AP News Summary at 9:28 p.m. EST

Trump picks Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Marco Rubio for secretary of state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida to serve as his attorney general, opting for a loyalist who has built a national reputation as a disruptor and has vowed to dramatically overhaul the Justice Department. Trump on Wednesday also announced that he has tapped Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his nominee for secretary of state. And he selected Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as his director of national intelligence. The choices continue a pattern of Trump stocking his Cabinet with those he believes he can trust to execute his agenda rather than longtime officials with experience in their fields.

Matt Gaetz once faced a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he could now lead

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, was once embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation by the Justice Department he’s been tapped to lead. The staunch Trump defender and loyalist was also under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee over allegations including sexual misconduct, although that probe effectively ended Wednesday when Gaetz resigned from Congress. Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department’s investigation into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls ended last year with no federal charges against him. Trump’s attorney general is expected to oversee radical changes to the Justice Department, which has been the target of the president-elect’s ire.

Republican John Thune of South Dakota is elected the next Senate majority leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John Thune has won an internal election among Republican senators to become the chamber’s next majority leader. It makes the South Dakota Republican a key partner on Capitol Hill to President-elect Donald Trump. Thune beat out two other competitors, Sens. John Cornyn and Rick Scott, by gaining majority support from GOP senators in a secret ballot vote. Republicans are replacing Sen. Mitch McConnell, the longest serving Senate party leader, as they prepare to take majority control of the Senate with the 53 seats they won in last week’s elections. Like McConnell, Thune hails from the Republican Party’s traditional wing. He has held the Republican whip position since 2019.

Speaker Mike Johnson wins GOP nomination to remain in job, faces full House vote in new year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mike Johnson has won the Republican nomination to remain as House speaker, on track to keep the gavel after a morning endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a full House vote in the new year. While Johnson has no serious challenger, he faces dissent within his ranks, particularly from hard-right conservatives and the Freedom Caucus withholding their votes as leverage to extract promises ahead. Trump told House Republicans that he’s with the speaker all the way, according to a person familiar with the remarks but unauthorized to discuss the private meeting. Johnson heaped praise on Trump, calling him the “comeback king.” Johnson said Rep. Matt Gaetz, tapped as Trump’s nominee for attorney general, resigned Wednesday, launching the process to fill his House seat.

Middle East latest: 3 young siblings killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 6

Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed three siblings aged 6 and under. They were among at least six people Israel killed on Tuesday in the war-ravaged territory. And in Lebanon, the Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building south of Beirut killed at least six people and wounded 15. Israeli forces have encircled and largely isolated the Gaza Strip’s northernmost areas for the past month, saying Hamas militants have regrouped. Experts on hunger say famine is imminent or may already be happening there. Israel has also been striking deeper inside Lebanon since September as it escalates the war against Hezbollah.

Investigation into Chinese hacking reveals ‘broad and significant’ spying effort, FBI says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities say an investigation into Chinese government hacking efforts has revealed a “broad and significant” cyberespionage campaign mounted by Beijing. The FBI said Wednesday that the hackers compromised several U.S. telecommunications firms to access the call records and personal data of the people targeted. Officials wouldn’t say who the hackers went after but that those targeted include a “limited number” of people mainly involved in government and politics. China has denied hacking accusations, but federal authorities say Beijing has mounted an aggressive cyberespionage campaign designed to steal technological and government information and to target key infrastructure.

Explosions kill 1 man outside Brazil’s Supreme Court and force justices to evacuate

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two explosions outside Brazil’s Supreme Court killed a man and forced the justices and staff to evacuate the building in the capital of Brasilia. The court said in a statement that two very strong blasts were heard at about 7:30 p.m. local time, shortly after Wednesday’s session finished. It added all justices and staff left the building safely after the incident. Local firefighters confirmed that one man died at the scene, but did not identify him. Celina Leão, the lieutenant governor of Brazil’s federal district, recommended that Congress be closed on Thursday to avoid new risks. She said police believe the man who died caused the explosions.

US ambassador says Mexico ‘closed the doors’ on security cooperation and denies its violence problem

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar has lashed out at Mexico’s failure to accept aid in the fight against drug cartels, claiming the country “closed the doors” on security cooperation. Ambassador Salazar criticized rampant violence, police corruption and the Mexican government’s attitude that “there is no problem.” He had previously defended many of the Mexican government’s actions. But on Wednesday he said former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” strategy of not confronting the cartels had not worked. Salazar cited the violence in the northern state of Sinaloa as an example; authorities there said Wednesday they found a pile of six or seven bodies on a roadside.

Bluesky has added 1 million users since the US election as people seek alternatives to X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media platform Bluesky has gained 1 million new users in the week since the U.S. election. The social media site said Wednesday its total users have jumped to 15 million. The platform championed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey initially was an invitation-only space. But in February it opened to the public. Across the platform, users have posted that they were looking for a new place to share their thoughts and engage with others online.

Elon Musk says he and Trump have ‘mandate to delete’ regulations. Ethics laws could limit Musk role

Choosing billionaire Elon Musk to be what President-elect Donald Trump calls “our cost cutter” for the U.S. government, is not the first time an American president has empowered a business tycoon to look for ways to dramatically cut federal regulations. Former President Ronald Reagan tapped J. Peter Grace to lead a bureaucratic cost-cutting commission in 1982. But the chemical business magnate had fewer conflicts of interest than the world’s richest man does today. Musk’s SpaceX holds billions of dollars in NASA contracts. His Tesla electric car business benefits from government tax incentives and is subject to auto safety rules. His social media platform X, artificial intelligence startup xAI and other business interests all intersect with the federal government in various ways.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.