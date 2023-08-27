AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:29 a.m. EDT

After a Vermont playhouse flooded, the show went on

WESTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont theater company is hoping to get back into its playhouse next summer after it flooded this July. The Weston Theater Company moved its performances to higher ground after storms flooded the playhouse, but eventually decided to cut its season short due to the devastation. The storms left the large, column-fronted white Greek Revival building with layers of mud and debris. Theater officials say they’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage so far. They say the damage is heartbreaking especially after the years it took to recover from the pandemic shutting down performances in 2020. Volunteers and others helped dig the theater out of the mess.

Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands have gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. The March on Washington was convened Saturday by the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and members of the King family. The event is meant to be a rededication to the push for civil rights in the face of a backlash. The original march in 1963 drew as many as 250,000 people and helped pave the way for the passage of federal civil rights and voting rights legislation in the next few years.

Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price Is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price Is Right.” Barker retired in June 2007, thanking his studio audience “for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years.” He started that marathon run in 1956 on “Truth or Consequences,” where he remained for 18 years. He began hosting a revived version of “The Price Is Right” on CBS in 1972. It would become TV’s longest-running game show. He was also an animal rights activist.

Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they’d be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they’ve had to turn to volunteers for help.

100-year-old ginkgo trees could get the axe under disputed plan for Tokyo’s Jingu Gaien park

TOKYO (AP) — A few hundred have turned out to protect historic century-old ginkgo trees that are likely to be chopped down under a controversial redevelopment for a beloved Tokyo park district. The plan approved earlier this year by Gov. Yuriko Koike would let developers build a pair of 200-meter (650-feet) skyscrapers and raze a historic rugby stadium and an adjoining baseball venue. The plan would take more than a decade to carry out and has mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups, neighbors and sports fans. Famous Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami has opposed the plan. The rugby stadium was used during the 1964 Olympics, and Babe Ruth played in 1934 in the baseball stadium.

Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of riders in various states of dress — or undress – are riding through some of Philadelphia’s main streets for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride. The ride on Saturday is billed as promoting cycling as a key form of transportation and fuel-conscious consumption. It is also meant to encourage body positivity. Organizers stress, however, that participants aren’t required to ride completely in the buff, telling them to get “as bare as you dare.” The course is roughly 13 miles this year. Bikers go by such city landmarks as the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course will end at Independence Hall.

New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts from four countries are rocketing toward the International Space Station. It is NASA’s most multinational crew yet, representing the U.S., Denmark, Japan and Russia. SpaceX launched the astronauts before dawn Saturday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. They should reach the orbiting lab Sunday for a half-year stay, replacing four astronauts living up there since March. Commanding the SpaceX Dragon capsule is NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, a Marine pilot making her first spaceflight. Her crewmates include a Japanese surgeon and Danish and Russian engineers. Another NASA astronaut will launch to the station next month on a Russian rocket.

With drones and webcams, volunteer hunters join a new search for the mythical Loch Ness Monster

LONDON (AP) — Mystery hunters have converged on a Scottish lake to look for signs of the mythical Loch Ness Monster. Researchers will seek evidence of Nessie using thermal-imaging drones, infrared cameras and a hydrophone to detect underwater sounds. The two-day event is being billed as the biggest survey of the lake for 50 years. It includes people from around the world watching remotely on webcams. Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Center says the aim is “to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts.” Numerous theories have been put forward to explain monster sightings, including a prehistoric marine reptile, giant eels or an escaped circus elephant. Many believe the sightings are hoaxes or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds,

Wild horses that roam Theodore Roosevelt National Park may be removed. Many oppose the plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service has proposed removing wild horses from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota, as the park looks to revise its livestock plans. Wild horse advocates and government officials, including Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, are opposed to removal of the horses, which are a major attraction. The park is undergoing an environmental review related to its proposals. About 200 horses roam the park’s south unit near the tourist town of Medora. Also affected are about nine longhorn cattle that roam a northern unit of the park.

Pete the peacock, adored by Las Vegas neighborhood, fatally shot by bow and arrow

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities are trying to find who killed a beloved neighborhood peacock using a hunter’s bow and arrow. Officers with Animal Protection Services are investigating the death of Pete, a peacock that belonged to a resident in a small gated neighborhood but had come to be accepted as the neighborhood’s pet. Neighbor Felicity Carter says she found Pete this week and rushed him to a vet. Veterinary staff found the bird had been shot twice. Several neighbors say they are heartbroken. In Las Vegas, animal cruelty is a misdemeanor offense with a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

