AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:48 p.m. EDT

Mob kills 13 suspected Haiti gangsters with gas-soaked tires

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police and witnesses say a mob in the Haitian capital has beaten and burned 13 suspected gang members to death with gasoline-soaked tires after pulling the men from police custody at a traffic stop. The horrific violence Monday underlined the increasingly lawless situation in Port-au-Prince where criminal gangs have taken control over an estimated 60% of the city since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti National Police said in a brief statement that officers stopped and searched a minibus for contraband, and had confiscated weapons from suspects before they were “unfortunately lynched by members of the population.” The statement did not elaborate on how the mob was able to take control of the suspects.

Biden’s 2024 campaign has been hiding in plain sight

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has been hiding in plain sight all along. The contours of the 2024 campaign that Biden will formally launch with a video Tuesday will look a lot like his messaging and policy moves from the past few months. He will play up accomplishments from his first two years, draw a sharp contrast with Republican policies he deems extreme, and brush off worries about his age. While advisers say Biden’s activities and message in coming months will be largely indistinguishable from what he’s been doing over the last six months, the frame of reference will inevitably shift as voters increasingly tune in to 2024 political dynamics.

9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Texas says nine teenagers were shot at a prom after-party attended by hundreds. Deputies in Jasper County said they responded just after midnight to shots fired at a home where the party was held and found nine victims with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The statement says about 250 people were there at the time of the shooting. Officials say a second shooting within the city limits of Jasper occurred shortly after, and a possible connection between the two is being investigated. Officials say that “people of interest” are being questioned.

Crabcakes, ribs, banana splits for S. Korea state dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crabcakes, beef short ribs and a newfangled banana split have made the cut for this week’s White House state dinner honoring South Korea. First lady Jill Biden and her team previewed the food and decor on Monday. Some 200 guests are expected for the state dinner, which will be held in the East Room. Tables will be decorated with 6-foot tall arrangements of flowering cherry blossom branches. Edward Lee, a Korean American celebrity chef brought invited to help with the event, says he wanted to showcase “the best of American cuisine merged with a touch of Korean flavors.”

Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. He said that for the past few years he’s suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding “I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has ruled that retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. The funds were supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote Monday that Favre’s attorneys made “unpersuasive and inapplicable” arguments in seeking to have him removed. Favre is one of more than three dozen people being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. His spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, says Favre is disappointed in the judge’s ruling, and his legal team is exploring their options.

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson’s first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson’s attorney said in his opening statement that there was no tangible evidence that Masterson drugged the women, nor any convincing evidence that he raped them.

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney says Ginnie Newhart died Sunday after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.

Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An intense solar storm has the northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual. Forecasters say a blast of superhot material from the sun late last week hurled scorching gases known as plasma toward Earth at nearly 2 million mph. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Earth felt the brunt of the storm Sunday. Conditions eased Monday, but auroras might still be visible as far south as South Dakota and Iowa. NOAA says this is the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019. The cycle will peak in 2024.

Clippers’ Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

