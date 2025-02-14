AP Strange SummaryBrief at 5:59 p.m. EST

Michigan judge sentences Walmart shoplifters to wash cars in the parking lot

A Michigan judge is putting sponges in the hands of shoplifters and ordering them to wash cars in a Walmart parking lot when spring weather arrives. Genesee County Judge Jeffrey Clothier hopes the unusual form of community service discourages people from stealing from Walmart. The judge also wants to reward shoppers with free car washes. Clothier says he began ordering “Walmart wash” sentences this week for shoplifting at the store in Grand Blanc Township. He believes 75 to 100 people eventually will be ordered to wash cars this spring. Clothier says he will be washing cars alongside them when the time comes.

Tigers, zebras and other taxidermy animals will get new homes after health concerns kept them hidden

Crocodiles, monkeys, tigers, zebras and dozens of other taxidermy animals will move to new homes after concerns about arsenic exposure forced the closure of the South Dakota museum where they had been displayed for decades. The Sioux Falls City Council approved the gifting of the specimens to the University of Notre Dame, the Oddities Museum and the Institute for Natural History Arts. Testing in 2023 revealed arsenic present in 80% of the specimens. The museum then closed until officials could sort out the menagerie’s future, which included passing state legislation last year. All 152 specimens will have a new home. None will be disposed of.

Bakery owner in New England says he was offended over town’s decision against pastry painting

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bakery owner has tesified that his excitement about displaying a painting by high school students of giant pastries quickly turned to annoyance after a zoning code officer told him it was a sign that had to be changed or removed. Sean Young said in federal court Friday that it’s a mural and was never intended to be a sign. He sued the town of Conway in 2023, saying his free speech rights were violated The town says the painting of a mountain range of pastries advertises what’s inside his business and therefore is a sign. Under its code, it’s too big. A judge has given lawyers time to file additional briefs before reaching a verdict.

A humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it’s all captured on camera

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as one of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years. Adrián Simancas was kayaking on Saturday with his father, Dell, when the massive whale suddenly surfaced, trapping the young man and his yellow kayak in its mouth for a few seconds before letting him go. Dell, just meters away, captured the moment on video, which quickly has become one of the most striking and terrifying images in Chile in recent years.

Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports

A group led by Donald Trump Jr. is infusing funding and some political muscle into the Enhanced Games, a sports festival that would hold track, swimming and other events free of anti-doping measures. Trump’s group, called 1789 Capital, is bringing what Enhanced Games founder Aron D’Souza said was “double digit millions” to a project set to kick off with an event in the United States next year. As much as for the money, D’Souza says he’s connecting with the Trump family because of its history of disrupting the status quo. Enhanced Games features a video of President Trump on its website announcing the partnership.

Why people are naming bugs, rats and cats after their exes this Valentine’s Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic acts of revenge this holiday — and raising money for a cause — with a slew of darkly funny fundraisers. At an Anchorage bird treatment center, you can name a frozen rat for your ex and get a video of it being eaten by a raptor. In Memphis, you can memorialize your former lover’s name over a video of an elephant pooping. And many shelters are offering to name a feral cat after your ex — and then neutering it.

‘Saturday Night Live’ stars name their favorite sketches and reflect on show’s legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Legions of comedic talent have paraded through NBC’s Studio 8H, whether as cast members, writers or hosts of “Saturday Night Live.” As the sketch show marks its 50th anniversary with a bevy of celebrations, its cast members and alumni look back on their favorite sketches and the enduring legacy of “Saturday Night Live.” Bobby Moynihan still can’t believe the character of David S. Pumpkins made it to air. John Mulaney praises fellow former writer Simon Rich’s ideas. “More Cowbell” is a favorite for Seth Meyers and Will Forte, who both also praise Nate Bargatze’s sketches. Chloe Fineman hopes the anniversary special includes a “Californians” reprise.

Elephants trumpet, squeak and flap their ears after their complex move across an Australian city

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Elephants trumpeted, touched trunks and flapped their oversized ears upon reuniting with their herd after a complex, five-day move from an urban Australian zoo to a much larger enclosure. The nine Asian elephants were transported 25 miles from Melbourne Zoo to an enclosure 10 times bigger at the Werribee Open Range Zoo. Police escorts and synchronized traffic lights aided their journey in three convoys of trucks. An official said the reactions demonstrated the elephants were happy with their move. The herd has one adult male, five adult females and three 2-year-old calves. The herd’s new space has 52 acres with swimming pools, mud wallows and specially designed barns.

Fugitive dog recaptured in New Orleans after gaining national fame for escapades

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A scruffy New Orleans rescue dog famed for evading a monthslong effort to recapture him using nets and tranquilizer rifles has been caught and returned to domestic life. Scrim is a 17-pound mutt who has become a Louisiana folk hero. He first escaped from his adopted family in April and roamed the city for months until he was cornered and brought home. Weeks later, in October, he leaped out of a second-story window in a moment recorded on video. Michelle Cheramie led efforts to recapture him. She said Tuesday that he was finally caught by a cat trap and appears in good health.

A joke petition seeks to help Denmark buy California as Trump eyes Greenland

A lighthearted petition to buy the state of California for Denmark prompted more than 200,000 signatures by Wednesday in response to President Donald Trump’s talk about taking control of Greenland, a vast and mineral-rich Arctic island. The petition notes California’s superior weather and an endless supply of avocado toast. The organizer says he got the idea after hearing an American tourist discussing Trump’s pitch to take over Greenland without recognizing the seeming absurdity. Organizers say they’d rename Disneyland after the Danish fairy tale author Hans Christian Andersen and put Mickey Mouse in a Viking helmet. The petition includes a disclaimer at the bottom noting that it is a joke.

