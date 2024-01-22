AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:35 a.m. EST

Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times. The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Jared Goff throws 2 TD passes, Lions advance to NFC title game with 31-23 win over Buccaneers

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 in a divisional-round playoff game, lifting the long-suffering franchise into the NFC championship for the first time in 32 years and just the second time in franchise history. The Lions won two playoff games in a season for the first time since 1957, the last year they won the NFL title. They will play at San Francisco, the NFC’s top seed, next Sunday for a spot in the Super Bowl — a game they have never played in. Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes for the Bucs but he was intercepted by Derrick Barnes to end Tampa Bay’s chances.

Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Kelce threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

Benito the giraffe leaves extreme weather at Mexico’s border and heads to a more congenial home

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — Benito the giraffe has left Mexico’s northern border and its extreme weather conditions and is headed for a conservation park in central Mexico, where the climate is more akin to his natural habitat and already a home to other giraffes. The move came after environmental groups waged a campaign complaining about conditions faced by Benito at the city-run Central Park zoo in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas,. The weather there is brutally hot in the summer and temperatures plunge during the winter. Benito is heading on a journey of 1,200 miles and about 50 hours on the road to his new home at the Africam Safari park in Puebla state. Visitors travel through the park in all-terrain vehicles to observe animals as if they were on safari.

Nick Dunlap becomes 1st amateur winner on PGA Tour since 1991 with victory at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to win on the PGA Tour, making a 6-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express on Sunday. Dunlap, the 20-year-old University of Alabama sophomore and reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is the first amateur winner since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. He’s only the seventh amateur since 1945 — and the third since 1957 — to win a tour event. Dunlap, the only amateur in the 156-player field, surged into a three-shot lead with a sizzling 60 in the third round. He closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 29-under 259 and break the tournament scoring record as a 72-hole event.

Man arrested near Taylor Swift’s NYC townhouse after reported break-in attempt

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer’s Tribeca home. City police say they responded to a report of a disorderly person near the townhouse Saturday. Witnesses told the New York Post that the man tried but failed to enter the building. Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift’s home, but said they arrested the man on the same street on an unrelated warrant. A representative for Swift did not immediately return a message. The home has been the site of several other break-ins and attempts over the years.

Mary Weiss, lead singer of the Shangri-Las, dies at 75

Mary Weiss, the lead singer of the 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, whose hits included “Leader of the Pack,” has died. She was 75. Miriam Linna, founder of Weiss’ label, Norton Records, said Sunday that Weiss died Friday in Palm Springs, California. No cause of death was given. Rolling Stone first reported her death Friday. The four members of the Shangri-Las met at school in Queens, New York, and performed at school dances and teen hops. They found enormous success as a pioneering girl group with a tough, working-class image and drama-filled songs of teen dreams and heartbreak. After the group disbanded in 1968, Weiss stayed away from music for four decades. In 2007, she released her solo debut.

Marlena Shaw, ‘California Soul’ singer, dead at 81

Marlena Shaw, the jazz and R&B vocalist whose “California Soul” was one of the defining soul songs of the late 1960s, has died. She was 81. Shaw’s daughter, Marla Bradshaw, announced the singer’s death Friday in a video posted on Facebook. A cause of death was not given. A charismatic and wide-ranging vocalist, Shaw was best known for 1969’s “California Soul,” which has endured as a widely popular and often sampled song. The 5th Dimension and Marvin Gaye also recorded “California Soul,” yet Shaw’s version became the much-loved version. It’s been sampled by dozens of artists.

‘Burn, beetle, burn’: Hundreds of people torch an effigy of destructive bug in South Dakota town

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — In what’s become an annual winter tradition, hundreds of people carrying torches set fire to a giant wooden beetle effigy in Custer, South Dakota, to raise awareness of the destructive impact of the mountain pine beetle on Black Hills forest land. Firefighters prepared and lighted torches for residents to carry in a march to the pyre Saturday night in the 11th annual Burning Beetle fest. People set the tall beetle effigy on fire amid drum beats and chants of “Burn, beetle, burn” as fireworks dazzled overhead. The event raises awareness of the mountain pine beetle’s destructive impact to forests, and it also supports the local arts.

‘Mean Girls’ fetches $11.7M in second weekend to stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — On a quiet weekend in movie theaters, “Mean Girls” repeated atop the box office with $11.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a handful of awards contenders sought to make an impact ahead of Oscar nominations on Tuesday. Only one new film debuted in wide release: “I.S.S.,” a modestly budgeted sci-fi thriller starring Ariana DeBose. The film debuted with $3 million on 2,518 screens. Even for January, historically a low ebb for moviegoing, it was a sparsely attended weekend, with paltry options on the big screen. The top 10 films collectively accounted for just $51.3 million in box office, according to Comscore.

