AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:49 p.m. EST

Fashion retailer Zara yanks ads that some found reminiscent of Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Spanish fashion brand Zara has pulled advertising images that appeared to some to reference Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The images for a line of jackets included what the company called “unfinished sculptures” in an artistic context. But some online critics said an image depicting a model holding a wrapped-up mannequin resembled someone holding a corpse. The company apologized in a statement released on Instagram Tuesday and said the campaign was conceived in July and photographed in September. The Hamas attack on Israeli civilians that prompted Israel’s military invasion of Gaza occurred on October 7.

Football player Matt Araiza dropped from woman’s rape lawsuit and won’t sue for defamation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Attorneys say former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is being dropped from a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleged she was raped by San Diego State University football players in 2021. Attorneys for both sides say the woman agreed to dismiss Araiza from the suit she filed last year while Araiza agreed to dismiss his defamation countersuit. The woman alleged that Araiza had sex with her at an off-campus party when she was 17 and then took her to a bedroom where other players raped her. Araiza said he had left the party before the alleged raping occurred. San Diego County prosecutors declined to file criminal charges. A San Diego State investigation found no wrongdoing by Araiza.

US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators say they have taken the first step toward requiring devices in vehicles that prevent drunk or impaired driving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced on Tuesday that it is starting the process to put a new federal safety standard in place requiring the technology in all new passenger vehicles. Such devices were required in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed by Congress in 2021.

Nebraska priest, bleeding from multiple stab wounds, yelled ‘help me’ when deputy arrived

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prosecutors have charged a man with murder, burglary and two weapons charges in the stabbing of a Catholic priest who authorities say was attacked during a break-in at the rectory where he lived in the small town of Fort Calhoun. Forty-three-year-old Kierre L. Williams was charged Tuesday with killing the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell on Sunday morning. He was arrested inside Gutgsell’s home just minutes after the priest called 911 to report the break-in. Gutgsell was rushed to an Omaha hospital where he died a little more than three hours later. Court documents say Gutgsell was bleeding profusely and yelled, “Help me” when the first sheriff’s deputy arrived.

Video game expo E3 gets permanently canceled

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the highest-profile video game conventions is being shut down permanently, its organizers said Tuesday. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, had been held annually in Los Angeles since 1995 and was a popular spot for game companies to tease their latest creations before they hit store shelves. The event hosted by a trade group, the Entertainment Software Association, had already been on hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in June 2020. But E3 was facing trouble before the pandemic, with a host of companies either skipping the fair or staging their own events nearby.

Busy Rhode Island bridge closed suddenly after structural problem found, and repair will take months

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities have found a critical structural failure in one of the busiest bridges in Rhode Island and have closed its westbound side to begin a repair job expected to take months. The Washington Bridge carries Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River from Providence to East Providence. It serves as a key gateway to the state’s largest city. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Monday evening that a critical failure of some original 1960s bridge components was located in the bridge. The agency says the repair work could take three months or more.

How the presidents of Harvard, Penn and MIT testified to Congress on antisemitism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Over five hours at a congressional hearing, lawmakers pressed the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and MIT on the topic of antisemitism. In some instances, they were unable to say whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ conduct policies. The backlash started almost immediately. Penn’s leader stepped down within days. Harvard’s president was on the hot seat for nearly a week before a university governing board announced Tuesday she would stay on the job. Republicans and Democrats alike criticized responses the presidents gave at the Dec. 5 hearing of a U.S. House committee on antisemitism on college campuses.

Backlash to House testimony shines spotlight on new generation of Ivy League presidents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The university presidents called before last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism had more in common than strife on their campuses: The leaders of the University of Pennsylvania, Harvard and MIT were all women who were relatively new in their positions. In that sense, they represented the changing face of leadership at top-tier universities, with a record number of women leading Ivy League schools. Now Penn’s president has resigned over comments that she said did not go far enough to condemn hate against Jewish students. And Harvard’s president weathered calls for her resignation for nearly a week until the university’s governing board declared its support for her Tuesday.

Far-right lawmaker extinguishes Hanukkah candles in Polish parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A far-right lawmaker in the Polish parliament has used a fire extinguisher to put out candles on a menorah that was lit for Hanukkah in the parliament building. The speaker of the parliament, Szymon Holownia, denounced the incident that was carried out by Grzegorz Braun on Tuesday, and said there would be no tolerance for antisemitic and xenophobic behavior in the Sejm, the Polish parliament. Braun in the past has falsely claimed that there is a plot to turn Poland into a “Jewish state.” Video footage showed Braun with a red fire extinguisher putting out the fire and causing smoke or haze to fill the area. The parliamentary proceedings were suspended.

South Dakota vanity plate restrictions were unconstitutional, lawsuit settlement says

South Dakota officials will no longer deny applications for personalized license plates based on a state law that says any plate can be denied if it’s found to be “offensive to good taste and decency.” Officials agreed to the change as part of a settlement approved by a judge on Friday. As part of the settlement, state officials acknowledged that the “good taste and decency” language is unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union sued last month on behalf of Lyndon Hart. Hart had sought a license plate reading “REZWEED,” a reference to his legal marijuana business. South Dakota denied it, saying the plate was “in poor taste.”

