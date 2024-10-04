AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 a.m. EDT

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark a near-unanimous choice as WNBA’s Rookie of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark has been named WNBA Rookie of the Year in a near-unanimous vote. A national panel of sportswriters and sportscasters gave the Indiana Fever guard 66 of 67 votes. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received the other vote. Clark, the No. 1 overall pick from Iowa, averaged 19.2 points and a league-best 8.4 assists per game while helping the WNBA set attendance records and garner mainstream attention. She struggled a bit early in the season, but found her groove and was an All-Star starter. She led the Fever to the playoffs and a 20-20 record after a 1-8 start.

There’s a moose on the loose — in a New Hampshire swimming pool

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire have responded to an unusual call — a moose trapped in a backyard swimming pool. A video shot by police shows rescuers removing a pool covering after arriving at the home at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning to reveal the adult moose standing in the water. After the cover was removed, the moose strolled out of the shallow end of the pool and headed to a wooded area next to the home. Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement that no people or animals were harmed.

Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas and community

LA JUNTA, Colo. (AP) — It’s tarantula mating season on the Colorado plains, when male spiders scurry out of their burrows in search of a mate. Hundreds of arachnophiles flock to the small town of La Junta each year to watch them emerge in droves. Scientists, spider enthusiasts and curious Colorado families piled into buses just before dusk last weekend as tarantulas began to roam. Back in town, festivalgoers flaunted their tarantula-like traits in a hairy leg contest and paraded around in vintage cars with giant spiders on the hoods. For many, it was an opportunity to celebrate spiders with others who share their fascination rather than fear.

Feel-good parkruns have raced past their humble beginnings and now draw millions for fitness and fun

LONDON (AP) — It’s a weekly running race now held around the world. But parkrun began with humble origins in London 20 years ago when 13 friends lined up in a London park and challenged themselves on a 5-kilometer or 3.1-mile footrace. Its founder didn’t have grand ambitions beyond offering a free and weekly run open to anyone in his local park. Two decades later, more than 10 million people have participated in the runs now held in 23 countries. The runs are credited with improving the health and well-being of untold numbers of people motivated by the consistency, camaraderie, and physical challenge it offers.

Solar flares may cause faint auroras across top of Northern Hemisphere

NEW YORK (AP) — Solar storms may cause faint auroras across fringes of the northern United States this weekend. Forecasters are also monitoring for possible disruptions to power and communications. The sun’s magnetic field is currently at the peak of its 11-year cycle, making solar storms and northern lights more frequent. The sun shot out two strong flares earlier this week, including one Thursday that was the biggest since 2017. Faint auroras may be visible as far south as South Dakota, Iowa and New York — but the storms could still intensify or weaken over the weekend.

Civilization 7 makers work with Shawnee to bring sincere representation of the tribe to the game

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) — The chief of the Shawnee Tribe grew up playing video games, including hundreds of hours colonizing a distant planet in the 1999 title Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri. So when that same game studio approached the tribal nation with a proposal to make a playable character out of their historical leader Tecumseh in the upcoming game Civilization 7, Chief Ben Barnes felt a rush of excitement. Meier’s Civilization series remains the bestselling franchise in a strategy genre it helped launch in 1991. But society’s understanding of cultural appropriation and the importance of accurate historical framing has changed. To properly represent the Shawnee leader, game developers looked for the input and blessing of the Shawnee people.

Garth Brooks accused of rape in lawsuit from hair-and-makeup artist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who says she worked as a hair-and-makeup artist for Garth Brooks alleges in a lawsuit that the country music star raped and sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2019. The woman is not named and goes by Jane Roe in the lawsuit filed in LA Superior Court on Thursday. She alleges that Brooks booked only one hotel suite for the two of them on the trip from Nashville to California, and raped her in the suite. Brooks forcefully denied the allegations in a statement and acknowledged he tried to get a court to stop Thursday’s lawsuit from being filed.

Eminem is going to be a grandfather, he reveals in ‘Temporary’ music video

Rapper Eminem has announced his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant through a touching music video that is a tribute to their relationship. The “Temporary” music video shows his daughter handing Eminem a jersey with the name “Grandpa” emblazoned on the back and ultrasound photos. The social media influencer confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post. The video also features photos and clips of home videos from his daughter’s childhood that date back to 1999. The “Lose Yourself” artist has always had a soft spot for his daughter, frequently mentioning her in songs like “Hailie’s Song” and “Mockingbird.”

Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona as manager a year after he left Cleveland

Terry Francona has been hired to manage the Cincinnati Reds, returning to the major leagues a year after he stepped down in Cleveland because of health reasons. The team announced the hire Friday. Francona is replacing David Bell, who was fired by Cincinnati in the final days of his sixth season. Bell had a 409-456 record with the Reds. Francona, who turns 66 in April, played for Cincinnati in 1987. He hit .227 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 102 games.

International fiesta fills New Mexico’s sky with colorful hot air balloons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of colorful hot air balloons are scheduled to take off together for the 52nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The nine-day festival starting Saturday is one of the most photographed events in the world. It draws hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots to New Mexico each fall for the rare opportunity to be within arm’s reach as the giant balloons are unpacked and inflated. Propane burners roar and the uniquely shaped balloons speckle the sky with vibrant colors. Everyone usually bundles up in layers to protect against a morning chill that helps pilots stay in the air longer, but organizers say this year’s fiesta could be the warmest on record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.