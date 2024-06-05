AP News Summary at 9:59 p.m. EDT

Who’s testified, and who might, in Hunter Biden’s firearms trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether President Joe Biden’s son is guilty of federal firearms charges are hearing deeply personal testimony about a dark period for Hunter Biden. The case stems from a gun the younger Biden bought in October 2018. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden lied when he swore he wasn’t a drug user on a federal form he filled out at the gun shop. Hunter Biden’s attorney is arguing his client did not believe he was in the throes of addiction when he stated in the paperwork that he did not have a drug problem. The key witnesses include Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and his brother Beau’s widow, with whom he had a romantic relationship after Beau’s death.

Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is warning that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets elsewhere in the world in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to launch attacks on Russian territory. Putin also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to use nuclear weapons if it sees a threat to its sovereignty. Putin said the recent actions by the West will further undermine international security and could lead to “very serious problems.” He responded to questions from international journalists — something that has become extremely rare since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, according to a senator and a Western official

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine has used U.S weapons to attack inside Russia in recent days. That’s according to a U.S. senator and a Western official familiar with the matter. The weapons were used under recently approved guidance from President Joe Biden allowing American arms to be used to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, a member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, confirmed the strikes with U.S. weapons, but didn’t say how he was briefed. Ukrainian officials had stepped up calls on the U.S. to allow Kyiv’s forces to defend themselves against attacks originating from Russian territory.

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

ATLANTA (AP) — An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case. The Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued the order, which will prevent Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president, this makes that even more certain.

Tornadoes touch down across US, killing toddler in Michigan and injuring 5 in Maryland

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a tornado killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his mother when a tree fell on their house in suburban Detroit. Livonia city officials said in a post on the city’s website that the quick-developing tornado struck several neighborhoods in the city on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say a massive tree was uprooted, falling onto the family’s house and through the roof, landing on a bed where the woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping. To the east in Maryland, emergency workers were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado was spotted in the area during rounds of strong storms Wednesday night.

Speaker Johnson appoints two Trump allies to a committee that handles classified intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is appointing two far-right Republicans to the powerful House Intelligence Committee. He is positioning two close allies of Donald Trump who worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election on a panel that receives sensitive classified briefings and oversees the work of America’s spy agencies. The appointments of GOP Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Ronny Jackson of Texas to the House Intelligence Committee were announced on the House floor Wednesday. Johnson, a hardline conservative who has aligned himself with Trump, was replacing spots on the committee that opened up after the resignations of Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Chris Stewart of Utah.

Spare a thought for weather watcher Maureen Sweeney who made the right call for D-Day

VER-SUR MER, France (AP) — The generals, paratroopers, pilots infantrymen all played their role for the D-Day invasion. But spare a thought for the young Irish woman who may have had the most important role of all in making the D-Day landings a success. Maureen Sweeney was a postal clerk at Blacksod Point on the northwest coast of Ireland. One of her duties was to record data that fed into weather forecasts for the British Isles. Sweeney sent a series of readings in early June 1944 that helped persuade Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower to delay D-Day and avoid potentially disastrous weather that could have wrecked the landings. She didn’t learn of her role in history for more than 10 years.

Climate records keep getting shattered. Here is what you need to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — Month after month, global temperatures are breaking records. Meanwhile, scientists and climate policymakers warn of the growing likelihood that the planet will soon exceed the warming limit set in the landmark Paris 2015 climate talks. With temperatures soaring across the world, it can be hard to know what each broken record means for humans. Here’s a look at what scientists are saying about the impacts of the ongoing warming.

YouTube toughens policy on gun videos and youth; critics say proof will be in enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — YouTube is changing its rules to protect its youngest users from potentially harmful firearm videos. The video sharing platform owned by Google says that starting later this month it will prohibit videos that demonstrate how to remove firearm safety devices. Videos showing homemade guns, automatic weapons and certain firearm accessories like silencers will be restricted to users 18 and older. Last year, researchers found YouTube was automatically recommending graphic videos of gun violence to young users, despite the platform’s own rules which ban gory content. Critics say the new rules won’t mean much if they’re not effectively enforced by YouTube.

Pro athletes understand gambling on their games is a non-negotiable no-no. Some learned the hard way

BOSTON (AP) — Professional athletes get told at the start of every season that if they gamble on their games, the consequences are severe. This spring they’ve gotten a more personal reminder, with both the NBA and Major League Baseball banning players for life. Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was permanently banned this week for betting on games he was involved in. The NBA banished Raptors forward Jontay Porter in April. Other players say they should have known better. Marcano was the first active baseball player in a century banned for life for gambling. MLB said he placed hundreds of bets totaling more than $150,000 on baseball in 2022 and 2023.

