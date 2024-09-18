AP News Summary at 9:29 a.m. EDT

Exploding pagers in attack on Hezbollah were made by a Hungarian company, another firm says

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese company says another firm based in Hungary was responsible for manufacturing the pagers that exploded in an apparent Israeli operation targeting Hezbollah. The attack marked a new escalation in the conflict between the two foes that has often threatened to escalate into all-out war. Pagers used by the militant group Hezbollah exploded nearly simultaneously a day earlier in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 2,800. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government blamed Israel. An American official said Israel briefed the United States on Tuesday after the attack. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the information publicly.

What to know about the deadly pager explosions targeting Hezbollah

NEW YORK (AP) — In what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack, pagers used by hundreds of members of Hezbollah exploded almost simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria. The attack killed at least 12 people, including two children, and wounded thousands more. The militant group blamed Israel for the deadly explosions, which targeted an extraordinary breadth of people and showed signs of being a long-planned operation. Much about how the attack was executed is still uncertain, however. Investigators had no immediate word on how the pagers were detonated or if explosives had somehow been sneaked into each pager. The Israeli military declined to comment.

What will become of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ musical legacy? Experts weigh in following his indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, but his indictment Tuesday on sex trafficking and racketeering charges further clouds his legacy. For some, it may even change their relationship to his music. The indictment, detailing allegations dating back to 2008, accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct.” Some experts believe the severity of the crimes may tarnish his career moving forward. Others say his career and impact are too great to ignore, but there will be economic consequences.

Trump and Harris are taking a brief break from campaigning in battleground states

The presidential candidates are taking a brief break from campaigning in battleground states. On Wednesday, Donald Trump will be in suburban New York, an area where his party is trying to protect Republicans in Democratic-heavy congressional districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020. Trump doesn’t seem to have changed his campaign travel plans after Sunday’s apparent assassination attempt as he golfed in Florida. Later this week he’s expected to be in the nation’s capital and North Carolina. Also Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris plans to speak at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus conference. She has upcoming trips to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Now a Roe advocate, woman raped by stepfather as a child tells her story in Harris campaign ad

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 22-year-old woman who became an abortion rights advocate after she was raped by her stepfather as a child tells her story in a new campaign ad for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The ad is part of a continued push by the Harris campaign to highlight the growing consequences of the fall of Roe, including in some states where abortion restrictions have no exceptions for rape or incest. Women in some states are suffering increasingly perilous medical care. Republican nominee Donald Trump has taken credit for appointing three of the conservatives to the U.S. Supreme Court who helped overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

Voting for local government opens in Indian-controlled Kashmir for first time after losing autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A phased election for choosing a local government in Indian-controlled Kashmir has opened in the first such vote since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stripped the disputed region of its special status five years ago. Authorities deployed thousands of additional police and paramilitary soldiers in the region’s seven southern districts where over 2.3 million residents are eligible to cast their votes for 24 lawmakers in Wednesday’s first phase of the vote. Troops carrying rifles set up checkpoints and patrolled constituencies as locals lined up to vote. The second and third phases will be held later. Votes will be counted and results released on Oct. 8.

What to know about the threats in Springfield, Ohio, after false claims about Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A small Ohio city has been inundated with hoax bomb threats since last week’s presidential debate, when former President Donald Trump falsely accused members of Springfield’s Haitian community of abducting and eating cats and dogs. City officials acknowledge growing pains from the influx of some 15,000 Haitian immigrants, but say there’s no evidence to support the claim they are consuming anyone’s pets. More than 30 bomb threats have been made against schools, government buildings and city officials’ homes since last week, forcing evacuations and closures. Springfield also canceled its annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture in response to the threats. On Tuesday, state police were deployed to city schools.

Stock market today: Wall Street inches modestly higher ahead of presumed Fed interest rate cut

Wall Street ticked slightly higher as markets awaited an expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the first in more than four years. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials were each up less than 0.1% before the bell Wednesday. The overwhelming expectation on Wall Street is that the U.S. central bank will lower the federal funds rate. It’s unclear just how large the rate cut will be, but Wall Street traders and some economists foresee a growing likelihood that Fed officials will announce a larger-than-usual half-point cut. Many analysts are predicting a more typical quarter-point rate cut.

John Thune is striving to be the next Republican Senate leader, but can he rise in Trump’s GOP?

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Sen. John Thune of South Dakota is competing intensely to become the next Republican leader in the Senate. Senators John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip and strong fundraiser, and Rick Scott of Florida, a Trump ally, are also running for leader. Others could still jump in the race. Thune recently pledged a record-setting $4 million to the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, held meetings this spring with every colleague to lock in support and has crisscrossed the country to boost Republicans’ bid to win a Senate majority. But Thune’s bid could ultimately hinge on whether Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gets involved in the leadership election.

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin debuts on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ — with a sparkly ankle monitor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Convicted con artist Anna Sorokin has hit the dancefloor on “Dancing With the Stars” with a featherweight — and very sparkly — ankle monitor. The so-called ‘fake heiress,’ who was convicted of swindling banks, hotels and friends in 2019 after falsely building a reputation as a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey, debuted the ankle monitor during the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars’” new season Tuesday night. She calls the bedazzled ankle monitor “not a big issue at all.” Her dance pro partner, Ezra Sosa, tells The Associated Press the device is “the real star of the show.” The pair danced to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” and even Sorokin says the routine could have been better.

