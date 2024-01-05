AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:25 a.m. EST

Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80

LONDON (AP) — The actor who earned fame as blond half of crime-fighting duo “Starsky and Hutch” in a popular 1970s television series, has died. David Soul was 80. His wife, Helen Snell, said Friday that Soul died on Thursday “after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.” Soul portrayed detective Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as detective David Starsky in “Starsky and Hutch.” It ran on ABC between 1975 and 1979. At the height of his fame, Soul also hit the music charts with the single “Don’t Give Up on Us.” Soul had lived in Britain for many years, taking several stage roles.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces judge as officials accuse him of having sex with a 14-year-old

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has appeared in a Dominican court to face allegations that he had a brief relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a small car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. A judge who is scheduled to issue a ruling in the case on Friday has several options, including releasing Franco on bond and preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco.

Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Glynis Johns, a Tony Award-winning stage and screen star who played the mother opposite Julie Andrews in the classic movie “Mary Poppins” and introduced the world to the bittersweet standard-to-be “Send in the Clowns” by Stephen Sondheim, has died. She was 100. Mitch Clem, her manager, said she died Thursday at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes. Johns’ greatest triumph was playing Desiree Armfeldt in “A Little Night Music,” for which she won a Tony in 1973. Sondheim wrote the show’s hit song “Send in the Clowns” to suit her distinctive husky voice, but she lost the part in the 1977 film version to Elizabeth Taylor.

Nevada judge is back to work a day after being attacked by defendant who jumped atop her

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge was back to work Thursday after being injured in an attack by a defendant in a felony battery case who charged forward and launched himself over the judge’s bench when it became clear that he was being sentenced to prison. The 30-year-old defendant is set to face the judge again next week for his rescheduled sentencing. Courtroom video captured a violent scene Wednesday as courtroom staff and officers wrestled the defendant away from the judge. Officials say the judge was injured and a courtroom marshal was hospitalized with a gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder. Deobra Delone Redden refused Thursday to be brought from jail for another court appearance. The lawyer who was with him on Wednesday declined to comment.

Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million Model S, X, 3 and Y electric vehicles exported to China to fix problems with their automatic assisted steering functions and door latch controls. China’s State Administration for Market Regulation announced the recall on Friday. The notice said that Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrade technology to fix the problems. In most cases, car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centers to get the upgrades. The recall due to problems with the automatic steering assist function applies to 1.6 million imported Tesla EVs. The recall to fix the door unlock logic control affect 7,538 vehicles.

PepsiCo products are being pulled from some Carrefour grocery stores in Europe over price hikes

PARIS (AP) — Global supermarket chain Carrefour will stop selling PepsiCo products in its stores in France, Belgium, Spain and Italy over price increases for popular items like Lay’s potato chips, Quaker Oats and its namesake soda. The French grocery chain says it pulled PepsiCo products from shelves in France on Thursday and added small signs that say, “We no longer sell this brand due to unacceptable price increases.” PepsiCo says it will “continue to engage in good faith in order to try to ensure that our products are available.” A new French law meant to fight the rising cost of living has supermarkets facing millions in fines if they don’t reach a deal with suppliers on prices by month’s end.

Adam Sandler plays pickup game before No. 10 Arizona faces Colorado

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Adam Sandler got in a little pickup game at Arizona’s McKale Center before the 10th-ranked Wildcats played Colorado. Wearing a Hawaiian-style shirt and turquoise shorts, the comedian played a game of 3-on-3 about two hours before Thursday night’s game. In a short video shot by a reporter for Arizona’s rivals.com fan site, Sandler flipped a pass over his head before playing defense. An avid basketball player, Sandler has a sister who lives in Tucson and has been spotted in the city numerous times.

Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett will present awards. Here’s what to know

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell and Angela Bassett will be among the presenters at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards. The show announced its first batch of presenters Wednesday. Others taking the stage will be Amanda Seyfried, Julia Garner, George Lopez and Justin Hartley. The show is known for its boozy celebration of film and television and as an early stop for awards season contenders. Scandals have led to a membership revamp and CBS to take over as broadcaster for the Jan. 7 show, but a key question remains: Will viewers tune in? Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the ceremony, which will be broadcast live from Beverly Hilton Hotel beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A customer who claims he was injured by an exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in central Florida has filed a negligence lawsuit against the coffee chain. Paul Kerouac filed the lawsuit seeking more than $100,000 Wednesday. He says he suffered “severe and long term injuries” after the toilet explosion a year ago. When contacted Thursday for details on the injuries, Kerouac’s attorney, Scott Spradley, said he wasn’t available to answer questions until the following day. An email was sent to Dunkin’ seeking comment. The lawsuit says an employee told Kerouac they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” because of previous incidents.

B-1 bomber crashes at South Dakota Air Force base, crew ejects safely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force says a B-1 Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday, with all four of its crew members ejecting. At the time of the crash visibility was poor with freezing temperatures and low clouds, according to automated weather reporting equipment recording airfield conditions. The B-1 is a conventional supersonic bomber that first came into service in the 1980s. It has been used to support the U.S. bomber presence in the Asia Pacific region and to conduct close air support missions in U.S. operations in Afghanistan. It does not carry nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.