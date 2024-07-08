AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:22 p.m. EDT

United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles. The jet later landed safely in Denver. The airline said Monday that there were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001. The wheel was recovered in LA. The airline says it is investigating what happened. The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and 7 crewmembers. It’s the second time a United Boeing jet lost a tire in the past few months. A United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco in March.

More than 3 million pass through US airport security in a day for the first time as travel surges

Agents for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration on Sunday screened 3 million airline passengers in a single day for the first time ever. The record topped the June 23 mark of more than 2.99 million screened passengers. Eight of the 10 busiest days in TSA’s history have come this year, as the number of travelers tops pre-pandemic levels. TSA was created after the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and replaced a collection of private security companies that were hired by airlines. The agency operates under the Department of Homeland Security, which said that agents on Sunday checked 35 passengers every second.

From ‘Red October’ to ’30 Rock,’ a look at Alec Baldwin’s career on eve of ‘Rust’ shooting trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alec Baldwin is going on trial for involuntary manslaughter after nearly 35 years in the public eye. The actor began his career in soap operas before moving on to movies with “Beetlejuice” and other roles in 1988. He briefly become a heroic leading man in 1990’s “The Hunt for Red October.” But he’d find more success in supporting roles, including 2006’s “The Departed.” He has become just as famous for playing himself on talk shows, game shows, and appearances on “Saturday Night Live.” He’s also had his share of ugly public moments, none worse than the 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust.”

Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi ready to run at her 3rd Olympics after being selected for Paris Games

SYDNEY (AP) — Afghan sprinter Kimia Yousofi is preparing to compete at her third Olympics after being selected for the Paris Games from her training base in Australia. Yousofi was Afghanistan’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Tokyo. She resettled in Australia in 2022 after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan and imposed harsh restrictions on women and girls. Yousofi will compete in the 100-meter sprint and will be one of three female athletes on the Afghanistan team in Paris. She says “It’s an honor to represent the girls of my homeland once again. I represent the stolen dreams and aspirations of these women.”

Thanks to a $1 billion gift, most Johns Hopkins medical students will no longer pay tuition

Most medical students at Johns Hopkins University will no longer pay tuition thanks to a $1 billion gift from Bloomberg Philanthropies. Starting in the fall, the gift announced Monday will cover full tuition for medical students from families earning less than $300,000. Living expenses and fees will be covered for students from families who earn up to $175,000. Bloomberg Philanthropies previously gifted $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins in 2018 to ensure that undergraduate students are accepted regardless of their family’s income. The former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 1964.

South Dakota Gov. Noem’s official social media accounts seem to disappear without explanation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longstanding official social media accounts belonging to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem appear to have been deleted without explanation. The accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X, the site formerly known as Twitter, had reached hundreds of thousands of followers. Links to them on the governor’s official website now lead to pages that said the accounts that are no longer active. Noem still has personal accounts on all three sites. A new X account for the governor’s office was created this month and had just over 300 followers as of Monday morning — far fewer than the nearly half-million of her old account.

Paramount and Skydance merge, signaling end of a family reign in Hollywood and the rise of new power

NEW YORK (AP) — The entertainment giant Paramount will merge with Skydance, closing out a decades-long run by the Redstone family in Hollywood and injecting desperately needed cash into a legacy studio that has struggled to adapt to a shifting entertainment landscape. It also signals rise of a new power player, David Ellison, the founder of Skydance and son of billionaire Larry Ellison, the founder of the software company Oracle. The new combined company is valued at around $28 billion.

Alice Munro’s daughter alleges sexual abuse by the late author’s husband

TORONTO (AP) — The daughter of the late Nobel laureate Alice Munro is alleging that she was sexually abused by the author’s second husband, Gerard Fremlin, whom Munro remained with because she “loved him too much” to leave. Munro died in May at age 92 and was one of the world’s most celebrated and beloved writers and a source of ongoing pride for her native Canada, where a reckoning with the author’s legacy is now taking place. Andrea Robin Skinner wrote in the Toronto Star that her stepfather first assaulted her when she was 9.

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An actor known for comedic roles in the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and the television series “Bob’s Burgers” has pleaded guilty to interfering with police officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol from a mob’s attack. Jay Johnston of Los Angeles faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to a felony count of civil disorder. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is scheduled to sentence Johnston on Oct. 7. Johnston was arrested last June. He is one of more than 1,400 people charged with federal crimes stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Key players: Who’s who at Alec Baldwin’s trial for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer

A dozen people were inside a movie set church the day Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the Western film “Rust.” Now, almost three years later and after much legal wrangling, Baldwin is standing trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter. The actor and producer has claimed the gun fired accidentally after he followed instructions to point it toward Hutchins, who was behind the camera. Prosecutors have accused Baldwin of being negligent. Witnesses will include some of those who were inside the church that fateful day in 2021. The list also includes numerous investigators and firearms experts.

