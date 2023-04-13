AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:10 p.m. EDT

Experts doubt Mexico’s pledge to protect endangered porpoise

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is promising to enforce measures to protect the endangered vaquita marina porpoise, saying that has headed off trade sanctions by the international wildlife body CITES. Mexico’s Environment Department said Thursday several steps will be taken, including controlling illegal fishing that endangers the vaquita. But experts are expressing concerns, saying Mexico has failed to live up to previous promises. There are as few as eight vaquitas left in the Gulf of California, the only place the species lives. CITES had called on its 184 member countries last month to stop trade with Mexico for products linked to sensitive species as punishment for continued fishing in the vaquita protection zone. But it says those sanctions have now been dropped.

Snowmelt leads to heavy flooding from Southwest to Rockies

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A rapid spring snowmelt after an unusually wet winter is unleashing flooding from the Southwest to the Rockies, causing residents there and in the Upper Midwest to evacuate stock up on sandbags amid surging creeks and rivers. In Flagstaff, Arizona, neighbors on one street have been working side by side since Tuesday with shovels to stave off floodwaters from their homes. Sandoval County in north-central New Mexico issued an emergency disaster declaration in the wake of severe flooding in communities near the Jemez River. In Salt Lake City, water coursing through a creek prompted the voluntary evacuation of about 100 homes. Colorado, North Dakota and Minnesota were also dealing with similar issues.

Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s northwest coast

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most powerful tropical cyclone in eight years has lashed the sparsely populated northwest coast with winds gusting to 180 miles per hour. But Cyclone Ilsa was weakening fast as it moved inland, and no injuries were immediately reported. Damage was still being assessed after Ilsa made landfall early Friday between the iron ore export town of Port Hedland and a large cattle ranch to the northeast. Port Hedland Mayor Peter Carter said dozens of people stayed in an evacuation center overnight but most of the city’s 16,000 residents stayed in their homes, which were built to withstand cyclones. Ilsa was a Category 5 cyclone before weakening. They have mean wind speeds exceeding 124 mph with gusts exceeding 174 mph.

‘Water was red’: Hawaii surfer recalls costly shark attack

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii surfer credits his faith in God for surviving an Easter shark attack. Mike Morita said Wednesday from a hospital bed that he’s at peace with losing his right foot to Sunday’s shark attack at his regular Honolulu surfing spot known as Kewalos on the south shore of the island of Oahu. Morita credits the bravery of his surfing friends, who came to his aid and used their board leashes to fashion a tourniquet. Doctors already had to amputate his foot, and he was scheduled for another surgery Thursday and was praying that they wouldn’t have to take more of his leg. Morita has been surfing since childhood and believes he’ll surf again.

Newly active Texas sinkhole unearths forgotten fears in some

DAISETTA, Texas (AP) — A massive sinkhole in the Southeast Texas town of Daisetta had been dormant since first appearing in 2008. Residents had learned to live with it after it stopped expanding and spared homes. But earlier this month, Daisetta officials announced it was again expanding and some storage tanks and a small warehouse located next to it were being swallowed up. Local officials say they’re doing their best to monitor new growth and keep residents informed about any possible dangers. But some residents say local and other officials could do more to update the public. A geologist working with Daisetta says residents shouldn’t panic but be aware of any developments.

Montana close to becoming 1st state to completely ban TikTok

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana moved one step closer to passing a bill to ban TikTok from operating in the state. It’s a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. Montana’s proposal is more sweeping than bans in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. The House approved the bill 60-39 on second reading on Thursday. A final House vote would likely take place on Friday, after which the bill would be forwarded to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

First QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions approved

The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions, including the one suffered by Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa last season when his head slammed violently against the turf during a Thursday night game against Cincinnati. The helmet performed 7% better than the most popular helmet worn by quarterbacks last season, the league said in a memo sent to team executives on Thursday.

Romance novel model gets prison for Jan. 6 attack on police

A Michigan pipelayer who modeled for covers of romance novels has been sentenced to three years in prison for assaulting police at the U.S. Capitol during a mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021. Logan Barnhart expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. District Judge Rudolph sentenced him on Thursday to prison followed by three years of supervised release. Barnhart pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer and dragging him into a crowd of rioters who beat the man during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Philadelphia truck break-in ends in parking lot dime heist

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thieves may not have been counting on finding a mountain of change when they broke into a truck filled with $750,000 in dimes, but authorities say they still made off with a chunk of the cargo and left coins scattered around a Philadelphia parking lot. The truck had been parked overnight into Thursday at a store after the dimes were picked up from the Philadelphia Mint on Wednesday. Authorities say the thieves apparently made off with at least $100,000 but it’s unclear how they carted off the mounds of dimes. It’s not clear how many thieves may have been involved. Officers found hundreds of dimes all over the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

MLB ump Vanover still in hospital after hit in head by throw

CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover remained hospitalized after being hit in the head with a relay throw during Wednesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Vanover was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning by a throw from Guardians All-Star Andrés Giménez. The 67-year-old Vanover was standing between second base and the pitching mound when he got hit. The impact knocked Vanover to the ground and the frightening moment drew a collective gasp from the Progressive Field crowd. Vanover was taken to the Cleveland Clinic, where he was checked for a concussion and other medical issues.

