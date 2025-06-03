AP Strange SummaryBrief at 5:19 a.m. EDT

North Dakota’s historic sites will finally have toilets that flush

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Visitors to historic sites in North Dakota will soon have flush toilets available. The State Historical Society is upgrading major sites with staffs, such as bandleader Lawrence Welk’s childhood home. The move comes as a way to improve the visitor experience and to replace portable and vault toilets at staffed sites. Other sites set for the upgrades include Whitestone Hill and Fort Buford. North Dakota has 60 historic sites, from museums to historic buildings to remote locations. Not every site will receive the restroom upgrades. Nearly 400,000 people last year visited places where the Historical Society tracks visitation.

Millions of honeybees abuzz after truck overturns in Washington state

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 250 million honeybees took to the skies when a commercial truck carrying them overturned in Washington state near the Canadian border. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office says the truck hauling an estimated 70,000 pounds of honeybee hives rolled around 4 a.m. Friday near Lynden. The driver wasn’t hurt. The hives later came off the truck, and the sheriff’s office says more than two dozen local beekeepers swarmed at the scene to help reset the box hives. Authorities say goal is to save as many of the bees as possible by allowing them to return to their hives and find their queen bee.

59-0! NAIA champion LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten

LSU Shreveport is the first college baseball team on record to go unbeaten. The Pilots finished 59-0 when they won the NAIA championship in Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday with a 13-7 victory over Southeastern of Florida. The Pilots have appeared in the NAIA national tournament every year since 2005 and the NAIA World Series in 2021, 2022 and 2025. They’re 270-49 in six seasons under coach Brad Neffendorf. NCAA Division III Trinity of Connecticut held the previous record for winning percentage when it went 45-1 in 2008 for a .978 clip.

Brazil’s lifelike doll craze goes from shopping malls to state legislatures

SAO PAULO (AP) — Videos featuring emotional moments with hyper-realistic baby dolls have sparked both online fascination and political debate in Brazil, with lawmakers even bringing the lifelike dolls into legislatures. Influencers have staged situations such as birth simulations and strolls in shopping malls with the handcrafted baby figures known as “reborn” dolls. In Rio de Janeiro, the city council has passed a bill honoring those who make the lifelike dolls. Meanwhile, legislators elsewhere across the country have debated fines for those seeking medical help for such dolls, following a video allegedly showing a woman taking one to a hospital.

French Open tennis players say nasal strips aren’t just for snoring

PARIS (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has been wearing nasal strips in some matches since last season. That’s sparked an interest in the better-breathing adhesives among other tennis players — even if the four-time Grand Slam champion has skipped using them so far at the French Open heading into his third-round match on Friday night. The bandages open the nostrils to ease nasal breathing. Nicolás Jarry wears them daily both for practice and competition. Mirra Andreeva and Jessica Pegula are among the players who have noticed Alcaraz using them and are curious whether the strips could help. Science isn’t so sure of the benefits.

Harrison Ruffin Tyler, preserver of Virginia history and grandson of 10th US president, dies at 96

CHARLES CITY, Va. (AP) — Harrison Ruffin Tyler died on Sunday. He is the last living grandson of U.S. President John Tyler known for preserving his grandfather’s plantation and nearby Union Civil War fort. The cause of Tyler’s death on Sunday was not immediately available. Tyler’s grandfather was a Democrat nicknamed the “Accidental President” after unexpectedly assuming the presidency when President William Henry Harrison died in office. The time between the president’s birth and his grandson’s death spans 235 years.

Police to start new search near where toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007

LONDON (AP) — Police investigating the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann from a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007 are to conduct fresh searches in the area. Madeleine disappeared from her bed while on vacation with her family in the Praia da Luz resort. She has not been seen since. Portuguese police said Monday that detectives acting on a request from a German public prosecutor will carry out “a broad range” of searches this week in the area of Lagos, in southern Portugal. British, Portuguese and German investigators are still piecing together what happened on the night when the toddler disappeared.

Tripping hikers mistakenly report a companion’s death in the Adirondacks, officials say

NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say two hikers in New York’s Adirondack Mountains called 911 to report a third member of their party had died, but it turned out they had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms and were mistaken. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release Wednesday that a forest ranger responded to a call Saturday about a hiker who had reportedly died on Cascade Mountain, a popular summit in the Adirondack High Peaks. It says the two hikers who called 911 also told a steward on the mountain’s summit that they were lost, and that the steward determined they “were in an altered mental state.” The supposedly dead person called and wasn’t injured. The three eventually reconvened at their campsite.

Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two Brazilian nuns have gone viral after dropping an impromptu beatbox and dance session during a Catholic television program. Sisters Marizele Cassiano and Marisa de Paula, members of the “Copiosa Redenção” congregation, were talking about a vocational retreat on Brazil’s Pai Eterno — Eternal Father — TV channel when they brought up a song about being called to the religious life. The two stood up and launched into a routine, complete with singing, beatbox and dance moves. Then the presenter, Deacon Giovani Bastos, joined in, matching Sister de Paula’s moves in a performance that’s now been seen by millions on social media in Brazil and abroad.

