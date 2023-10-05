AP News Summary at 9:48 a.m. EDT

Russian strike on cafe kills 49 people as Ukraine’s president urges stronger Western support

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least 49 civilians have been killed in a Russian rocket strike on a village store in eastern Ukraine, one of the deadliest attacks in recent months. Thursday’s attack came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was attending a summit of around 50 European leaders in Spain to drum up support from the country’s allies. Zelenskyy denounced the attack on the store and cafe in the village of Hroza as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism.” He urged Western allies to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, saying that “Russian terror must be stopped.”

Trump’s intensifying rhetoric offers insight into how he might govern again as president

Over the past two weeks, Donald Trump said shoplifters should be immediately shot, suggested that America’s top general be executed and mocked a political opponent’s husband who was beaten with a hammer. The former president and current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination also in recent weeks encouraged the impeachment of Democratic President Joe Biden because of his own impeachments and urged his party to shut down the U.S. government with the hope it would stall some of the criminal cases he faces. Trump has a long history of using dark rhetoric, but the violence and vengeance in his remarks have ratcheted up in recent weeks.

Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost the GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some members of the GOP are wondering if anyone can take Kevin McCarthy’s place as a fundraising dynamo and party builder. McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker also leaves a void atop the groups that raise tens of millions of dollars to elect Republicans. The California congressman spent years raising mountains of campaign cash, recruiting top candidates and painstakingly building political relationships. McCarthy supporter Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota says, “Nobody can raise money like him.” Already, the national committee raising money for House Republicans has postponed a fundraiser McCarthy was set to headline. McCarthy has so far suggested he’ll continue to bolster the GOP nationally.

Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region’s Armenians

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan’s campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to the country ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the Armenian separatist enclave in its territory back under its control. Just weeks before Azerbaijan launched its assault on Sept. 19, Azerbaijani military cargo planes repeatedly flew between a southern Israeli airbase and an airfield near Nagorno-Karabakh, according to flight tracking data and Armenian diplomats, even as Western governments were urging peace talks. The cargo flights to Azerbaijan have rattled Armenian officials in Yerevan, long wary and shined a light on Israel’s national interests in the restive region south of the Caucasus Mountains.

Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a judge to postpone his Florida classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election. The lawyers say they haven’t received all the records they need to prepare Trump’s defense. The trial on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is among four criminal cases the Republican ex-president faces. The trial is scheduled for May 20, 2024. The defense lawyers argued in a motion late Wednesday a postponement is necessary because of scheduling conflicts and because of what they say are delays in obtaining and reviewing the classified records cited in the indictment. Prosecutors deny delaying the production of evidence in the case.

An atheist in northern Nigeria was arrested. Then the attacks against the others worsened

KANO, Nigeria (AP) — In parts of the world, religiously unaffiliated people are increasing in numbers, and can safely and publicly be an atheist or agnostic. In countries like Nigeria, the situation is starkly different. Nonbelievers in Nigeria said they perennially have been treated as second-class citizens in the deeply religious African country. Its population of 210 million is almost evenly divided between Christians dominant in the south and Muslims who are the majority in the north. Some nonbelievers say threats and attacks have worsened in the north since the leader of the Humanist Association of Nigeria was jailed for blasphemy last year.

Mysterious injury of 16-year-old Iranian girl not wearing a headscarf in Tehran’s Metro sparks anger

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A mysterious injury suffered by a 16-year-old girl not wearing a headscarf while boarding a Metro train in Iran’s capital has reignited anger just after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked. Likely seeking to get ahead of the growing controversy, Iranian state television has released footage showing Armita Geravand entering the southern Tehran Metro station, buying a snack and waiting for the train with her friends. But crucially, what happened in the few seconds after she entered the train remain in question. Activists abroad have alleged Geravand may have been attacked for not wearing the hijab.

Auto worker strike highlights disparities between temporary and permanent employees

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Among the many changes being sought by striking United Auto Workers is an end to a system that pays workers much different wages for doing the same job. The biggest disparity is with temporary workers employed by the Detroit automakers who are making roughly half of what their co-workers bring home. The UAW says eliminating the uneven wage scales is a big priority because companies are abusing the system to save money. GM and Jeep maker Stellantis have made offers to increase temporary worker starting pay and Ford is offering to make temporaries full-time workers after 90 days of work.

Jon Fosse, a Norwegian master of spare Nordic writing, wins the Nobel Prize in literature

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse. The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy announced the prize Thursday in Stockholm. The academy says the prize is for Fosse’s “innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable.” Fosse is a master of spare Nordic writing in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children’s books. One of his country’s most-performed dramatists, Fosse said he had “cautiously prepared” himself for a decade to receive the call. He is the author of 40 plays as well as novels, short stories, children’s books, poetry and essays.

All Trump, all the time? Former president’s legal problems a boon to MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s legal problems may be a headache for the former president, but they are proving a boon to MSNBC. The cable network has built itself around providing intense coverage of Trump’s troubles, almost to the exclusion of anything else. With four indictments, and another presidential campaign around the corner, it’s clearly a story that has legs. Trump’s civil trial coverage is the latest Trump story getting lots of airtime on MSNBC. To some, the attention illustrates the corrosive impact that 24-hour news talk can have on democracy. But as one critic says: “this is their time to make hay.”

