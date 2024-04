AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:49 p.m. EDT

2 men are charged with cutting down famous 150-year-old tree near Hadrian’s Wall in England

LONDON (AP) — Prosecutors in England say two men have been charged with cutting down the popular 150-year-old Sycamore Gap tree next to Hadrian’s Wall. Prosecutors say the men are charged with causing criminal damage and damaging the wall built in A.D. 122 by Emperor Hadrian to guard the northwest frontier of the Roman Empire. The sycamore’s majestic canopy between two hills made it a popular subject for landscape photographers. It became a destination after being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film “Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.” The nighttime felling last fall caused outrage as police tried to figure out what inspired such an act of vandalism.

Lincoln’s Civil War order to block Confederate ports donated to Illinois by governor and first lady

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ governor and first lady have donated a key Civil War document signed by Abraham Lincoln to the presidential library and museum that bears his name. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady M.K. Pritzker were scheduled to visit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on Tuesday to announce their donation of the document in which Lincoln ordered a blockade of Southern ports along the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico in April 1861. The Union’s naval power thereby put a chokehold on the Confederacy’s export of cotton and import of necessary material. The document will go on display at the presidential museum from Wednesday to February 2025.

Walmart launches store-label food brand as it seeks to appeal to younger shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is launching its biggest store-label food brand in 20 years in terms of the breadth of items. The country’s largest retail said Tuesday that the brand, called Bettergoods, is just starting to land in Walmart stores and online. The company expects to have 300 products in the line by the fall, including frozen foods, dairy items, snacks, beverages, pastas and soups. The prices range from under $2 to under $15, with most products costing under $5. The launch comes as inflation has driven shoppers to seek less-expensive alternatives, lifting the popularity of private-label brands. Walmart hopes Bettergoods will appeal to younger customers who are not brand-loyal and want chef-inspired foods priced more affordably.

King Charles III returns to public duties with a trip to a cancer charity

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is returning to public duties with a visit to a cancer treatment charity, beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months. The event on Tuesday marks the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. It will be the first of several public appearances Charles will make in the coming weeks as he prepares to host a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

Indonesia’s Mount Ruang erupts again, spewing ash and peppering villages with debris

MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano has erupted for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash more than a mile into the sky, closing an airport and peppering nearby villages with debris. The alert level of the volcano on Sulawesi Island was again raised to the highest level by the Indonesian geological service Tuesday. More than 11,000 people had evacuated after the April 17 eruption, and some remain in shelters. The international airport in the North Sulawesi provincial capital of Manado was closed again. Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime.

A medical report on soccer legend Maradona’s death aims to undercut homicide case against medics

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A medical examiner’s report into the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has injected uncertainty into the criminal negligence case brought against those involved in his care. The report was released Monday, just a month before the staffers are set to stand trial for homicide. A forensic expert conducted the study at the behest of one of the main defendants, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, in an effort to challenge the 2021 medical examination that held Luque and other doctors responsible for what it described as Maradona’s avoidable death. The defendants have denied any violations or irregularities in Maradona’s treatment.

A horse-shaped nebula gets its close-up in new photos by NASA’s Webb telescope

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Webb Space Telescope has revealed the sharpest images yet of a portion of a horse-shaped nebula. The Horsehead Nebula is located in the Orion constellation and is 1,300 light-years away. Webb’s new glamour shots released Monday captured the Horsehead’s “mane” in finer detail, illuminating its clouds of gas and dust. The nebula is a favorite target of space observatories including the Hubble Space Telescope. Last year, the European space telescope Euclid took fresh photos of Horsehead.

Politicians and dog experts vilify South Dakota governor after she writes about killing her dog

Politicians and dog experts are criticizing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem after she wrote in a new book about killing a rambunctious puppy. The story and the vilification she received on social media has some observers wondering if she’s still a viable potential running mate for Donald Trump. Noem has tried to reframe the story from two decades ago as an example of her willingness to make tough decisions. She says the 14-month-old dog showed aggressive behavior by biting. Experts who work with hunting dogs like Noem’s said she should have trained the pup, not killed it, or found it a new home.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Stereophonic’ lead Tony Award nominations, shows honoring creativity’s spark

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Broadway shows celebrating the origins of sonic creativity — the musical “Hell’s Kitchen” fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play “Stereophonic” about a ’70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations Tuesday. The list also saw a record number of women nominated for best director. A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations, and a starry revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine. The Tonys are set for June 16.

Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled the remaining issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for nearly 14 years. With the agreement the two will avoid what might have been an ugly and revealing trial that had been scheduled for next month. The terms of their agreement have not been disclosed. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart says she is now truly free. Jamie Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten says he would love to reconcile with his daughter. The trial was to involve payment to the attorneys who ran the conservatorship and allegations that her father had mishandled it.

