AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:13 a.m. EST

Jury selection begins for trial of “Rust” armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are pursuing accountability in the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western movie “Rust.” Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial for weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in Santa Fe. Her attorneys argue she isn’t to blame for the death of Halyna Hutchins. Prosecutors, however, say Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly introduced live ammunition to the set in a series of negligent actions. The evidence and testimony has implications for Baldwin, who is charged in a separate case with involuntary manslaughter. No trial date has been set for Baldwin yet.

United flight from San Francisco to Boston diverted due to damage to one of its wings

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines says a flight heading from San Francisco to Boston had to be diverted after the plane suffered damage to one of its wings. United says the Boeing 757-200 with 165 passengers aboard landed in Denver on Monday to address an issue with the slat on one of its wings. The plane landed safely. Passengers were put on a different plane and arrived later in the day in Boston. United did not say what caused the damage to the plane’s wing. Boston 25 News broadcast a passenger’s video showing the panel partially shredded.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce is finalized, officially ending their marriage

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly two decades, has been finalized. California court records filed Tuesday say the two have been declared single by a Santa Barbara County judge. Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning movie and TV star nine months ago. The two appeared to be headed for an ugly trial after public fights over custody and support payments for their three teenage children. But they reached a settlement agreement in September that allowed them to avoid it. The two began dating in 1998 and married in 2004. It was the second marriage for Costner.

A Colorado man is dead after a pet Gila monster bite

Authorities say a Colorado man is dead after being bitten by his pet Gila monster. Lakewood police say 34-year-old Christopher Ward died in a hospital Friday, four days after the bite by the venomous lizard. If confirmed, the death would be a rare case of someone dying from a Gila monster, which live in the southwestern U.S. Gila monster bites can cause intense pain but aren’t normally deadly. Jefferson County coroner’s officials declined to comment, including whether tests showed yet whether the man died from the lizard’s venom or some other medical condition. Officers took the lizard and one other to a sanctuary in South Dakota.

Beatles to get a Fab Four of biopics, with a movie each for Paul, John, George and Ringo

NEW YORK (AP) — The Beatles are getting the big-screen biopic treatment in a Fab Four of movies that will give each band member their own film. All are to be directed by Sam Mendes. For the first time, the Beatles are giving full life and music rights to a movie project. Sony Pictures announced Monday a deal that may dwarf all music biopics that have come before it, with the stories of Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr spread out over a quartet of films. The films are expected to roll out theatrically in 2027, with the movies potentially coexisting or intersecting in cinemas.

Welcome to the ‘Hotel California’ case: The trial over handwritten lyrics to an Eagles classic

NEW YORK (AP) — An unusual criminal trial is set to open over the handwritten lyrics to a classic rock blockbuster: the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” A noted rare-book dealer, a former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame curator and a collectibles seller are charged with conspiring to own and try to sell manuscripts of that song’s lyrics and other Eagles hits without the right to do so. The defendants have pleaded not guilty. Disputes over memorabilia abound, but criminal trials over them don’t. And in this one, the prosecutors’ star witness is indeed that. Eagles co-founder Don Henley is expected to testify.

Young girl killed when a hole she dug in the sand collapsed on a Florida beach, authorities said

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a young girl was buried in sand and died when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a south Florida beach. A fire department official says emergency crews responding around 3 p.m. Tuesday to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea found the boy, who is about 8 years old, buried up his chest in sand. The girl, about 7 years old, was completely buried underneath the boy, according to the official. The hole was 5 or 6 feet deep when the collapse happened. Rescuers used support boards to keep more sand from collapsing in as they used shovels to dig the children out. It wasn’t immediately known how long they were buried.

George H.W. Bush’s speedboat fetches $435,000 at benefit auction

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush’s speedboat has a new owner. The 38-foot “Fidelity V” sold for $435,000 during the George and Barbara Bush Foundation’s 2024 Presidential Salute auction. Last week’s event in Houston benefited the the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, and The Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. The buyer was anonymous and it’s unclear what will become of the boat. The vessel sports a presidential seal and is powered by three Mercury outboard engines with a combined 900 horsepower. It was used in the waters off Kennebunkport, Maine, which is home to the Texas family’s summer retreat.

Flight attendant accused of trying to video record teen girl in airplane bathroom held until trial

BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant arrested on suspicion of trying to secretly video record a 14-year-old female passenger using an airplane bathroom last September is being held in custody pending trial. Police also alleged that 37-year-old Estes Carter Thompson III, of Charlotte, North Carolina, had recordings of four other minor female passengers using lavatories on aircraft he had worked on previously. During an initial appearance Tuesday in federal court in Boston, Thompson agreed to voluntary confinement until trial. He did not enter a plea and a lawyer appointed to Thompson declined to say how he would plead.

