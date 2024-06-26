AP News Summary at 9:22 a.m. EDT

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia a free man after US legal battle ends

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets. Assange raised his right fist as he emerged for the plane to a cheer from supporters at the Canberra airport. The deal with the Justice Department concludes a drawn-out legal saga. It came to a surprise end in a most unusual setting with Assange entering his plea in a U.S. district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, on Wednesday.

A Palestinian was shot, beaten and tied to an Israeli army jeep. The army says he posed no threat

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — When Mujahid Abadi stepped outside to see if Israeli forces had entered his neighborhood, he was shot in the arm and the foot, and that was only the start of his ordeal. Hours later, beaten and bloodied, he found himself strapped to the searing hood of an Israeli military jeep driving down a road. The army initially said Abadi was a suspected militant, but later acknowledged he had not posed a threat to Israeli forces and was caught in crossfire with militants. Video showing the 24-year-old strapped to the jeep circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation, including from the United States.

Biden and Trump are set to debate. Here’s what their past performances looked like

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years ago, then-President Trump arrived at the first debate with Joe Biden in Cleveland seemingly determined to steamroll Biden at every turn. The debate turned into chaos. The second and final presidential debate of 2020, held in Nashville, Tennessee, was far more subdued. But if the Biden-Trump debate this Thursday in Atlanta spirals into pandemonium, consider that we could see this coming by looking back at that first Biden-Trump faceoff on Sept. 29, 2020. Here are some of the key moments.

Most Americans plan to watch the Biden-Trump debate, and many see high stakes, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some element of Thursday’s presidential debate. And many think the stakes are high for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds the Democratic incumbent and the presumptive Republican nominee remain broadly unpopular as they prepare to spar for the first time since 2020. Nearly 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch, read or listen to commentary about the debate, taking place at CNN’s studio in Atlanta.

As Iran’s presidential vote looms, tensions boil over renewed headscarf crackdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Seemingly every afternoon in Iran’s capital, police vans rush to major Tehran squares and intersections to search for women with loose headscarves and those who dare not to wear them at all. The renewed hijab push comes not quite two years since mass protests over the death Mahsa Amini after she was detained for not wearing a scarf to the authorities’ liking. The crackdown, which police are calling the Noor — or “Light” — Plan, began before President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, and whoever wins a vote to replace the hard-line cleric on Friday will have an influence over just how intense it becomes — and how Iran responds to any further unrest.

Fed up with the UK Conservatives, some voters turn to the anti-immigration Reform party for answers

CLACTON-ON-SEA, England (AP) — In the English coastal town of Clacton-on-Sea, many Conservative voters are considering switching to the anti-immigration Reform UK party in next week’s national election. They are fed up with the governing Conservatives and agree with Reform’s core message that record migration has damaged Britain. The election comes at a time when public dissatisfaction is running high over a host of issues. That disillusionment has given the opposition Labour Party a significant lead in the polls. But it has also given oxygen to Reform and its leader Nigel Farage. Farage has emerged as a significant threat to the Conservatives with his pledge to “take the country back.”

A US journalist goes on trial in Russia on espionage charges that he and his employer deny

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (AP) — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has gone on trial in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on espionage charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny. The 32-year-old journalist appeared in the court with his head shaved and wearing a black-and-blue plaid shirt. Gershkovich was detained while on a reporting trip in March 2023. Russian authorities alleged he was “gathering secret information” on orders from the CIA, but authorities have not publicly disclosed any evidence to support the accusations. The Journal’s executives denounced what they called the “shameful and illegitimate proceedings against him.” Officials said the session ended after about two hours, with the next one scheduled for Aug. 13.

Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed gay sex ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning potentially thousands of former U.S. service members convicted of violating a now-repealed military ban on consensual gay sex. The president says he is “righting an historic wrong” to clear the way for these service members to regain lost benefits. Biden’s action grants a pardon to those who were convicted under the Uniform Code of Military Justice’s former Article 125, which criminalized sodomy. The law had been on the books since 1951 but was rewritten in 2013 to prohibit only forcible acts. The president is exercising his pardon powers during Pride Month. He is working to rally support within the Democratic-leaning LGBTQ community ahead of the presidential election.

Midwest flooding devastation comes into focus as flood warnings are extended in other areas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The devastation from floodwaters was coming into focus for residents and officials near McCook Lake in North Sioux City, South Dakota, as water receded after days of heavy rains around the Midwest. Union County Emergency Management said Tuesday in a Facebook post that there was no water, sewer, gas or electrical service in that area. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem warned in a post on social platform X that people need to stay out of the area unless escorted by public safety officials while plans are made for people to try and retrieve belongings. The flooding has breached levees in Iowa, creating dangerous conditions that prompted evacuations. At least two deaths are being blamed on the storms.

Baby cousin with cancer inspires girls to sew hospital gowns for sick kids across U.S. and Africa

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — Sick children across the country and in Africa are having their hospital stays brightened somewhat by the efforts of two young sisters from New Jersey, who make and donate brightly colored, kid-themed hospital gowns for kids. Giuliana and Audrina Demma have made and donated 1,800 gowns to them since 2021, and have since added small pillows to their creations. Giuliana was inspired by seeing her young cousin Giada in a huge, ill-fitting drab colored gown while fighting cancer as a toddler. When Giuliana learned to sew years later, she recalled how sad little Giada looked in the standard-issue hospital gown. So she decided to create bright, cheery gowns for kids.

