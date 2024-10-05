AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Solar flares may cause faint auroras across top of Northern Hemisphere

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may cause faint auroras across fringes of the northern United States this weekend. Forecasters are also monitoring for possible disruptions to power and communications. The sun’s magnetic field is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making solar storms and northern lights more frequent. The sun shot out two strong flares earlier this week, including one Thursday that was the biggest since 2017. Faint auroras may be visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa and New York — but the storms could still intensify or weaken over the weekend.

Civilization 7 makers work with Shawnee to bring sincere representation of the tribe to the game

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) — The chief of the Shawnee Tribe grew up playing video games, including hundreds of hours colonizing a distant planet in the 1999 title Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri. So when that same game studio approached the tribal nation with a proposal to make a playable character out of their historical leader Tecumseh in the upcoming game Civilization 7, Chief Ben Barnes felt a rush of excitement. Meier’s Civilization series remains the bestselling franchise in a strategy genre it helped launch in 1991. But society’s understanding of cultural appropriation and the importance of accurate historical framing has changed. To properly represent the Shawnee leader, game developers looked for the input and blessing of the Shawnee people.

Karen Read seeks delay in wrongful death lawsuit until her trial on murder and other charges is done

BOSTON (AP) — Karen Read is seeking to delay a wrongful death lawsuit until her criminal trial in connection with the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend is done. The lawsuit filed last month by the family of John O’Keefe blames his death on Read, and also on what the lawsuit describes as negligence by bars that continued to serve drinks to her despite signs she was drunk. It says the first bar served her seven alcoholic drinks in about 90 minutes the night of Jan. 28, 2022, and that Read carried the last drink into the second bar, where she was served more alcohol.

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup artist for Garth Brooks alleges in a lawsuit that the country music star raped and sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019. The woman is not named and goes by Jane Roe in the lawsuit filed in LA Superior Court on Thursday. She alleges that Brooks booked only one hotel suite for the two of them on the trip from Nashville to California, and raped her in the suite. Brooks forcefully denied the allegations in a statement and acknowledged he tried to get a court to stop Thursday’s lawsuit from being filed.

Eminem is going to be a grandfather, he reveals in ‘Temporary’ music video

Rapper Eminem has announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship. The “Temporary” music video shows his daughter handing Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back and ultrasound photos. The social media influencer confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. The video also features photos and clips of home videos from his daughter’s childhood that date back to 1999. The “Lose Yourself” artist has always had a soft spot for his daughter, frequently mentioning her in songs like “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.”

Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona as manager a year after he left Cleveland

Terry Francona has been hired to manage the Cincinnati Reds, returning to the major leagues a year after he stepped down in Cleveland because of health reasons. The team announced the hire Friday. Francona received a three-year contract. Francona is replacing David Bell, who was fired by Cincinnati in the final days of his sixth season. Bell had a 409-456 record with the Reds. Francona, who turns 66 in April, played for Cincinnati in 1987. He hit .227 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 102 games. Francona spent 11 seasons in Cleveland, where he led the Guardians to one World Series appearance and became the club’s all-time winningest manager.

International fiesta fills New Mexico’s sky with colorful hot air balloons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of colorful hot air balloons are scheduled to take off together for the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The nine-day festival starting Saturday is one of the most photographed events in the world. It draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots to New Mexico each fall for the rare opportunity to be within arm’s reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated. Propane burners roar and the uniquely shaped balloons speckle the sky with vibrant colors. Everyone usually bundles up in layers to protect against a morning chill that helps pilots stay in the air longer, but organizers say this year’s fiesta could be the warmest on record.

Nibi the ‘diva’ beaver to stay at rescue center, Massachusetts governor decides

BOSTON (AP) — The question of whether a 2-year-old beaver named Nibi can stay with the rescuers she has known since she was a baby or must be released into the wild as winter approaches was resolved when the Massachusetts governor stepped in to protect Nibi. The state issued a permit Thursday to Newhouse Wildlife Rescue for Nibi to remain at the rehabilitation facility and serve as an educational animal. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey says Nibi has captured the hearts of many of the state’s residents, including her own. Nibi’s fate had made it all the way to the courts before Healey stepped in.

Dozens of zoo tigers die after contracting bird flu in southern Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — More than a dozen tigers have died after contracting bird flu at a zoo in southern Vietnam. A caretaker at Vuon Xoai zoo in Bien Hoa city told State media VNExpress that the animals were fed with raw chicken bought from nearby farms. The bodies of the panther and 20 tigers were incinerated and buried. Samples taken from the tigers tested positive for H5N1, the virus that causes bird flu. More than 20 other tigers are isolated for monitoring. The zoo houses some 3,000 other animals. The staff members who were taking care of the tigers tested negative for bird flu and were in normal health condition. Unusual flu strains that come from animals are occasionally found in people.

Photo shows U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler wearing blackface at college Halloween party in 2006

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler said he was sorry after the New York Times obtained photos of him wearing blackface about two decades ago at a college Halloween costume party where he dressed as Michael Jackson. The images emerged Thursday as Lawler, a first-term Republican, is locked in a competitive reelection bid for his congressional seat in New York’s Hudson Valley. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lawler described himself as a Jackson super fan who was attempting to pay homage to the pop star. Blackface minstrelsy took hold in New York City in the 1830s and became popular among post-Civil War whites, though it was regarded as offensive from the beginning of its use.

