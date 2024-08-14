AP News Summary at 9:39 a.m. EDT

Arizona and Missouri will join 5 other states with abortion on the ballot. Who are the others?

Voters in at least seven states will decide referendums on abortion rights this year, with potentially more to come. Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada and South Dakota will hold referendums on enshrining protection for abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court removed the nationwide right to abortion with a 2022 ruling, which sparked a national push to have voters decide. Voters have sided with abortion rights supporters every time the issue has been directly on the ballot since the Supreme Court ruling.

A new round of Gaza cease-fire talks is starting. Why is a deal so elusive?

JERUSALEM (AP) — International mediators are hoping to kickstart stalled cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas with a new round of talks meant to finally clinch a deal between the sides. But the chances of a breakthrough appear slim. Israel and Hamas are set to resume discussions on Thursday, but they’ve been mulling an internationally-backed proposal for more than two months that would wind down the 10-month-long war and free the roughly 110 hostages still held in Gaza. The indirect talks haven’t advanced substantively during that time and new proposed terms have complicated progress. Meanwhile, the fighting in Gaza rages on, the hostages languish in captivity, and fears of an all-out regional war involving Iran and one of its proxies, Hezbollah, have surged.

Americans give Harris an advantage over Trump on honesty and discipline, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll finds Vice President Kamala Harris is going into the last stretch of the presidential campaign as the candidate more likely to be perceived as honest, committed to democracy and disciplined. Meanwhile, similar shares of Americans say Harris and former President Donald Trump have the right vision for the country, are strong leaders, can win the 2024 election and are capable of handling a crisis. That’s according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Harris has an advantage over Trump on issues related to race and inequality, abortion policy, and health care, while Americans are slightly more likely to believe that Trump is better positioned to handle the economy and immigration.

Presented with rise in border crossings, Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was never the “border czar,” as critics claim. She was assigned to tackle the “root causes” of migration from three Central American nations — El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras — that were responsible for a large chunk of border-crossers, administration officials said. The vice president took a long-term approach to the immediate problem, helping convince multinational corporations and Latin American businesses to invest in the region. That, she argued, would create additional jobs and give locals more reason to stay at home rather than take the arduous trek north.

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have an opportunity to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. The event on Wednesday afternoon in Asheville carries both national and local implications for the former president. Aides and allies say Trump must sharpen his arguments against Vice President Kamala Harris and draw a clear policy contrast, especially on the economy. He’s not done that in recent weeks, focusing instead on personal attacks and grievances. Trump also cannot afford to lose North Carolina. The state gave him his closest statewide margin of victory over Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s latest demand to step aside from hush money criminal case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has lost his latest bid for a new judge in his New York hush money criminal case. Judge Juan M. Merchan, in a decision posted Wednesday, declined to step aside. The decision comes as the case heads toward a key ruling and potential sentencing next month. The request was the third from lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee. They’ve argued that Merchan has a conflict of interest because his daughter works as a political consultant for prominent Democrats and campaigns, including Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential run. She’s now Trump’s Democratic opponent in this year’s election. A state court ethics panel said last year that Merchan could continue on the case.

Tropical Storm Ernesto pummels northeast Caribbean and leaves hundreds of thousands in the dark

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Ernesto is dropping torrential rain on Puerto Rico and has left hundreds of thousands of people without power in the U.S. territory as it threatens to strengthen into a major hurricane en route to Bermuda. Ernesto is expected to become a hurricane later Wednesday as it moves away from land. The storm is forecast to move through open waters for the rest of the week and make its closest approach to Bermuda on Saturday. It is forecast to become a major Category 3 storm in upcoming days.

The Taliban are celebrating 3 years in power, but they’re not talking about Afghans

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are celebrating their third year as rulers of Afghanistan at a former U.S. air base. But they’re not talking about Afghans. Aid agencies warn that humanitarian efforts in the country are gravely underfunded and that economic collapse and climate change are destroying livelihoods. A grand military parade Wednesday at Bagram, once the center of America’s war to unseat the Taliban, saw senior Cabinet figures laud their administration’s achievements. The parade was also a chance to showcase the hardware left by U.S. and NATO-led forces after decades of fighting.

Mpox has been declared a public health emergency in Africa. What is it and what’s the WHO doing?

LONDON (AP) — The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared this week that the increasing spread of mpox across the continent is a health emergency, warning the virus might ultimately spill across international borders. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization is convening its own expert meeting to consider making a similar emergency declaration over mpox. So far, more than 96% of all cases and deaths are in a single country: Congo. Scientists are concerned by the spread of a new version of the disease there that might be more easily transmitted among people.

US inflation slowed again in July, clearing the way for the Fed to begin cutting rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Year-over-year inflation reached its lowest level in more than three years in July, the latest sign that the worst price spike in four decades is fading and setting up the Federal Reserve for an interest rate cut in September. Measured from a year earlier, prices rose 2.9%, down from 3% in June. It was the mildest year-over-year inflation figure since March 2021. Inflation has taken a central role in the presidential election, with former President Donald Trump blaming the Biden administration’s energy policies for the price increases. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday said she would soon unveil new proposals to “bring down costs and also strengthen the economy overall.”

