AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:01 p.m. EDT

Human waste leaking from truck causes crashes on Connecticut highway

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Human waste leaking from a tractor trailer caused crashes on a Connecticut highway Monday night including one involving two state police cruisers. Authorities say 10 vehicles were in accidents on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. No major injuries were reported. A motorcycle rider lost control and fell onto the road, ending up in a hospital with minor injuries. Vehicles crashed into other vehicles and concrete barriers. State police charged the driver with reckless driving, reckless endangerment and failing to secure a load. Troopers say he knew there was a leak but drove anyway. His employer declined to comment.

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K — about 380 times its original price

A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for $190,373, roughly 380 times its original price of $499 when it went for sale in 2007. LCG Auctions, which hosted Sunday’s sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for $599, largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch. It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year, following an 8GB model that sold for $63,356 in February and another 8GB model that fetched $39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

Big-ticket dreams spurred by $1B Powerball jackpot, but expert warns: Take it slow

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police have been carting more boxes of potential evidence out of the home of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women and leaving their remains alongside a remote stretch of beach highway in New York. Items pulled out of Heuermann’s Long Island home in recent days have included more than 200 firearms, a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet. Investigators were seen Tuesday carting away a desktop computer and many other household items. Heuermann was arrested Friday. A prosecutor says he’s also a suspect in a fourth slaying. Heuermann has denied killing the women.

Bison attack visitors in North Dakota and Wyoming national parks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The National Park Service says a bison severely injured a Minnesota woman on Saturday in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. A statement from the service was released Tuesday. Park officials reported the woman was in serious but stable condition after suffering “significant injuries to her abdomen and foot.” The woman was taken to a Fargo hospital. She was injured at a trailhead in Painted Canyon, a colorful Badlands vista popular with motorists. The attack is under investigation and exact details are unknown. Park Superintendent Angie Richman has not responded to an email requesting information. On Monday, a bison charged and gored a 47-year-old Phoenix woman in Yellowstone National Park.

Alaska volcano’s week-long eruption eases after spewing another massive ash cloud

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing eruption of a remote volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands produced an ash cloud so large Tuesday that warnings were sent to pilots about potentially dangerous conditions. An ash cloud with an initial height of around 5.5 miles was reported following the morning eruption of Shishaldin Volcano. But by early afternoon, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that ash emissions were below 1.9 miles, and the aviation alert was downgraded. The volcano is on an island about 700 miles southwest of Anchorage. The island’s 65 or so residents live about 25 miles northeast of the volcano. Shishaldin has been erupting since July 11. Volcanic ash can cause a jet engine to shut down.

Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says

Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people. The National Transportation Safety Board, which has yet to determine the cause of the March 24 blast, said Tuesday that the leak at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading was traced to a gas fitting installed in 1982. Investigators say the fitting had a known tendency to crack. Investigators also found a small leak on a gas fitting installed in 2021. Factory employees have told federal investigators they could smell gas before the explosion.

Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996. News of the search confirmed Tuesday has propelled the case back into the spotlight nearly 30 years after Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. Las Vegas police said the search happened Monday in the nearby city of Henderson. It’s unclear what they were looking for and where they were looking. Las Vegas police also didn’t say whether a suspect has been identified. No arrests have ever been made, but attention on the case has endured for decades.

Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities searching for two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend say they haven’t been found. The search for 2-year-old Matilda Sheils and her 9-month-old brother Conrad Sheils carried into a fourth day Tuesday. Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said at a news conference near the search scene that if the children aren’t located by day’s end, the focus will be on the water, using dive teams. Searchers on land have logged some 160 miles, often going back and forth over the same ground.

Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Marilyn Manson is expected to plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire. That’s according to a notice of intent filed Monday by the rocker’s attorney. Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford in August 2019. A court document says Manson is expected to plead no contest Thursday to one of the charges and face a fine and community service. That’s in place of a final pretrial hearing that was scheduled in advance of his planned Aug. 7 trial.

