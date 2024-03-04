AP News Summary at 9:33 p.m. EST

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump says the Supreme Court opinion unanimously restoring him to 2024 presidential primary ballots is a “BIG WIN” for America. The court Monday rejected state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The court wrote in an unsigned opinion that that power resides with Congress. The court’s move ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump off the ballot because of his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses, adding to victories going into Super Tuesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Donald Trump has won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses, as party members gathered at a dozen sites throughout the state. Trump finished first in voting done Monday evening at 12 caucus sites, ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Under North Dakota’s rules, candidates are eligible to win delegates if they finish with at least 20% of the vote. However, a candidate who wins at least 60% of the vote receives all of the delegates. Haley’s only win so far came in the District of Columbia on Sunday.

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas law that allows police to arrest migrants

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ plans to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally and order them to leave the country is headed to the Supreme Court in a legal showdown over the federal government’s authority over immigration. Justice Samuel Alito on Monday issued an order that puts the new Texas law on hold for at least next week while the high court considers what opponents have called the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since an Arizona law more than a decade ago. The law had been set to take effect Saturday under a decision from an appeals court. Alito’s order pushed that date back until March 13.

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed sexual violence on Oct. 7

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict says there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualized torture,” and other cruel and inhuman treatment of women during its surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that left about 1,200 people dead and some 250 others taken hostage. There are also “reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing,” said Pramila Patten, who visited Israel and the West Bank from Jan. 29 to Feb. 14 with a nine-member team. In a report released Monday, she said the team “found clear and convincing information” that some hostages have been subjected to the same forms of conflict-related sexual violence including rape and “sexualized torture.”

France becomes the only country to explicitly guarantee abortion as a constitutional right

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have overwhelmingly approved a bill to enshrine abortion rights in France’s constitution, making it the only country to explicitly guarantee a woman’s right to voluntarily terminate a pregnancy.. There were jubilant scenes of celebrations all over France as women’s rights activists hailed the measure adopted in a historic joint parliament session convened at the Palace of Versailles Monday evening. The measure was promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United States. Both houses of French parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, approved the measure by an overwhelming 780 votes to 72. It says a woman’s right to an abortion is guaranteed.

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira pleads guilty under a deal that calls for at least 11 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member has pleaded guilty in federal court to leaking highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other national security secrets. Jack Teixeira pleaded guilty in Boston’s federal court Monday to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act. Prosecutors say Teixeira “callously disregarded the national security of the United States” and they plan to seek nearly 17 years in prison for him. An attorney for Teixeira says he’ll push for a sentence of 11 years. The defense attorney describes Teixeira as a “kid,” adding the defense will show at sentencing that his youth played a significant role in his conduct.

Gangs in Haiti try to seize control of main airport in newest attack on key government sites

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Heavily armed gangs have tried to seize control of Haiti’s main international airport as they exchanged gunfire with police and soldiers trying to repel them. The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred Monday, with no planes operating and no passengers on site. It is the biggest attack on the airport in Haiti’s history. It occurred just hours after authorities ordered a nighttime curfew following an explosion of violence in which armed gang members overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

China’s economic growth target for 2024 is about 5%, on par with last year’s rate

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth target for this year is around 5%, in line with last year’s performance despite forecasts for a slowdown. Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced the plans Tuesday before the National People’s Congress. The ruling Communist Party has said it is prioritizing efforts to encourage consumer spending to help drive the economy. Last year, the economy grew at a 5.2% pace, but that was after a very slow 3% annual growth rate in 2022, when the country was enduring the worst disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The consumer-led recovery hoped for after the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home has faltered, and Li said Beijing would seek “new drivers of development.”

Settlement in Wisconsin fake elector case offers new details on the strategy by Trump lawyers

Two attorneys for then-President Donald Trump orchestrated a plan for fake electors to file paperwork falsely saying he won Wisconsin in a strategy to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory there. That’s according to a lawsuit settlement reached Monday that makes public months of texts and emails. Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis turned over more than 1,400 pages of documents, emails, texts and other materials that offer a detailed account of the scheme’s origins in Wisconsin. The communications show how they, with coordination from Trump campaign officials, replicated the strategy in six other states including Georgia. The agreements settle a civil lawsuit brought by Democrats in 2022 against the two attorneys and 10 Republicans in Wisconsin who posed as fake electors.

First over-the-counter birth control pill in US begins shipping to stores

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in U.S. stores later this month. Manufacturer Perrigo said Monday that it has begun shipping the medication, called Opill, to major retailers and pharmacies. A one-month supply will cost about $20 and a three-month supply will cost around $50. The Food and Drug Administration last July said the once-a-day pill could be sold without a prescription. It will also be available online. The pill is a hormone-based contraceptive, similar to drugs used by millions of U.S. women for decades. Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

