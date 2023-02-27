AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:18 p.m. EST

Argentine fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen. The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, law enforcement officials said. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

Legacy of Wounded Knee occupation lives on 50 years later

WOUNDED KNEE, S.D. (AP) — The occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota, began 50 years ago and was one in a string of protests from 1969 to 1973 that pushed the American Indian Movement to the forefront of Native activism. ICT reports that mixed feelings linger over the tensions that emerged in Lakota communities after the 71-day occupation and the virtual destruction of the small community. But the legacy of activism lives on among those who have followed in the occupiers’ footsteps, including the new generations of Native people who turned out near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation beginning in 2016 to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.

White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is creating a new task force to crack down on an explosion of the illegal exploitation of migrant children for labor in the U.S. Hundreds of companies that employed nearly 4,000 children last year were found in violation of federal labor laws, a dramatic increase in the last five years. The growing problem has put Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the hot seat, with concerns mounting that migrant children have been discharged from shelters and out of federal custody too quickly, pushing them into vulnerable situations where they’re more likely to become victims of child labor.

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. The defense information, from a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. His lawyers say he suffers symptoms that are resistant to medication. But prosecutors say Alissa hasn’t been participating in his treatment and want an evaluation to determine if that’s because of mental illness or a conscious choice.

Mexican president disparages pro-democracy demonstrators

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president lashed out Monday at demonstrators who protested cuts to election funding over the weekend, belittling their concerns about threats to democracy and dashing any hopes that he would try to ease rising political tensions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador seemed to revel in the conflict, hurling insults at the tens of thousands of people who demonstrated in Mexico City’s main plaza, calling them thieves and allies of drug traffickers. Demonstrators at Sunday’s demonstration in Mexico City’s main plaza had few kind words for López Obrador. They say his plans to cut salaries and funding for local election offices, and other changes approved last week by Mexico’s Senate, are a threat to democracy.

Arizona Republicans disavow wide-ranging bribery allegation

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican legislative leaders are racing to distance themselves from a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and government officials of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. The allegations were first shared in a legislative hearing last week focused on elections. They caught fire over the weekend on social media, where they were shared by accounts that routinely publish unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. It was an embarrassment for an election fraud movement that has mostly found a sympathetic, or at least tolerant, ear among Arizona legislative Republicans.

Jake Paul takes first ring defeat by split decision to Fury

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.

Romanian court: Influencer Tate to be held for 3rd month

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — An official says a Romanian court has upheld a third 30-day detention for the divisive influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate, who is held on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking. Tate lost his appeal Monday against a judge’s Feb. 21 decision to extend his arrest a third time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen known for misogynistic views who has 5.2 million Twitter followers, arrived at the Bucharest Court of Appeal handcuffed to his brother Tristan, who is held in the same case.

NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a medical transport flight that crashed in northern Nevada, killing all five people aboard including a patient, apparently broke apart before hitting the ground. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a seven-member team of investigators to the site of Friday night’s crash near Stagecoach, seeking the cause of the crash. NTSB Vice Chair Bruce Landsberg said at a news briefing Sunday that parts of the plane were found up to three-quarters of a mile away from the crash scene in a mountainous area. Landsberg says a team spent all day looking for pieces of the downed plane, a single-engine Pilatus PC-12.

Blazers’ Lillard has 71 pts and 13 3s, then gets drug tested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points which tied for the most in the NBA this season and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets. Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also broke his career record for 3s in a game with 11. Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.