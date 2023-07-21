AP News Summary at 9:46 p.m. EDT

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A tornado that tore through eastern North Carolina and struck a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has damaged its drug storage facility but not its medicine production areas. The drugmaker’s ability to salvage materials could mitigate what experts feared would be a major blow to an already strained system as the United States grapples with existing drug shortages. U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said Friday he does not expect there to be “any immediate significant impacts on supply.” The EF3 tornado downed Wednesday near Rocky Mount and ripped the roof off a factory responsible for producing nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals.

Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The decision Friday could defy an order from the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters a greater voice in elections and trigger a renewed battle over the state’s political map. Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated House and Senate instead passed a plan that would increase the percentage of Black voters from about 31% to 40% in the state’s 2nd District. GOP Gov. Kay Ivey quickly signed it. Lawmakers faced a deadline to adopt new district lines after the Supreme Court in June upheld a finding that the current map likely violated the federal Voting Rights Act.

Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The president of Texas A&M University has resigned after a Black journalist’s celebrated hiring at one of the nation’s largest campuses unraveled over criticism of her diversity and inclusion work. The school made the announcement Friday. President Katherine Banks said in a resignation letter that she is retiring immediately. She says “negative press has become a distraction” at the nearly 70,000-student campus in College Station. Republican lawmakers across the U.S. have been targeting diversity, equity and inclusion programs on campuses. Kathleen McElroy, a former New York Times editor, has been hired to revive the school’s journalism department. Banks told The Texas Tribune that backlash surfaced over McElroy’s hiring because of her work on race and diversity in newsrooms.

AI is the wild card in Hollywood’s strikes. Here’s an explanation of its unsettling role

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood’s actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they’ve offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors’ union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.

Biden picks female admiral to lead Navy. She’d be first woman on Joint Chiefs of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has chosen Adm. Lisa Franchetti to lead the Navy. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to be a Pentagon service chief and the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Biden’s decision to tap Franchetti goes against the recommendation of his Pentagon chief. But Franchetti, the current vice chief of operations for the Navy, has broad command and executive experience. She was long considered by insiders to be the top choice for the job. In a statement Friday, Biden noted the historical significance of her selection and said “throughout her career, Admiral Franchetti has demonstrated extensive expertise in both the operational and policy arenas.”

He came face to face with an alleged serial killer. 12 years later, his tip helped crack the case

NEW YORK (AP) — As police comb through the home of a man charged in a string of serial killings in New York, one witness is frustrated it took so long to solve the crime. Dave Schaller lived with victim Amber Costello when she disappeared on Long Island in 2010. He tells the AP he provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer and the vehicle he drove years ago. Prosecutors say that information may have been lost within a sea of evidence. But it was rediscovered when a new task force formed to examine the case. The tip about the vehicle helped investigators whittle their list of suspects in a neighborhood they had already zeroed in on through cellphone location data.

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96. His publicist said he died Friday. Bennett often said his lifelong ambition was to create “a hit catalog rather than hit records,” which he accomplished through more than 70 albums. Bennett was praised often by fellow performers, but never more meaningfully than by what Frank Sinatra said in a 1965 Life magazine interview: “For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business.

Some critics see Trump’s behavior as un-Christian. His conservative Christian backers see a hero

For eight years, Donald Trump has managed to secure the support of many evangelical and conservative Christians despite behavior that has often seemed at odds with teachings espoused by Christ in the Gospels. If some observers initially viewed this as an unsustainable alliance, it’s different now. Certain achievements during Trump’s presidency – notably appointments that shifted the Supreme Court to the right – have solidified that support. He’s now the clear front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, even after he recently was found liable for sexually abusing a New York woman and was indicted in a criminal case related to hush money payments to a porn star.

Man who ambushed Fargo officers likely had bigger and bloodier attack in mind, attorney general says

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say the heavily armed man who ambushed Fargo police officers investigating a fender bender likely had a bloodier attack in mind, with at least two fairs taking place at the time in and around the city. Mohamad Barakat killed one officer and wounded two others and a bystander before a fourth officer shot and killed him, ending the July 14 attack. State Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Friday that over the past five years, Barakat searched the internet for terms including “kill fast,” and “mass shooting events.” But perhaps the most chilling was for “area events where there are crowds,” which on July 13 brought up an article headlined, ”Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair.”

The Fargo shooter used a binary trigger. Here’s what to know about the device that’s worrying police

The man who fired on police officers in North Dakota earlier this month chose to use a gun that was modified with a binary trigger. The device allowed the gun to fire so rapidly that it sounded like an automatic weapon. The July 14 shooting in Fargo killed one officer and wounded two others and a civilian. It has put a spotlight on the device and other trigger modifications that are a growing concern for law enforcement. The Associated Press offers a look at the device, regulations around binary triggers and how they differ from bump stocks.

