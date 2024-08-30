AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:35 a.m. EDT

A 4-year-old broke a 3,500-year-old jar at an Israeli museum. Forgiven, he’s invited back

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A 4-year-old boy who accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old jar at a museum in Israel has been forgiven and even invited back. Alex Geller, the boy’s father, said his son is exceptionally curious and that he just wanted to see what was inside. Curators hope to turn the disaster into a teachable moment. The Bronze Age jar was one of many artifacts exhibited out in the open, part of the Hecht Museum’s vision of letting visitors explore history without glass barriers. The restoration of the jar is expected to be completed in a matter of days, and it could be back on exhibit as early as next week. The child has been invited to return to the museum on Friday.

Afghan taekwondo para-athlete makes history with the first medal for the Refugee Paralympic Team

PARIS (AP) — Zakia Khudadadi has made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympics by becoming the first athlete from the Refugee Paralympic Team to win a medal. Khudadadi won bronze in the women’s 47kg category after defeating Turkey’s Ekinci Nurcihan. When the final buzzer sounded at the Grand Palais in central Paris, Khudadadi erupted in joy, throwing her helmet and mouthpiece into the air. Born without one forearm, she began practicing taekwondo in secret at age 11 in a hidden gym in her hometown of Herat, in western Afghanistan. Following the rise of the Taliban in 2021, she was evacuated from Afghanistan. She settled in Paris and was later offered the opportunity to compete with the refugee team at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Stephen Curry signs $63 million extension with Warriors for 2026-27 season

Stephen Curry has signed a one-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for the 2026-27 season, one in which the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader and Olympic gold medalist will earn nearly $63 million. The team announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement was in place, and Curry’s agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, later confirmed it to The Associated Press. Curry is now guaranteed about $178 million for the next three seasons; about $55.8 million for this season, about $59.6 million for 2025-26 and now about $62.6 million — the most the Warriors could offer by league rule — for 2026-27.

Nicole Kidman brings erotic drama ‘Babygirl’ to Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Nicole Kidman returns to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of “Babygirl” on Friday. The erotic drama is about a powerful CEO who jeopardizes her career and family life by having an affair with a younger intern. “Babygirl” is playing in competition at Venice, alongside the likes of “Maria” and the yet to premiere “The Room Next Door,” “Queer” and “Joker: Folie à Deux.” A24 will release it in theaters in December. “Babygirl” was made by “Bodies Bodies Bodies” filmmaker Halina Reijn, who was inspired by a love of erotic thrillers by filmmakers like Paul Verhoeven and Adrian Lyne.

Criminal charges weighed against a man after a country music star stops show over an alleged assault

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Criminal charges are being considered for a man suspected of hitting a woman at a concert in an incident that prompted country musician Scotty McCreery to stop his show and call the man out. The singer from North Carolina summoned police and security from the stage at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo and asked if the woman was OK. Audience members could be heard booing and chanting as officials responded during the Aug 24 concert. Authorities said Thursday that the man was not arrested and potential charges were referred to prosecutors. McCreery gained fame as a teenager appearing on the television show “American Idol.”

NASA record holder can relate to astronauts stuck in space. He was, too

NASA’s record-holding astronaut is urging his two stuck-in-space colleagues to stay positive and “keep up the good work.” Frank Rubio says he’s been helping out from Houston for the past two weeks with their prolonged space station mission. Rubio himself ended up spending a year at the space station, twice as long as planned. Rubio says he spoke with Suni Williams on Thursday, and both she and Butch Wilmore are staying busy and setting a great example. The pair should have returned to Earth on Boeing’s troubled capsule back in June. NASA decided last weekend it would be safer to fly home with SpaceX in February.

State Fair of Texas is sued by state’s Republican AG over new rule banning guns on premises

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas. The move drew swift criticism from Republican state lawmakers, who have greatly expanded gun rights in recent years. Paxton, a Republican, threatened to sue if the ban was not repealed. He said the ban infringes on gun owners’ rights.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students studying global affairs. The course description says it will examine issues such as communications and fundraising. Christie served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey from 2002 to 2008. He sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016 and again in 2024.

Hiker left on Colorado mountain by coworkers stranded overnight in freezing rain, high winds

SALIDA, Colo. (AP) — A man left by his group of office coworkers to complete his final push to the summit of a Colorado mountain became disoriented and fell multiple times while stranded overnight in stormy weather. Chaffee County Search and Rescue officials said on Facebook that they were called Friday night about an overdue hiker on Mount Shavano southwest of Denver. Officials say a group of 15 hikers had left at sunrise Friday with part of the group planning to climb to the summit. The hiker was left to push to the summit alone, became disoriented in a storm with freezing rain and high winds, lost cellphone service and spent the night before being rescued.

High winds, possibly from a tornado, derail 43 train cars in North Dakota

STEELE, N.D. (AP) — Tornadic winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas. BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan says a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North Dakota. High winds caused 43 empty coal cars to derail. No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were in the cars. BNSF cleanup crews were at the site Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed the winds at Steele were from a tornado. A second twister also touched down near Selfridge, North Dakota. The service was working to confirm if tornadoes hit South Dakota.

