AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:00 p.m. EDT

Rapper Tory Lanez’s alleged prison attacker is man with previous conviction for assault on inmate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man who attacked rapper Tory Lanez in a California prison is an inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder who was previously convicted for an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon. Lanez was in fair condition Tuesday, a day after the attack in a housing unit at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. Prison officials identified the alleged attacker as 42-year-old Santino Casio. Casio is serving time for convictions of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2008, he was sentenced to six more years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon.

Popular Turkish American online political commentator detained, questioned at Chicago airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A popular Turkish American online streamer who is critical of President Donald Trump was recently detained and questioned at O’Hare International Airport after his flight from Paris landed in Chicago. Hasan Piker recounted his experience online Monday saying he was questioned for hours a day earlier. Piker believes he was targeted because of his views and said Customs and Border Protection officers asked his opinion of Trump and Hamas. Federal officials have dismissed Piker’s account of the detention and called the questioning “routine and lawful” and something that can apply to any traveler.

Microsoft lays off about 3% of its workforce in what one executive calls a ‘day with a lot of tears’

Microsoft began laying off about 6,000 workers Tuesday, nearly 3% of its entire workforce and its largest job cuts in more than two years as the company spends heavily on artificial intelligence. Hard hit was the tech giant’s home state of Washington, where Microsoft informed state officials it was cutting 1,985 workers tied to its Redmond headquarters. Microsoft said the layoffs will be across all levels, teams and geographies but the cuts will focus on reducing the number of managers. Notices to employees began going out on Tuesday.

Extreme heat will make it feel more like August than May for Texas, parts of southeastern US

HOUSTON (AP) — Sweltering heat more commonly seen in the throes of summer than in the spring is making an unwelcome visit to a large portion of the U.S. – from the Dakotas to Texas and other parts of the South – prompting forecasters to tell residents to use caution outside. Cameron Self, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in the Houston and Galveston area, said Tuesday the high temperatures over the next six to 10 days will make it feel more like August than May. A very strong ridge of high pressure over the south-central United States that is centered over the Gulf of Mexico is responsible for the extreme heat. Several cities around North Dakota set record high temperatures in recent days.

Jayson Tatum carried off floor with right leg injury and Celtics star will have MRI

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum was carried off the court with a lower right leg injury with 2:58 remaining in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night. The Celtics had just turned the ball over and as Tatum moved for the loose ball, his leg gave out and he went down. He buried his face in a towel in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle after the non-contact injury. Tatum scored 42 points, his high in these playoffs, before he was hurt. The Celtics lost 121-113 to fall behind 3-1 to the Knicks.

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera leaves game vs. Mariners in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

SEATTLE (AP) — Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he injured his left ankle in the ninth inning of New York’s 11-5 victory over Seattle. Cabrera was hurt on an awkward slide when he reached back for the plate and scored the Yankees’ final run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. Manager Aaron Boone said Cabrera had a brace put on his left ankle before entering the ambulance on a stretcher. Cabrera was taken to a hospital with team athletic trainer Tim Lentych. Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

Rapper Tory Lanez attacked in California prison as he serves time for Megan Thee Stallion shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tory Lanez has been hospitalized after an attack by another inmate at a California prison where he’s serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet. State corrections officials say Lanez was attacked in a housing unit on Monday and taken to an outside hospital. Officials did not specify how he was attacked, but a message on the rapper’s Instagram account said he was stabbed 14 times and both his lungs collapsed. The post said Lanez, who was convicted of three felonies for shooting a handgun at Megan in the summer of 2020, is breathing on his own. His lawyers are appealing his conviction.

Knicks take a 3-1 lead over the Celtics with a 121-113 victory as Tatum is injured in final minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 39 points and 12 assists, and the New York Knicks moved a win away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years and pushed the defending champion Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination with a 121-113 victory Monday night in Game 4. The Celtics will have to make the NBA’s 14th comeback from a 3-1 deficit to extend their title reign and may have to do it without All-Star Jayson Tatum, who was carried off the court with a leg injury with 2:58 left. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 23 points for the Knicks.

Designer Prabal Gurung reflects on tough childhood, resilience and runway success in a new memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Prabal Gurung has always been a storyteller. Finding success in the cutthroat fashion world early in his career, he told his story through colorful, glamorous designs that reflect his Nepali culture. Now he’s sharing his life story in words with his new memoir. “Walk Like A Girl” is out Tuesday. The book starts with Gurung’s South Asian roots and difficult childhood. New York is where he studied fashion and worked for major designers before starting his own label in 2009. He’s since dressed celebrities like Michelle Obama, Kate Middleton, and Sarah Jessica Parker. All along, he’s been committed to speaking out on issues of justice.

Michael Jordan is joining NBC as a special contributor for its NBA coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jordan is joining NBC Sports as a special contributor to its NBA coverage when the 2025-26 season begins. NBC made the announcement on Monday morning during its upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall previewing the networks offerings during the upcoming television season. NBC returns to carrying the NBA after a 23-year absence. It had NBA rights from 1990 through 2002 and carried all six of Jordan’s championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This is the first time Jordan has joined a network. His appearances and comments during the 2020 “The Last Dance” documentary about his career and the end of the Bulls dynasty in 1998 created plenty of headlines.

