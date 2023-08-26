AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:12 p.m. EDT

Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.” Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.” He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years. He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.

Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they’d be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they’ve had to turn to volunteers for help.

With drones and webcams, volunteer hunters join a new search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster

LONDON (AP) — Mystery hunters have converged on a Scottish lake to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Researchers will seek evidence of Nessie using thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds. The two-day event is being billed as the biggest survey of the lake for 50 years. It includes people from around the world watching remotely on webcams. Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Center says the aim is “to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts.” Numerous theories have been put forward to explain monster sightings, including a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels or an escaped circus elephant. Many believe the sightings are hoaxes or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds,

Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of riders in various states of dress — or undress – are riding through some of Philadelphia’s main streets for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride on Saturday is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course is roughly 13 miles this year. Bikers go by such city landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course will end at Independence Hall.

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries are rocketing toward the International Space Station. It is NASA’s most multinational crew yet, representing the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Russia. SpaceX launched the astronauts before dawn Saturday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. They should reach the orbiting lab Sunday for a half-year stay, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. Commanding the SpaceX Dragon capsule is NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine pilot making her first spaceflight. Her crewmates include a Japanese surgeon and Danish and Russian engineers. Another NASA astronaut will launch to the station next month on a Russian rocket.

Wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has proposed removing wild horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota, as the park looks to revise its livestock plans. Wild horse advocates and government officials, including Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, are opposed to removal of the horses, which are a major attraction. The park is undergoing an environmental review related to its proposals. About 200 horses roam the park’s south unit near the tourist town of Medora. Also affected are about nine longhorn cattle that roam a northern unit of the park.

Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow. Officers with Animal Protection Services are investigating the death of Pete, a peacock that belonged to a resident in a small gated neighborhood but had come to be accepted as the neighborhood’s pet. Neighbor Felicity Carter says she found Pete this week and rushed him to a vet. Veterinary staff found the bird had been shot twice. Several neighbors say they are heartbroken. In Las Vegas, animal cruelty is a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

Fire at Louisiana oil refinery sends tower of black smoke into the air, but no injuries reported

GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A massive fire at a south Louisiana oil refinery sent a tower of black smoke billowing into the air above the Mississippi River. It forced nearby residents evacuate for several hours. No injuries have been reported. Marathon Petroleum, which operates the facility, said the fire was under control and contained to two damaged storage tanks by late afternoon Friday. Photos from above had shown orange flames leaping into the air as emergency crews sprayed long arcs of water onto the inferno. The president of St. John the Baptist Parish had ordered a mandatory evacuation for people within two miles of the refinery in Garyville, about 30 miles northwest of New Orleans.

Slain Marine’s family plans to refile lawsuit accusing Alec Baldwin of defamation

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan says he’ll file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them after a federal judge tossed out the last one. Judge Edgardo Ramos earlier this week invited the family to refile the lawsuit by Sept. 12 to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Attorney Dennis Postiglione says a rewritten lawsuit will be filed by the deadline. A lawyer for Baldwin called the ruling a victory for the First Amendment and predicted a rewritten lawsuit will get thrown out.

A motorcyclist died in a crash after a New York City police sergeant threw a cooler at his head

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died after a police sergeant threw a cooler at him in an attempt to stop him. The sergeant was suspended without pay pending an investigation into the man’s death Wednesday in the Bronx. Surveillance video shows the motorcycle rider driving on a sidewalk toward some people. The video then shows one of the persons picking up a red cooler and throwing it at the motorcyclist’s head before he loses control and is thrown toward a tree. Authorities say the man had fled as a plainclothes narcotics unit tried to arrest him on suspicion of selling drugs.

