AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:27 p.m. EST

Congo man dies with hemorrhagic fever, indicating mystery outbreak could be more than just malaria

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A man in western Congo has died with hemorrhagic fever symptoms. Health authorities say that has led them to suspect that a still-unidentified virus may be involved alongside malaria in a mysterious outbreak that has killed dozens of people. Congo authorities said last week that they suspected malaria in the flu-like disease outbreak, in which more than four out of five patients have tested positive for malaria. But the death of the man with hemorrhagic fever — not normally associated with parasite-caused malaria — could indicate a virus at work as well. The Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the died Thursday in the remote Panzi area of Kwango province where the outbreak has been recorded.

Snow, ice and strong winds make for dangerous conditions in upper Midwest

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A fast-moving winter storm brought snow, ice, strong winds and bitter cold to much of the upper Midwest, snarling traffic in the Twin Cities and forcing the North Dakota officials to shut down an interstate highway. Interstates were snow-covered and treacherous Thursday in parts of the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Several fender-benders and slide-offs were reported. There were no immediate reports of deaths. Up to 7 inches of snow were possible in Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. A lengthy stretch of Interstate 94 in North Dakota closed early Thursday after several trucks got stuck and blocked the road.

A Romanian court says the Andrew Tate case can’t go to trial because of missteps by the prosecutors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An appeals court in Romania has ruled that the case against influencer Andrew Tate, accused of human trafficking, rape and sexual exploitation of women, cannot go to trial because of multiple legal and procedural irregularities on the part of the prosecutors. Thursday’s ruling comes two years since Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate were arrested in the case along with two Romanian women. The decision is a huge setback for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency but it does not mean the Tates and the two women walk free — the case has not been closed, and there is also a separate legal case against the brothers in Romania.

Immigration drives US population growth to highest rate in 23 years as residents pass 340 million

Immigration in 2024 drove U.S. population growth to its fastest rate in 23 years as the nation surpassed 340 million residents. The U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday that the 1% growth rate this year was the highest it has been since 2001, and it was a marked contrast to the record low of 0.2% set in 2021 at the height of pandemic restrictions on travel to the United States. Immigration this year increased by 2.8 million people, partly because of a new method of counting that adds people who were admitted for humanitarian reasons.

Australian who falsely claimed to have invented bitcoin is found in contempt of UK court

LONDON (AP) — An Australian computer scientist who falsely claimed to be the founder of the bitcoin cryptocurrency has been found to have committed contempt of court by breaching an order of London’s High Court. In a judgment on Thursday, Justice James Mellor said Craig Wright had committed “a clear breach” of an order in March that barred him from launching or threatening further legal action related to bitcoin. Wright, who is not in the U.K., has been sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years For eight years, Wright had claimed that he was the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that masked the identity of the creator of bitcoin.

The best Christmas movies for every mood

‘Tis the season for spirited and winless debates about what the best Christmas movie is. No one needs us to remind you about the obvious holiday movies playing on repeat on cable, but perhaps you are looking to go beyond the obvious this year. Associated Press Film Writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle list the best Christmas movies for every mood. Feeling fancy? There’s “Metropolitan.” Wanting an L.A. movie that’s not “Die Hard”? How about “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”? How about a cry? Try “Umbrellas of Cherbourg.” Or maybe just a good old classic like “Shop Around the Corner” and “Miracle on 34th Street”?

AP Exclusive: Pro tennis player Jenson Brooksby talks about living with autism

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — American professional tennis player Jenson Brooksby tells The Associated Press he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was nonverbal at about 2 1/2 years old. Brooksby is getting ready to get back on the tennis tour next month after missing nearly two full years because of injuries, operations and a suspension connected to missed drug tests. He is planning to make his Grand Slam return at the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 12. That was the last tournament he played, back in January 2023, when he upset three-time major finalist Casper Ruud. Brooksby was ranked No. 33 at age 21 in 2022.

The truth behind Santa Claus, as seen by grown-ups: To tell or not to tell?

NEW YORK (AP) — When it comes to Christmas, there’s no getting away from Santa Claus. He’s been the subject of poems and stories, movies and songs, invoked as the judge of naughty or nice, the recipient of countless cookies and glasses of milk to sustain him on his journey. For a lot of parents and other adults, perpetuating that Santa Claus is real is a chance to give young children a bit of holiday magic. Others, though, are more skeptical, raising concerns about parents lying to children and about some of the messaging in Santa’s story, such as the constant surveillance.

Now caretaker of his dad’s work, Sean Ono Lennon seeks to innovate, not merely repeat

NEW YORK (AP) — Now caretaker of his dad’s work, Sean Ono Lennon is on a remarkable run. He won an Oscar this year for a short film based on John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s song “Happy Christmas (War is Over)” and was nominated for a Grammy for the innovative box set based on his father’s 1973 album “Mind Games.” It’s an absorbing package complete with puzzles, hidden material and messages only visible in ultraviolet light. Even more interesting is Lennon’s decision to experiment by reimagining some of his dad’s music, not just reissue what was done decades ago. Lennon says the work makes him feel close to his father, who was killed in 1980s.

New documentary focuses on Christa McAuliffe’s impact as a teacher in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new documentary about teacher Christa McAuliffe focuses more on how she still inspires others and less on her fate aboard the space shuttle Challenger. “Christa: From Ordinary to Extraordinary” from New Hampshire PBS explores her close relationship with the state and its capital, Concord, where she was picked from over 11,000 applicants to be the nation’s first teacher in space. McAuliffe was 37 when she was killed, one of seven crew members aboard the Challenger when it broke apart on live TV on Jan. 28, 1986. There have been multiple films about her and the Challenger, and this one looks at her impact as a teacher. The film is being released on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.