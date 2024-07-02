AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:25 a.m. EDT

AI is learning from what you said on Reddit, Stack Overflow or Facebook. Are you OK with that?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Post a comment on Reddit, answer coding questions on Stack Overflow or share a baby photo on your public Facebook or Instagram feed and you are also helping to train the next generation of artificial intelligence. Not everyone is OK with that, and some longtime users are trying to delete their past contributions or rewriting them into gibberish, but the protests haven’t had much effect. It’s one of a number of issues social media platforms are grappling with as they try to adapt to the changes brought by generative AI.

Parole denied for Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison

Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier has been denied parole after spending most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota. The U.S. Parole Commission says Tuesday that he won’t be eligible for another parole hearing until June 2026. His attorney argued that Peltier was wrongly convicted and said that the health of the 79-year-old was failing. The FBI and its current and former agents dispute the claims of innocence. Peltier was active in the American Indian Movement, which began in the 1960s as a local organization in Minneapolis.

Vandals behead a controversial sculpture of Mary giving birth to Jesus in an Austrian cathedral

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Vandals have beheaded a controversial sculpture featuring the Virgin Mary giving birth to Jesus that had been exhibited in the cathedral in the Austrian city of Linz. The sculpture had drawn criticism from some traditionalist Catholics who said it was blasphemous. The Linz diocese says the incident on Monday had been reported to police. It condemned the beheading. A purported statement attributed to the anonymous vandal implied that the vandal’s emails and calls to the diocese to complain about the sculpture had been ignored.

Tesla sales fall for second straight quarter despite price cuts, but beat analyst expectations

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla’s global sales fell for the second straight quarter despite price cuts and low-interest financing offers, another sign of weaking demand for the company’s products and electric vehicles overall. The Austin, Texas, company said Tuesday that it sold 436,956 vehicles from April through June, down 4.8% from 466,140 sold the same period a year ago. But the sales were better than the 436,000 that analysts had expected. Demand for EVs worldwide is slowing, but still growing for most automakers. Tesla, with an aging model lineup and relatively high average selling prices, has struggled more than other manufacturers but retained its title of being the electric vehicle sales leader in the U.S. and across the world.

Predators add Stamkos, Marchessault in blockbuster moves; NHL teams drop $1B in free agent frenzy

The Nashville Predators made a big splash on the opening day of NHL free agency by signing Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei. Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million. Stamkos leaves Tampa Bay after 16 seasons that included winning the Stanley Cup twice and making two other trips to the final. He signed for $32 million over four years. Jake Guentzel signed with the Lightning as part of them replacing Stamkos. Teams combined to commit a record $1.12 billion in salaries.

BET says ‘audio malfunction’ caused heavy censorship of Usher’s speech at the 2024 BET Awards

Usher’s acceptance speech of the BET Awards’ lifetime achievement award was heartfelt, occasionally profane and lengthy — and few people got to hear it. The 13-minute speech was largely censored by the network, leaving viewers at home curious to know what Usher said. A BET spokesperson tells The Associated Press that “an audio malfunction” led to large portions of the speech being “inadvertently muted.” A full version of the speech is now available on BET’s YouTube channel, with a few profanities removed. Much of his speech centered on the idea of fatherhood, forgiveness, and his three-decades’ long career.

Klay Thompson is leaving the Warriors and will join the Mavericks, AP sources say

DALLAS (AP) — Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, with the four-time league champion agreeing to join the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks and change franchises for the first time in his 13-year NBA career, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. ESPN and The Athletic first reported the multiteam deal, which as currently constructed will be executed as the sign-and-trade of a three-year, $50 million contract involving the Warriors, Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, according to people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been publicly announced. Thompson is sixth on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers made list with 2,481.

Mbappé and France into Euro 2024 quarterfinals after Kolo Muani’s late goal beats Belgium 1-0

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé and France have advanced to the European Championship quarterfinals after Randal Kolo Muani’s deflected shot secured a 1-0 win over Belgium. Kolo Muani sent in an effort in the 85th minute that looped up off Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and over stranded goalkeeper Koen Casteels. France will play either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Friday. Mbappé was again wearing a mask to protect his broken nose. He had five shots but none were on target in a low-quality match where the teams canceled each other out.

White Nebraska man shoots and wounds 7 Guatemalan immigrant neighbors

CRETE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are not ruling out racist motives as they investigate why a white Nebraska man shot and wounded seven neighbors who were Guatemalan immigrants. Officials say about 15 people were mostly in the yard at the victims’ home when 74-year-old Billy Booth opened fire from his house Friday in the community of Crete. Booth killed himself after the shootings. The victims are related and include four children ages 3 to 10. They are expected to survive. The Omaha World-Herald reported he had a history of conflicts with neighbors.

UEFA investigating Jude Bellingham over possible indecent gesture at Euro 2024 game

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — England star Jude Bellingham is being investigated by UEFA over a potentially offensive gesture made during a European Championship win against Slovakia. UEFA says it appointed a disciplinary inspector to look at “a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct.” Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring a stoppage-time equalizing goal before England went on to win 2-1 in extra time on Sunday. If UEFA charges Bellingham in a disciplinary case he risks being suspended for the quarterfinal against Switzerland on Saturday.

