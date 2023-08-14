AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:40 p.m. EDT

Clarence Avant, ‘Black Godfather’ of entertainment, and benefactor of athletes and politicians, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Avant, the manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and came to be known as the “Black Godfather” of entertainment and beyond has died at 92. He broke in as a manager in the 1950s, with such clients as Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John and “Mission: Impossible” composer Lalo Schifrin. He also started such labels as Sussex and Tabu, with artists including Withers and the S.O.S Band, and helped advance the careers of Michael Jackson and other stars. His death was announced Monday by his family.

Doris Burke and Doc Rivers named to ESPN and ABC’s top NBA crew

Doris Burke will become the first woman to serve as a game analyst on television for a championship final in one of the four major professional U.S. sports leagues. ESPN announced Monday that Burke and Doc Rivers will join Mike Breen on ESPN and ABC’s top NBA broadcast crew. Burke has called the finals on ESPN Radio since 2020 and has been an analyst on ESPN’s NBA games since 2017. She also was a sideline reporter for ABC’s coverage of the finals for nine years. Rivers, who was fired as coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in May, called games on ESPN during the 2003-04 season.

5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes and damages 12 others

PLUM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say five people, including an adolescent, were found dead after a house explosion in western Pennsylvania that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others. Plum Borough police chief Lanny Conley said Sunday the bodies of four adults and one adolescent were recovered after the blast shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to hospitals, where one person remained in critical condition while the other two were released. Fifty-seven firefighters were treated at the scene for minor issues. The cause of the blast remains under investigation by the county fire marshal, but officials warn that it could take months or even years.

MLB looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball is looking into social media posts involving Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He did not play in Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Cleveland. The team said in a statement: “During today’s game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco. We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.” Osleivis Basabe started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old’s major league debut. Basabe learned he was being brought up during his game Saturday night with Triple-A Durham.

North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a nearly 100-foot fall off a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip. Authorities say it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped and fell Tuesday. The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital and treated forinjuries including nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung and a concussion. The teen and his mother were on a trip to visit national parks when the Grand Canyon fall occurred. He was discharged from the hospital Saturday and being driven home to Casselton, North Dakota.

Railway bridge collapses in southeastern Norway after last week’s torrential rain

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A railway bridge in southeastern Norway that ran across a river swollen by torrential rain has collapsed. The agency in charge of the Norwegian rail infrastructure said Monday the central section of the steel truss bridge slid into the water “due to damage to the central bridge foundation.” No casaulties were reported. Last week’s rain led to the evacuation of thousands in southeastern Norway, where a huge amount of water, littered with broken trees, debris and trash, thundered down usually serene rivers.

CNN revamps schedule, with new roles for Phillip, Coates, Wallace and Amanpour

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, with new roles for Abby Phillip, Laura Coates and news veterans Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Phillip and Coates will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. They join Erin Burnett and Kaitlan Collins to give CNN a weeknight lineup hosted entirely by women, with the exception of Anderson Cooper at 8 p.m. Amanpour, who has hosted a show on CNN International but hasn’t been seen much on the domestic network, will host a new Saturday morning show. Wallace, formerly of Fox News, will host a live topical hour on Saturdays.

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI feature that summarizes product reviews for customers. The company said in a blog post Monday that it will use AI to pick out common themes in reviews and summarize them in a short paragraph on the product detail page. The feature is designed to help shoppers determine at a glance what other customers said about a product before they spend more time reading through individual reviews. Amazon began testing it earlier this year. The tech giant says the feature is now available for a subset of mobile shoppers in the U.S. and it may expand it to more shoppers based on customer feedback.

Pilot and crew member safely eject before Soviet-era fighter jet crashes at Michigan air show

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A pilot and crew member escaped serious injury when they ejected from a vintage jet that crashed during a Michigan air show Sunday. The Wayne County Airport Authority says the MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show shortly after 4 p.m. The Soviet fighter plane crashed into a parking lot and struck unoccupied vehicles at a nearby apartment complex in Belleville, about 30 miles west of Detroit. No injuries were reported on the ground at the apartments or the air show hosted by the Yankee Air Museum. The pilot and crew member were transported to an area hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating with the National Transportation Safety Board.

‘Barbie’ has legs: Greta Gerwig’s film tops box office again and gives industry a midsummer surge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally — a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.

