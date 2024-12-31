AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:28 p.m. EST

Wimbledon finalist Gabriela Dabrowski reveals she played through 2024 after breast cancer diagnosis

Former U.S. Open doubles champion Gabriela Dabrowski has revealed she played through 2024 while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She delayed part of that treatment so she could compete at Wimbledon where she reached the women’s doubles final. “I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am OK and I will be OK,” the 32-year-old Canadian said. Dabrowski said she had found a first lump in the second half of 2023 and was initially told not to worry about it.

Wind, rain and the threat of floods play the spoiler for New Year’s festivities in the UK

LONDON (AP) — Revelers in the U.K. may have to wring themselves out as they ring in the New Year. A storm system bringing high winds, heavy rain, the possibility of snow and the threat of flooding washed out plans Tuesday for several fireworks displays — in some cases more than 24 hours before the stroke of midnight. Edinburgh’s famous Hogmanay street party, garden concert and pyrotechnics show from the city’s famous castle were snuffed out before festivities got underway Monday. Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of Scotland and the north of England, disrupting some journeys by train and car and playing spoiler to many public celebrations.

Nearly all of Puerto Rico is without power on New Year’s Eve

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A blackout has hit nearly all of Puerto Rico as the U.S. territory prepares to celebrate New Year’s. More than 1.3 million clients were without power early Tuesday and officials say it could take up to two days to restore power. The private company that oversees electricity transmission and distribution says it appears the outage was caused by a failure in an underground power line. Puerto Rico continues to struggle with chronic power outages blamed on a crumbling power grid that was razed by Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm in September 2017.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement after 8 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, ending one of the longest and most contentious divorces in Hollywood history. The two filed a court document Monday saying they’d reached a written agreement. Jolie’s attorney says she is exhausted but relieved. Pitt’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The two Oscar winners were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. She filed for divorce in 2016 after a private flight where she said he was abusive to her and their children. A judge declared the two single in 2019, but they still had to split assets and child custody.

The dill of a lifetime? In a nation that’s enduring its own sour patch, the pickle dominated 2024

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (AP) — When did we know for sure? Was it April, when Nature Made introduced its pickle-flavored gummy vitamins? Was it November, when Petco’s “Pickle Mania” promotion offered 26 different pickle-themed toys for dogs and cats? Maybe it was the day last month that a food scholar was heard to utter, “Everyone can kind of see their needs met by pickles.” Tangy Pickle Doritos. Grill Mates Dill Pickle Seasoning for your steak. Pickle mayonnaise, pickle hummus, pickle cookies, pickle gummies. Spicy pickle challenges. Pickleback shots at the bar. Pickle juice and Dr. Pepper, heaven help us. Prepared Foods, an industry newsletter, said it outright in September: “The pickle obsession is at an all-time high.”

Brock Purdy’s elbow was ‘on fire’ after hit but he says his surgically repaired ligament is fine

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy hurt his surgically repaired throwing elbow late in a loss to the Detroit Lions, the latest blow in an injury-plagued season for the San Francisco 49ers. Purdy said his elbow was initially “on fire” after getting hurt on a sack late in a 40-34 loss and he will need to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Purdy said initial tests showed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament he hurt in a 2022 NFC title-game loss at Philadelphia, and he hopes to play the season finale on Sunday.

A jet carrying the Gonzaga men’s basketball team ordered to stop to avoid collision at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after a private jet carrying the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team nearly crossed a runway as another flight was taking off at Los Angeles International Airport. The plane operated by Key Lime Air was ordered by air traffic controllers to stop as a Delta aircraft took off on Friday. No one was injured. Gonzaga was in Los Angeles for its game against UCLA on Saturday. Key Lime Air did not respond to a request for comment Monday. Los Angeles World Airports referred a media inquiry to the FAA, and a Delta spokesperson said there were no problems for its aircraft.

FBI issues warning to leagues about organized crime groups targeting pro athletes

The FBI is warning sports leagues about crime organizations targeting professional athletes. This comes following a string of burglaries at the homes of prominent NFL and NBA players. ABC News obtained an FBI report outlining how homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches and cash. The NFL and NBA already had issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were with their teams for road games. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete to fall victim.

It’s called the ‘Winter Arc.’ And for some, it’s replacing New Year’s resolutions

New York (AP) — A new year brings new goals. But studies have shown that most people don’t tend to uphold their New Year’s resolutions much past the first month. So in an attempt to reframe the thinking around new year goal-setting, a new wellness trend has popped up online. It’s called the ’Winter Arc,’ and it involves utilizing the cold, dark earlier months of winter to turn inward and get a jumpstart on goals. The AP spoke with some experts about the value of participating and some tips for trying out your own Winter Arc.

Northern lights could be visible in upper fringes of the US this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may bring northern lights to several states in the northern U.S in time for the new year. Minor disruptions to radio communications are also possible. The sun expelled two bursts of plasma that are hurtling towards Earth and are expected to arrive early this week, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Once they arrive, they could cause colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday night in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.