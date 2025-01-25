AP News Summary at 9:57 a.m. EST

Hamas frees 4 female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as ceasefire holds

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Four female Israeli soldiers who were taken in the attack that sparked the war in Gaza have returned safely to Israel after Hamas militants paraded them before a crowd of thousands and handed them over to the Red Cross. Israel later released 200 Palestinian prisoners Saturday in the second exchange of a fragile ceasefire. Hamas again sought to show it remained in control in Gaza after 15 months of war. In the ceasefire’s first major crisis, Israel said it would not allow displaced Palestinians to begin returning to northern Gaza as had been expected by Sunday. It said a civilian hostage meant to be released, Arbel Yahoud, had not been freed.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels unilaterally release 153 war detainees, Red Cross says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unilaterally released 153 war detainees. That’s according to a statement Saturday from the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Houthis had signaled Friday night they planned a release of prisoners, part of their efforts to ease tensions after the ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip. The Red Cross said it “welcomes this unilateral release as another positive step towards reviving negotiations” over ending the country’s long-running war. However, the release follows the Houthis detaining another seven Yemeni workers from the United Nations, sparking anger from the world body.

Trump’s stop in Las Vegas will focus on how he wants to eliminate taxes on tips

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to use a stop in Las Vegas to offer details on how he can begin excluding tips from federal taxes. He’s betting that a city built on gambling and the hospitality industry will relish taking home larger slices of gratuities. Trump is vowing to make good on a campaign promise and he’ll give a speech Saturday at the Circa Resort & Casino. That word comes from the Culinary Union, which represents about 60,000 hospitality workers across Nevada. The union supports eliminating taxes on tips, but says Trump’s proposals don’t go far enough.

He’s emboldened, he’s organized and he’s still Trump: Takeaways from the president’s opening days

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s first week in office isn’t over yet, but what the Republican president has done so far offers clues about how his next four years in the White House may unfold. The early days of Trump’s second term indicate that Trump is still Trump, but he seems emboldened like never before. He’s much more organized this time around. And he’s betting he can fix everything. Trump doesn’t have to worry about reelection. The Supreme Court has now granted presidents expansive immunity. And Trump is backed by a Republican Congress. So there’s little to restrain him today.

Senate heads toward confirming Noem as Trump’s homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is heading toward a vote on confirming Kristi Noem as homeland security secretary, putting the South Dakota governor in charge of a sprawling agency that is essential to national security and President Donald Trump’s plans to clamp down on illegal immigration. Republicans threatened to keep the Senate working through the weekend to install the latest member of Trump’s national security team. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed Friday night, joining Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. A vote on Noem’s nomination is expected mid-Saturday.

Conservatives of color have lofty expectations for Trump’s second term

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pledge to help make Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream a reality is viewed with skepticism by many prominent Black and Hispanic civil rights leaders. But among the conservatives of color who surround Trump, his inauguration was an endorsement of their biggest hopes. At galas preceding Trump’s inauguration, conservative Black and Hispanic activists and lawmakers toasted to a new era in Washington. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida said Trump is “bringing Black people and Hispanic people into the Republican Party.” Trump in last year’s election won record margins among heavily Black and Hispanic regions of the country compared to past Republican presidential candidates.

The only person in the world with a functioning pig organ is thriving after a record 2 months

An Alabama woman is thriving a record 61 days and counting after receiving a pig kidney, a new milestone in the quest for animal-to-human transplants. Of four other people given experimental pig organ transplants, none survived more than two months. Towana Looney is thrilled to feel healthy again and doctors at NYU Langone Health say her kidney is functioning normally. They hope she can return to her Gadsden, Alabama, home in another month. While there’s no way to know how long the organ will last, it’s another step toward clinical trials of pig organ transplants, expected sometime this year.

Fast food is a staple of American culture, but some of its workers struggle to survive

FRESNO, Texas (AP) — About two-thirds of fast food and counter workers in the U.S. are women, many supporting their families on those wages. The patchwork of minimum wage laws in the U.S. means income varies significantly based on local laws and cost of living, but fast food workers from across the country say those wages make it a struggle to survive. A growing number of states have pushed to increase their minimum wage in the face of record-high inflation in recent years. California in April raised wages for fast food workers, to $20 an hour from $16 an hour. Contrast that to Texas, which is one of 20 states at the $7.25 federal minimum wage floor and that rate hasn’t budged since 2009.

A new luxury hotel towers over Havana as Cuba’s economic troubles mount and tourism plummets

HAVANA (AP) — The tallest building in Havana is impossible to miss. The huge rectangular mass of concrete and glass dominates the skyline, towering above colonial homes and boasting 542 luxury rooms and majestic views of the city and the sea. The Selection La Habana hotel has yet to be inaugurated but is already being criticized — and not only for its unusual shape. Cubans are questioning the government’s allocation of millions of dollars towards luxury tourism during a severe economic crisis while tourism numbers plummet.

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.