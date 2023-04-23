AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:45 a.m. EDT

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes staged quite a show on a cold and snowy day and with the stands full of fans eager to catch a glimpse of what could be in store this fall. In more of a glorified practice than a spring game due to the conditions, the Buffaloes showed plenty of promise. The announced attendance was 47,277 fans. That was more than the last nine versions of the spring game combined. The stars on the field were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. The two transfers who followed Coach Prime to Boulder from Jackson State have quite a connection.

A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. The divisions have cast a shadow over the anniversary on Wednesday and the week’s celebrations, and raised questions about the country’s long-term future.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee has allegedly told investigators that he surreptitiously shot videos up the skirts and dresses of more than 500 female guests at the Florida theme park over the past six years. Jorge Diaz Vega is facing one count of video voyeurism after a witness told investigators they saw him shoot a video up a woman’s skirt at Hollywood Studios gift shop where he worked. Detectives said that when confronted, the 26-year-old Vega told them he had taken more than 500 videos and showed them some on his phone. He does not have a lawyer listed. Disney World would only say he is not currently an employee.

Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs

SYDNEY (AP) — Explorers have announced they found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia’s largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives. The wreck of the Montevideo Maru was located after a 12-day search at a depth of over 13,120 feet _ deeper than the Titanic _ off Luzon island in the South China Sea, using an autonomous underwater vehicle with in-built sonar. The Sydney-based Silentworld Foundation, which organized the mission, says there will be no efforts to remove artifacts or human remains out of respect for the families of those who died. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it an extraordinary discovery.

Shannen Doherty files for divorce after 11-year marriage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Shannen Doherty has filed for divorce from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, after 11 years of marriage. Doherty’s publicist said via email Saturday that, “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” adding that Doherty felt she had been left with no other option. In early 2020 Doherty announced she was battling a recurrence of breast cancer that had progressed to stage four, calling it “a bitter pill to swallow.” The 52-year-old actor from “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” first revealed she had breast cancer in 2015. She has charted her battle with the disease on social media.

Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A widow is suing a cruise line, alleging that it let her husband’s body decompose after he died of a heart attack. Marilyn Jones’ husband, Robert Jones, died last August onboard the Celebrity Cruises ship Equinox. Her lawsuit says the cruise line told her the body would be properly stored in the ship’s morgue until they returned to Florida in six days. But the lawsuit says the morgue wasn’t working, so the body was stored in a much warmer walk-in beverage cooler. The lawsuit says the body decomposed to the point that an open-coffin funeral was impossible. The family is seeking $1 million. Celebrity declined to comment.

Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King

NEW YORK (AP) — TV personalities Gayle King and Charles Barkley will headline a new prime-time weekly CNN show. The network made the announcement Saturday. A statement from CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht says the show titled “King Charles” will exemplify an exciting new way to deliver “culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.” The show will debut in the fall. Licht said King will continue to anchor ”CBS Mornings.” Former NBA star Barkley will continue his current role at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. The announcement comes as CNN tries to engineer a turnaround amid falling ratings.

Oklahoma county worried about fallout from racist recording

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — McCurtain County in far southeast Oklahoma has become a tourism hotbed over the last several decades. So many tourists from north Texas come to the area each week, the area has earned the nickname of the “Dallas-Fort Worth Hamptons.” But the region’s growing reputation took a gut punch this week when the local newspaper identified several local elected officials, including the sheriff, in an audio recording. In it, the elected officials discuss killing two journalists and lynching Black people. Many residents say the racist remarks are a throwback to a bygone era. But they still worry about the negative repercussions the incident will have on the community’s reputation.

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89. His death in the Sydney hospital where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery was confirmed by his family. Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas. The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling. Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters.

