be visible in upper fringes of the US this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may bring northern lights to several states in the northern U.S in time for the new year. Minor disruptions to radio communications are also possible. The sun expelled two bursts of plasma that are hurtling towards Earth and are expected to arrive early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Once they arrive, they could cause colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday night in Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

Linda Lavin, Tony-winning Broadway actor who starred in the landmark sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Linda Lavin, a Tony Award-winning stage actor who became a working class icon as a waitress on the TV sitcom “Alice,” has died at age 87. Lavin’s representative says she died Sunday of complications from lung cancer. Lavin was already a success on Broadway when she was chosen to star in a new CBS sitcom in 1976 based on the Oscar-winning film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” She became a role model for working moms as Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother with a 12-year-old son working in a roadside diner. The show would run until 1985. In 1987, Lavin won a Tony for the Neil Simon play “Broadway Bound.”

In Grammy spotlight, Khruangbin wants to ‘let the music speak for itself’

NEW YORK (AP) — If you think your Spotify playlist is getting a little too long, consider the one shared by the members of Khruangbin. It’s got 51 hours of songs. The mainly instrumental trio’s sonic explorations have paid off of late, with a warmly received 2024 album, “A La Sala,” that reached the top 40 of the Billboard 200 and a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist. The Texas trio makes music that’s hard to describe, a mix of soul, surf rock, psychedelic and funk that creates a melodic, Afro-pop-inspired, reverb-heavy sound with nods to other cultures.

The world population will be 8.09 billion on New Year’s Day after a 71 million increase in 2024

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year’s Day. Estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday show that the world population increased by almost 0.9% in 2024. That’s a slight slowdown from 2023, when it increased by 75 million people. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths were expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates. The Census Bureau says the United States grew by 2.6 million people in 2024. The U.S. population will be 341 million people on New Year’s Day.

Hotel fire in popular Bangkok tourist area kills 3 foreigners

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai police say a fire broke out at a hotel in a popular tourism area in Bangkok, killing three foreigners and injuring several other people. The incident occurred Sunday night at The Ember Hotel near Khao San Road, a famous backpacker street in the Thai capital that’s also known for its lively nightlife. The flames were eventually contained and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Seventy-five people were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire. Police later identified the dead as a Brazilian woman, a Ukrainian man and an American man. Five people were hospitalized, of whom one was in critical condition.

A butterfly collector in Africa with more than 4.2 million seeks to share them for the future

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — What began as a childhood hobby more than six decades ago has led to what might be Africa’s largest butterfly collection in a suburb of Kenya’s capital. Steve Collins has a collection of 4.2 million butterflies representing hundreds of species. Now, running out of space and time, he hopes to hand it over to the next generation. One expert familiar with Collins and his work suggests that the collection should be digitized for global access.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen returns to a tournament after a dispute over jeans is resolved

NEW YORK (AP) — Top ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen is headed back to the World Blitz Championship on Monday. That’s after its governing body agreed to loosen a dress code that got him fined and denied a late-round game in another tournament for refusing to change out of jeans. The International Chess Federation president said in a statement Sunday that he’d let World Blitz Championship tournament officials consider allowing “appropriate jeans” with a jacket, as well as other “minor deviations” from the dress code. Carlsen quit the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships on Friday. He said Sunday he would play — and wear jeans — in the World Blitz Championship.

‘Sonic 3’ and ‘Mufasa’ battle for No. 1 at the holiday box office

Two family films are dominating the holiday box office, with “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” winning the three-day weekend over “Mufasa” by a blue hair. According to studio estimates Sunday, the Sonic movie earned $38 million, while “Mufasa” brought in $37.1 million from theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The R-rated horror “Nosferatu” placed third with an unexpectedly strong $21.2 million. Thanksgiving release holdovers “Wicked” and “Moana 2” rounded out the top five. Christmas Day had several big film openings, including the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown,” the Nicole Kidman erotic drama “Babygirl” and the boxing drama “The Fire Inside.”

Musk causes uproar for backing Germany’s far-right party ahead of key elections

BERLIN (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has caused uproar after backing Germany’s far-right party in a major newspaper ahead of key parliamentary elections in the Western European country, leading to the resignation of the paper’s opinion editor in protest. Germany is to vote in an early election on Feb. 23 after Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party governing coalition collapsed last month in a dispute over how to revitalize the country’s stagnant economy. Musk’s guest opinion piece for Welt am Sonntag, published in German over the weekend, was the second time this month he supported the Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ and ‘Baby Boom’ filmmaker, dies at 83

An Oscar-nominated writer and filmmaker known for classic comedies like “Private Benjamin,” “Baby Boom” and “Father of the Bride,” Charles Shyer has died. He was 83. On Sunday his daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer told The Associated Press that he died Friday in Los Angeles. No cause was disclosed. Born in Los Angeles in 1941 to a filmmaker father, Shyer’s big breakthrough came with co-writing “Private Benjamin” for which he and Nancy Meyers received an Oscar nomination. He and Nancy Meyers were frequent collaborators through their nearly 20-year marriage, including on the remake of “The Parent Trap,” starring Lindsay Lohan.

