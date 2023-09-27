AP News Summary at 9:35 p.m. EDT

Several candidates attack Trump early in the second GOP presidential debate. Follow live updates

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is looking for more talking time — and he’s not being shy about it. He interjected a couple of times in the first 20 minutes of Wednesday night’s debate, talking over moderators and his fellow hopefuls. At one point, he said, “Nobody answered the question” after others were asked about child care. Moderator Dana Perino told Burgum that he will get some questions. But she said, ”You will have to let us move on.” There have already been several moments where the moderators struggled to get candidates to stop talking among themselves and focus on the question at hand.

Candidates in the second GOP debate are ready to attack each other and Trump even though he’s absent

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate as top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of Donald Trump. The former president is so confident that he will continue to cruise through the party’s primary that he’s again forgone sharing a stage with his competitors. Seven GOP White House candidates are squaring off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California for a debate Wednesday hosted by Fox Business Network. Trump was in Michigan, delivering a prime-time speech attempting to capitalize on the Auto Workers Union strike and trying to appeal to rank-and-file union members in a key state for the general election.

House Speaker McCarthy is back to square one as the Senate pushes ahead to avert a federal shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is marching ahead with a bipartisan approach to prevent a government shutdown. But on the House side, Speaker Kevin McCarthy is back to square one. The Republican leader laid out his strategy Wednesday behind closed doors. He asked hard-right Republicans to do what they’ve said they’d never do, and pass their own temporary measure to keep the government open. A House test vote is set for Friday, one day before the shutdown deadline. Their plan would cut spending by 8% and toughen border security. The Senate bill would fund the government, adding $6 billion for Ukraine aid and $6 billion for U.S. disaster relief.

Judge Chutkan denies Trump’s request to recuse herself in federal election subversion case

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan says she won’t recuse herself from Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington. Chutkan rejects the Republican ex-president’s claims her past comments raise doubts about whether she can be fair. Chutkan said in her written decision Wednesday she sees no reason to step aside in the case scheduled for trial in March that accuses Trump of scheming to overturn his election loss. Trump denies any wrongdoing in the case. Chutkan was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama and was randomly assigned to Trump’s case. Chutkan has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

In Hollywood writers’ battle against AI, humans win (for now)

NEW YORK (AP) — After a 148-day strike, Hollywood screenwriters secured significant guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence in one of the first major labor battles over generative AI in the workplace. During the nearly five-month walkout, no issue resonated more than the use of AI in script writing. What was once a seemingly lesser demand of the Writers Guild of America became an existential rallying cry. In a tentative agreement, studios and production companies must disclose to writers if any material given to them has been generated by AI in full or partly. AI can’t be a credited writer. AI can’t write or rewrite “literary material.” And AI-generated writing can’t be source material.

US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will address his Democratic colleagues on Thursday as calls grow for Menendez to resign over federal bribery charges. Schumer hasn’t said that Menendez should step down, although more than half of the Democrats in the Senate have done so. Menendez pleaded not guilty Wednesday in New York to federal charges alleging he accepted bribes in exchange for exerting his political influence to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favors for local businessmen. Menendez’s wife and two businessmen named in the indictment also pleaded not guilty. Menendez was released on a $100,000 bond. His wife, Nadine, and the other co-defendants were also freed pending trial.

US secures the release of the soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has been released into U.S. custody. Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China. Earlier Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel Pvt. King. The announcement has surprised some observers who expected the North to drag out his detention in the hopes of squeezing concessions from Washington at a time of high tensions between the rivals. King’s expulsion almost certainly does not end his troubles. His fate remains uncertain, having been declared AWOL by the U.S. government.

Over 50 arrested after mobs ransacked Philadelphia stores. Dozens of liquor outlets are shut down

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dozens of people face criminal charges after authorities said groups of thieves working together smashed their way into stores in several areas of Philadelphia and fled with merchandise. Police made at least 52 arrests. The Philadelphia district attorney’s office said Wednesday at least 30 people have been charged so far. The ransacking followed an earlier peaceful protest over a judge’s decision to dismiss murder and other charges against a Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver through a rolled-up window. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford says the ransacking wasn’t connected to the protest and called the groups “criminal opportunists.”

Auto workers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit’s three automakers. The union says President Shawn Fain will make the announcement at 10 a.m. Eastern time in a video appearance addressing union members. The union went on strike Sept. 14 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis. At first it targeted one assembly plant from each company, and last week it added 38 parts distribution centers run by GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared the second escalation because talks with the union were progressing.

Michigan State fires coach Mel Tucker for bringing ridicule to school, breaching his contract

Michigan State has fired Mel Tucker, saying the suspended football coach failed to present adequate reasons why he should not be fired for cause after having what he described as consensual phone sex with an activist and rape survivor. The school said Wednesday that it terminated what’s left of Tucker’s $95 million, 10-year contract for acknowledging actions that subjected the institution to ridicule, among other reasons. The woman said Tucker sexually harassed her during the phone call in April 2022. Michigan State informed the 51-year-old Tucker that it planned to fire him on Sept. 18 and gave him a week to respond, which he did on Monday.

