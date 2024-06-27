AP News Summary at 9:31 a.m. EDT

How the Biden-Trump debate could change the trajectory of the 2024 campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and Republican rival Donald Trump hope to jolt a campaign that many voters are just beginning to watch. Thursday’s debate in Atlanta offers unparalleled opportunities for both candidates to try to shape the political narrative. For the Democratic president, the debate gives him the chance to reassure voters that, at 81, he’s capable of guiding the U.S. through a range of challenges. The 78-year-old Trump, meanwhile, could use the moment to try to move past his recent felony conviction in New York. Their performances have the potential to alter the trajectory of the election.

FACT FOCUS: Here’s a look at the false claims you might hear during tonight’s presidential debate

From former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a failing economy and skyrocketing crime to President Joe Biden’s misrepresentation of inflation and gas prices at the start of his term, The Associated Press examines false and misleading statements made by the candidates as they prepare to face off in a debate Thursday night.

Bolivia reels from short-lived coup attempt as apparent calm returns

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Calm returned to Bolivia’s capital after troops led by a top general stormed the presidential palace, then quickly retreated, tumultuous scenes that threatened to pitch the long-troubled South American democracy into chaos. A day earlier on Wednesday, the nation of 12 million watched in shock and bewilderment Wednesday as Bolivian military forces appeared to turn on the government of President Luis Arce, seizing control of the capital’s main square with armored personnel carriers, crashing a tank into the palace and unleashing tear gas on protesters who flooded the streets.

Analysis: No matter who wins Iran’s presidential election, much may hinge on the ‘Great Satan’ US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s presidential election comes after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Israel’s subsequent war on the militants in the Gaza Strip, which only added jet fuel to a fire now threatening to burn nearly every corner of the wider Middle East. Iran’s support of an array of militias, including Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, and its unprecedented direct attack on Israel during the war has made it a direct belligerent in the conflict. But what happens in both the war and with Iran’s future may hinge directly on the U.S., denounced by the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as the “Great Satan” in the 1979 Islamic Revolution and still cursed at major events.

In the searing heat of the Gaza summer, Palestinians are surrounded by sewage and garbage

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Children trudge through water contaminated with sewage and scale growing mounds of garbage in Gaza’s tent camps for displaced families. People relieve themselves in burlap-covered pits, with nowhere nearby to wash their hands. Gaza’s ability to dispose of garbage, treat sewage and deliver clean water is virtually decimated by eight months of war between Israel and Hamas. Aid groups say it’s made grim living conditions worse and raised health risks for hundreds of thousands of people deprived of adequate shelter, food and medicine. Hepatitis A cases are rising. Doctors fear a cholera outbreak is likely. Israeli authorities say they are engaging in efforts to improve the “hygiene situation.” But relief can’t come soon enough.

Julian Assange is now free to do or say whatever he likes. What does his future hold?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — One of the most polarizing and influential figures of the information age, Julian Assange is now free after five years in a British prison and seven years in self-imposed exile in a London embassy. What’s next for the WikiLeaks founder remains unclear. Assange landed in his homeland of Australia this week after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors. His wife, Stella Assange, welcomed him home and said he planned to swim every day in the ocean and generally enjoy his freedom. She said her husband would continue to defend human rights but she did not specify how. Assange himself has given no clues.

7 in 10 Americans think Supreme Court justices put ideology over impartiality: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on a major case involving former President Donald Trump, 7 in 10 Americans think its justices are more likely to shape the law to fit their own ideology, rather than serving as neutral arbiters of government authority. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It found that less than one-third of U.S. adults think the justices are more likely to provide an independent check on other branches of government by being fair and impartial. Confidence in the Supreme Court remains low. Rank-and-file Republicans as well aren’t giving the justices a ringing endorsement.

Family that lost home to flooded river vows to keep store open as floodwaters devastate Midwest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As floodwaters continue to ravage the Midwest, a Minnesota family that watched their home collapse into a swollen river near an at risk dam is vowing to reopen their nearby store. The Rapidan Dam Store remained standing Wednesday but the house where its owners grew up toppled into the Blue Earth River the day before. Their destroyed home is one of hundreds damaged and consumed so far by floodwaters in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. Torrential rains last week led to the deluge. In the coming days, Nebraska and northwestern Missouri are expected to start to see the downstream effects of the flooding.

China calls on scientists of all nations to study lunar samples, but notes obstacle with the US

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s space officials said Thursday they welcomed scientists from across the world to apply to study the lunar rock samples the Chang’e 6 probe brought back to Earth in a historic mission, but noted there were limits to that cooperation, specifically with the U.S. Officials said at a televised press conference in Beijing meant to introduce the mission’s achievements that any cooperation with the U.S. would be hinged on removing a U.S. law that bans direct bilateral cooperation with NASA, the space agency. “If the U.S. truly wants to hope to began regular aerospace cooperation, I think they should take the appropriate measures to remove the obstacle,” an official said.

Back to Woodstock, with Wi-Fi: Women return after 55 years to glamp and relive the famous festival

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — Beverly Grant hitchhiked to the Woodstock festival in August 1969 without a ticket and slept on straw. Ellen Shelburne arrived in a VW Microbus and pitched a pup tent. After 55 years, the two longtime friends finally got back to the garden — but this time they stayed in a luxury glamping tent. The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which runs the site, recently rolled out the tie-dyed carpet for the 76-year-old women to promote its new glamping facilities and to delve deeper into Shelburne’s trove of photos from the festival held in Bethel, New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.