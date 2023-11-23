AP Trending SummaryBrief at 1:13 p.m. EST

Venice rolls out day-tripper fee to try to regulate mass crowds on peak weekends

ROME (AP) — Venice authorities have rolled out a pilot program to charge day-trippers 5 euros ($5.45) apiece to enter the fragile lagoon city on peak weekends next year. The aim is to reduce crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for residents. The rollout of the tourist “contribution” came after Venice narrowly escaped being placed on the UNESCO danger list earlier this year because of the threat that overtourism was having on its delicate ecosystem. Member states cited the proposed new entry fee in deciding to spare Venice from the list. Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro says the contribution is a first-of-its-kind experiment in regulating tourist flows in one of the world’s most-visited places.

Where can you shop on Black Friday? Here’s what’s open — and when

Black Friday is almost upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest. Check out the hours of operations here for major retailers on Black Friday.

Former Penthouse magazine model sues Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses, saying he raped her in 1989

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Penthouse magazine model has sued Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her with anxiety and depression. Sheila Kennedy filed the lawsuit Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. She sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and economic harm. A lawyer for Rose says the incident never happened and Rose is confident he’ll prevail in court. The lawsuit was filed under a temporary New York law that lets adult victims sue over attacks that occurred even decades ago. The law expires this week.

Several more children sickened by fruit pouches tainted with lead, FDA says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are reporting more cases of children sickened by fruit puree pouches that were recalled due to lead contamination. The Food and Drug Administration says it has received 52 reports of elevated lead levels among children who consumed the products. That’s up from 34 cases reported last week. The cases come from 22 states and involve children between the ages of 1 to 4. The apple puree pouches were sold under the brands WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis.

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening to spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Beloved cartoon characters like Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants are taking to the skies above New York City in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is marking its 97th year. It started Thursday under cool but sunny skies on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and makes its way alongside Central Park in front of big crowds before ending up in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. At street level, more than two dozen floats went by, interspersed with marching bands from around the country. The parade was briefly disrupted when about a half-dozen protesters in jumpsuits covered with fake blood glued themselves to the street just in front of a float.

Less than 2 years after nearly being killed by Russian bomb, Fox’s Benjamin Hall returns to Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Less than two years after nearly being killed by a Russian bomb while reporting, Fox News’ Benjamin Hall returned to Ukraine this week. Hall interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received an award from him. Hall said he also returned to pay tribute to his two Fox colleagues who were killed on the same reporting trip, and to prove that journalism continues despite the dangers. Hall has gone through dozens of surgeries for his injuries, which included losing his right leg below the knee. Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corp. executive chairman and CEO, accompanied Hall on his trip back to Ukraine.

Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and “Scream” star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic. Spyglass Media Group, the production company behind the upcoming “Scream VII,” acknowledged Barrera’s exit from the horror franchise. The Mexican-born actress of “In the Heights” had posted statements on Instagram Stories calling the war “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no longer represented by the agency. Sarandon’s exit from UTA followed comments she’s made about Israel, most recently in an appearance Nov. 17 at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York.

Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian minister said organizers of a Coldplay concert are able to stop Wednesday’s show if the British rock band misbehaves. Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The government has rejected their calls to halt the show. Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn’t foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later Wednesday. He said the band is pro-Palestinian and the government was “upbeat” about the concert. Police have tightened measures for the show at a stadium to be attended by some 75,000 people.

No one was injured when a US Navy plane landed in a Hawaii bay, but some fear environmental damage

HONOLULU (AP) — Concerns about environmental damage are looming a day after a large U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in a Hawaii bay. The Navy placed a floating barrier around the plane in Kaneohe Bay outside Honolulu on Tuesday. Residents are still concerned about damage to a reef in the area and how the military plans to remove the massive aircraft from the water. The Navy has not answered questions about extraction plans or environmental concerns. It said in a statement that there was no sign of fuel leaking from the plane. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it expects to conduct a damage assessment after the plane is removed.

