AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:50 a.m. EDT

Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Batting against Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Guerrero was the last of the four semifinalists to swing and the first of the finalists, setting a final round record for homers to top Pete Alonso’s 23 two years ago. Vladimir Sr. won the 2007 derby.

Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon Prime Day is here. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. Scams targeting online shoppers — often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers — are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales events — from Black Friday to, of course, Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau. Prime Day, a two-day event, kicks off on Tuesday and runs through Wednesday. In guidance published last week, the Better Business Bureau reminded consumers to watch out for lookalike websites, too-good-to-be-true social media ads, unsolicited emails or calls and more near Prime Day and other sales events this month beyond Amazon’s.

Wimbledon won’t be making announcements on handshake etiquette despite booing

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Wimbledon is staying out of the politics of handshakes. Elina Svitolina of Ukraine had urged tennis authorities to publicize that Ukrainians won’t be shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players after matches so that fans don’t boo because they think some players are being snubbed. Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton says that’s not going to happen. Fans on No. 1 Court booed Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka after she didn’t go to the net to shake hands with Svitolina after the Ukrainian player’s victory on Sunday. Azarenka knew that Svitolina doesn’t shake hands with Russians and Belarusians in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram. She says her focus is on her health and “getting stronger.” The North American leg of her tour, originally planned to run July through early October, will be rescheduled. The Celebration Tour will now kick off in London on October 14. Madonna’s manager said on June 24 that the singer was hospitalized due to an infection.

Indonesia welcomes return of jewels, temple carvings as important step in global restitution effort

LEIDEN, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands and Indonesia have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artifacts taken — sometimes by force — during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. The items range from valuable jewels to 13th-century temple carvings. They were officially handed back to Indonesia at a ceremony in Leiden on Monday. The Dutch government announced the return last week of the Indonesian treasures and looted artifacts from Sri Lanka. They are the first artifacts returned home on the advice of a Dutch committee set up in 2022 to assess requests by countries for restitution of artifacts in state museums. The committee is considering more restitution requests from Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nigeria.

James Spader bids farewell to an intriguing criminal mastermind as ‘The Blacklist’ finale approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — Raymond “Red” Reddington is finally hanging up his famous black fedora and — fitting for a manipulative genius — he’s doing it on his own terms. “The Blacklist” ends it’s 10-year NBC run July 13 with a two-hour send-off, and star James Spader says the cast and crew relished the chance to take their time saying goodbye. The end of “The Blacklist” is a swang song for Reddington, one of the most intriguing and delicious characters on television. Spader reveals that the show — filmed mostly in New York City with an embrace of international characters — went overseas for the finale. “The Blacklist” ends in Spain.

The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic

The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom. There are no plans for layoffs. The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.

Lawyer for young adult at center of BBC scandal says claims presenter broke law are ‘rubbish’

LONDON (AP) — British detectives say they have met with representatives of the BBC over allegations that a leading presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. But police say they have not opened a criminal investigation, and a lawyer for the young person denies anything inappropriate happened. The U.K.’s publicly funded national broadcaster has suspended the male star, who has not been named, over allegations he gave a youth 35,000 pounds starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. London’s Metropolitan Police force said Monday it is making enquiries “to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed.” A lawyer for the young person tells the BBC that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful” took place.

Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states

A solar storm forecast for Thursday is expected to give skygazers in 17 American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights, the colorful sky show that happens when solar wind hits the atmosphere. Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, but an 11-year solar cycle that’s expected to peak in 2024 is making the lights visible in places farther to the south. The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks has forecast auroral activity Thursday in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland.

As China struggles with heat, flooding and drought, employers are ordered to limit outdoor work

BEIJING (AP) — Employers across much of China have been ordered to limit outdoor work due to scorching temperatures, while areas in the east and southwest have been warned to prepare for torrential rain. The country is struggling with extremes of flooding in some areas and drought in others. Temperatures as high as 40 C (104 F) have been reported in cities including Shijiazhuang, southwest of Beijing, the capital. Meanwhile, the provinces of Shandong on the east coast and Sichuan in the southwest are being warned to prepare for heavy rain from Tuesday to Friday. The government says multiple rivers are likely to rise above safe levels.

