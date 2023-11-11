AP News Summary at 9:24 a.m. EST

Gaza’s main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel’s attacks put it at odds with allies

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s prime minister is pushing back against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians as troops encircled Gaza’s largest hospital. Doctors at Shifa Hospital say five patients died including a premature baby after the last generator ran out of fuel. Israel has portrayed the hospital as Hamas’ main command post, saying militants were using civilians as human shields there and had set up elaborate bunkers underneath it. In recent days, fighting near Shifa and other hospitals in the combat zone of northern Gaza has intensified and supplies have run out. Director Mohammed Abu Selmia said Saturday fighting was raging outside the hospital. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the responsibility for any harm to civilians lies with Hamas.

‘From the river to the sea’: Why these 6 words spark fury and passion over the Israel-Hamas war

The Jordan River winds for 200-plus miles to the east of Israel and the occupied West Bank, while the Mediterranean glitters to the west. But a phrase about the space in between — “from the river to the sea” — has become a battle cry with new power to roil Jews and pro-Palestinian activists in the aftermath of Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Pro-Palestinian activists from London to Rome to Washington chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Many say it’s a call for freedom after 75 years of Israeli statehood. Jews and many of Israel’s supporters hear it as a demand for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Trump joins media outlets in pushing for his federal election interference case to be televised

Donald Trump is pushing for his federal election interference trial in Washington to be televised. He’s joining media outlets that say the American public should be able to watch the historic case unfold. The Justice Department is opposing the effort to broadcast the trial that’s scheduled to begin in March. The government notes that federal court rules prohibit televised proceedings. The Associated Press and other news organizations have argued that there’s never been a federal case that warrants making an exception to that rule more than a former president standing trial on accusations that he tried to subvert the will of voters in an election.

Nonprofits making progress in tackling homelessness among veterans, but challenges remain

ATLANTA (AP) — Government agencies and nonprofits around the country have long been working to reduce the numbers of homeless veterans. And they’ve had notable success. According to a government count, the numbers of homeless veterans have gone down 55% over the past 13 years. But there are still more than 33,000 homeless veterans in the U.S. Kathryn Monet is the CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans. Monet says that just as people are moving out of homelessness, others are becoming unhoused every day. In order to fix the issue, Monet says there needs to be both an adequate supply of affordable housing and strong partnerships between local organizations and officials to help at-risk populations.

Obesity drug Wegovy cut risk of serious heart problems by 20%, study finds

A new large study finds that the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of serious heart problems by 20% in certain patients. The international trial showed the weekly injections prevented heart attacks, strokes and heart-related deaths. Wegovy is a high-dose version of the diabetes treatment Ozempic. The latest study tested Wegovy in people without the disease. It’s being praised as a landmark study that could change the way doctors treat heart disease in some patients. The findings could also shift perceptions that a new class of obesity drugs are cosmetic treatments and put pressure on insurers to cover them.

Jim Biden’s last name has helped open doors. It also has made him a target of House Republicans

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly focused on President Joe Biden’s brother Jim as they dig for evidence that could be used for impeachment proceedings. They haven’t turned up any proof of wrongdoing by the president. But they recently subpoenaed Jim Biden and others as part of their investigations. Some of Jim Biden’s business ventures have ended with debts and acrimony, and his business dealings have shadowed his brother’s political career for decades. Most recently, Jim Biden’s work with a failed health care startup called Americore has faced fresh scrutiny from Republicans. Jim Biden’s lawyer says Jim Biden “has never involved his brother in his business dealings.”

Vivek Ramaswamy’s approach in business and politics is the same: Confidence, no matter the scenario

ATLANTA (AP) — Vivek Ramaswamy’s Republican presidential campaign has seemingly mirrored his meteoric rise as a biotech entrepreneur. The political novice from Ohio has taken the route of a self-described outsider. As he puts it, “I stand on the side of revolution.” But in both the business and political worlds, Ramaswamy has run into skeptics and sometimes hard facts that threaten to derail his ambitions. While he’s wowed many audiences with his rapid-fire, wide-ranging talk, even some Republican voters who come away impressed aren’t backing him. Recent polls suggest Ramaswamy is part of the rest of the GOP pack who trail former President Donald Trump and generally fall behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in national polls.

Projects featuring Lady Bird Johnson’s voice offer new looks at the late first lady

DALLAS (AP) — Lady Bird Johnson’s own voice is helping offer new looks at the former first lady in several recent projects. Johnson began recording an audio diary in the tumultuous days after her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, became president following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. She also recorded interviews and narrated home movies. Recent projects include a documentary titled “The Lady Bird Diaries” that premieres Monday on Hulu, a University of Texas podcast and an exhibit in Austin, Texas, at the presidential library for her husband. She died in 2007.

Biden and Xi are set to meet next week at the APEC summit. No detail is too small to sweat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are preparing to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this coming week in San Francisco. So far, basic information about Wednesday’s planned get-together has remained guarded. That could ratchet up the pressure on how each side negotiates, down to the smallest detail. Any encounter involving the U.S. president and a foreign leader requires tricky logistics. But few cultures are more attuned to etiquette than the Chinese. On top of that, the often-conflicting interests between Washington and Beijing may make things all the more delicate. Haggling may include everything from who enters the room first, what kind of flowers are present and whether a meal is served.

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A South Dakota law professor who typically teaches torts and natural resources is turning his attention to Taylor Swift next semester. The self-described “Swiftie” wants to draw on music and art to help his students reconsider legal language and craft persuasive arguments. Swifties at the University of South Dakota School of Law aren’t the only ones having fun. Law professors across the country are increasingly drawing on pop culture to engage a new generation of students and contextualize complicated concepts. Courses on Swift, Rick Ross and Succession supplement traditional law school courses with fun, accessible experiences that professors say they often didn’t have themselves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.