AP News Summary at 9:57 a.m. EDT

Abortion after 12 weeks banned in North Carolina after GOP lawmakers override governor’s veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy is becoming law in North Carolina after the state’s Republican-controlled General Assembly successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto. The House completed the second and final part of the override Tuesday night after a similar three-fifths majority voted for the override earlier Tuesday in the Senate. The outcome represents a major victory for Republican legislative leaders who needed every GOP member on board to enact the law over Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition. The vote comes as abortion rights in the U.S. faced another tectonic shift with lawmakers also debating laws to sharply limit abortion in South Carolina and Nebraska.

Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well. CNN first reported the development.

Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states

Black people are disproportionately denied aid from state programs that reimburse victims of violent crime. That’s according to an AP examination of data from 23 states that shows Black applicants were nearly twice as likely as white applicants to be denied aid in some states, including Indiana, Georgia and South Dakota. The denials add up to thousands of Black families missing out on millions of dollars in aid each year. Experts say the disparities are rooted in biases embedded in the design of victim compensation programs, among other factors. States are starting to address the problem as part of a wider reckoning with racism across the criminal justice system.

Russia poised to decide if Ukraine’s grain deal survives. That’s a risk to global food security

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations is racing to extend a deal that has allowed shipments of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea to parts of the world struggling with hunger. The breakthrough accord brokered by the U.N. and Turkey last summer came with a separate agreement to ease shipments of Russian food and fertilizer that Moscow insists hasn’t been applied. Russia has set a Thursday deadline for its concerns to be ironed out. U.N. officials warn that a failure to extend the deal could hurt countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia that rely on Ukrainian wheat, barley, vegetable oil and other affordable food products.

Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix

ROME (AP) — Officials say eight people are now confirmed dead in northern Italy following floods from rain-swollen rivers. The flooding forced Formula One to cancel this weekend’s Grand Prix in Emilia-Romagna. Officials are warning the rivers could again burst their banks as rain continues. The rainfall has also stretched across the Balkans. Flooding, landslides and evacuations were reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency says rescue operations were particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that until the heavy rains had been parched by a prolonged drought.

The likelihood that Earth briefly hits key warming threshold grows bigger and closer, UN forecasts

The United Nations’ weather agency says there’s a two-out-of-three chance that the world will reach the internationally accepted global temperature threshold for limiting the worst effects of climate change sometime in the next five years. But scientists say it’s likely to be a fleeting flirtation with that danger point of 1.5 degrees Celsius. That’s because they expect a temporary burst of heat from a looming El Nino will supercharge the warming underway from humans burning coal, oil and gas. They say it’s likely to slip back after the El Nino fades. But they are concerned that even temporary breaches of the threshold could happen with more frequency.

At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says ‘I have no further need for Hollywood’

CANNES, France (AP) — Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival the day after premiering his first film in three years, Johnny Depp said Wednesday that he has “no further need” for Hollywood. Depp made a rare public appearance to face questions from the press following the opening-night premiere of “Jeanne du Barry,” in which Depp plays King Louis XV. The film, directed by and starring Maiwann is Depp’s first film since a jury last year largely sided with him in his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp called the majority of what’s been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

Elizabeth Holmes loses latest bid to avoid prison and gets hit with $452 million restitution bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison. An appeals court has rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday comes nearly three weeks after Holmes deployed a last-minute legal maneuver to delay the start of her 11-year prison sentence. The federal judge who imposed that sentence on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes The same judge will now a new prison reporting date for Holmes. The judge previously recommended she be imprisoned in Bryan, Texas.

Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk has dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO. “Say it ain’t so,” a shareholder asked Musk during Tesla’s annual meeting Tuesday about stepping down as the electric car and solar panel company’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied. When another shareholder suggested that Tesla try advertising, Musk said the idea has merit, and the company would try a little advertising and see how it goes. Before Musk’s talk, shareholders voted to place Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel on the company’s board for the next three years. Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to start a battery materials recycling company. Shareholders also re-elected Musk and Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board.

Surfing gator seen relaxing at Alabama beach amid the waves

There are plenty of alligators in Alabama. But how many enjoy a day at the beach? One such unlikely critter was spotted riding the waves recently on Dauphin Island, bobbing calmly near the human beachgoers. Matt Harvill was among those who saw the gator casually swimming in the ocean last week. Harvill said it “didn’t hiss, charge or open its mouth at all.” He said it looked like the reptile was “spectating and seeing what was going on.” The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says alligators can sometimes be found swimming in the Gulf of Mexico as they can tolerate a variety of salinity levels.

