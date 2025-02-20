AP Strange SummaryBrief at 3:12 p.m. EST

Can sandals be art? Birkenstock says yes, but a German court says no

BERLIN (AP) — Birkenstock sandals are ubiquitous in summer. But can the well-known footwear be considered art? That’s the question Germany’s Federal Court of Justice had to wrestle with on Thursday. It ruled they’re just comfy footwear. Birkenstock is headquartered in western Germany. It filed a lawsuit against three competitors who sold sandal models that were very similar to its own. The shoe manufacturer claimed its sandals “are copyright-protected works of applied art” that may not be imitated. It demanded a recall and destruction of the competitors’ shoes. However, the court sided with another court’s earlier decision saying it was unable to establish any artistic achievement in the wide-strapped sandals with the big buckle.

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Munich are investigating a mystery: More than 1,000 stickers were put on gravestones and wooden crosses at three cemeteries in the German city, without any indication of where they came from or why. The stickers, measuring roughly 2×1 inches, are printed with a QR code, that, when scanned, shows the name of the person buried in the grave as well as its location in the cemetery — but nothing else. Police say they haven’t yet found any pattern. Some stickers were put on decades-old headstones, others on freshly dug graves that so far have only a wooden cross. Police are calling on possible witnesses to reach out to the administration of the respective cemeteries.

KENT, Conn. (AP) — A Scottish Highland bull is the talk of the town in the rural hills of western Connecticut, where it has been roaming for over a month after escaping from its confines. Animal control officer Lee Sohl in Kent, Connecticut, says local residents have reported sporadic sightings of the bull in the past week. But no one’s been able to catch it. Sohl says the bull seems scared as it roams about in frigid winter weather. The bull’s owner says efforts to find it are continuing. Scottish Highland cattle are known as a hardy breed that can live outside year-round.

A Michigan judge is putting sponges in the hands of shoplifters and ordering them to wash cars in a Walmart parking lot when spring weather arrives. Genesee County Judge Jeffrey Clothier hopes the unusual form of community service discourages people from stealing from Walmart. The judge also wants to reward shoppers with free car washes. Clothier says he began ordering “Walmart wash” sentences this week for shoplifting at the store in Grand Blanc Township. He believes 75 to 100 people eventually will be ordered to wash cars this spring. Clothier says he will be washing cars alongside them when the time comes.

Crocodiles, monkeys, tigers, zebras and dozens of other taxidermy animals will move to new homes after concerns about arsenic exposure forced the closure of the South Dakota museum where they had been displayed for decades. The Sioux Falls City Council approved the gifting of the specimens to the University of Notre Dame, the Oddities Museum and the Institute for Natural History Arts. Testing in 2023 revealed arsenic present in 80% of the specimens. The museum then closed until officials could sort out the menagerie’s future, which included passing state legislation last year. All 152 specimens will have a new home. None will be disposed of.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bakery owner has tesified that his excitement about displaying a painting by high school students of giant pastries quickly turned to annoyance after a zoning code officer told him it was a sign that had to be changed or removed. Sean Young said in federal court Friday that it’s a mural and was never intended to be a sign. He sued the town of Conway in 2023, saying his free speech rights were violated The town says the painting of a mountain range of pastries advertises what’s inside his business and therefore is a sign. Under its code, it’s too big. A judge has given lawyers time to file additional briefs before reaching a verdict.

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker off Chilean Patagonia before quickly releasing him unharmed. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral as one of the most remarkable footage in Chile in recent years. Adrián Simancas was kayaking on Saturday with his father, Dell, when the massive whale suddenly surfaced, trapping the young man and his yellow kayak in its mouth for a few seconds before letting him go. Dell, just meters away, captured the moment on video, which quickly has become one of the most striking and terrifying images in Chile in recent years.

A group led by Donald Trump Jr. is infusing funding and some political muscle into the Enhanced Games, a sports festival that would hold track, swimming and other events free of anti-doping measures. Trump’s group, called 1789 Capital, is bringing what Enhanced Games founder Aron D’Souza said was “double digit millions” to a project set to kick off with an event in the United States next year. As much as for the money, D’Souza says he’s connecting with the Trump family because of its history of disrupting the status quo. Enhanced Games features a video of President Trump on its website announcing the partnership.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Feel like dissing instead of kissing your former lover this Valentine’s Day? Think your ex is more like a rat than a prince? Animal shelters and zoos around the country are encouraging little cathartic acts of revenge this holiday — and raising money for a cause — with a slew of darkly funny fundraisers. At an Anchorage bird treatment center, you can name a frozen rat for your ex and get a video of it being eaten by a raptor. In Memphis, you can memorialize your former lover’s name over a video of an elephant pooping. And many shelters are offering to name a feral cat after your ex — and then neutering it.

NEW YORK (AP) — Legions of comedic talent have paraded through NBC’s Studio 8H, whether as cast members, writers or hosts of “Saturday Night Live.” As the sketch show marks its 50th anniversary with a bevy of celebrations, its cast members and alumni look back on their favorite sketches and the enduring legacy of “Saturday Night Live.” Bobby Moynihan still can’t believe the character of David S. Pumpkins made it to air. John Mulaney praises fellow former writer Simon Rich’s ideas. “More Cowbell” is a favorite for Seth Meyers and Will Forte, who both also praise Nate Bargatze’s sketches. Chloe Fineman hopes the anniversary special includes a “Californians” reprise.

