AP News Summary at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Hawaii’s governor warns that scores more people could be found dead following wildfires on Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii’s governor has warned that scores more people could be found dead following ferocious wildfires on Maui. That comes as search and rescue crews scoured neighborhoods street by street and prepared to comb through buildings charred by flames that galloped a mile a minute. The blazes consumed most of the historic town of Lahaina and are already the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. The toll stands at 96. According to an update from Maui County late Sunday, two fires have not yet been completely contained. Gov. Josh Green said that 10 to 20 people might be found dead each day for the next several days.

How Fani Willis oversaw what might be the most sprawling legal case against Donald Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Just one month after Donald Trump’s January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia’s secretary of state could overturn his election loss, district attorney Fani Willis announced she was looking into possibly illegal “attempts to influence” the results. As she built her case, she called a parade of witnesses before a special grand jury, presiding over an investigation that was so public it seemed she would become the first prosecutor in U.S. history to indict a former president. She is instead poised to become the third person to levy criminal charges against Trump. But the expected indictment could be the most sprawling case against the former president.

The Taliban are entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule. Women and girls pay the price

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After two years in power, the Taliban are entrenched as rulers of Afghanistan, facing no significant opposition that could topple them. They have avoided an internal split by falling in line behind their ideologically unbending leader and have kept a struggling economy afloat, even as the international community refused to recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Girls and women pay the price, with the Taliban barring them from jobs, education and virtually every aspect of public life. Prospects for a change toward moderation are slim as the Taliban mark the second anniversary of its takeover of Afghanistan this week.

A central Kansas police force comes under constitutional criticism after raiding a newspaper

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A small central Kansas police department is facing a torrent of criticism after it raided the offices of a local newspaper and the home of its publisher and owner. Marion County Record Publisher and Editor Eric Meyer said police raided the newspaper’s office on Friday, seizing the newspaper’s computers, phones and file server and the personal cellphones of staff, based on a search warrant investigating alleged identity theft. Police simultaneously raided Meyer’s home, seizing computers, his cellphone and the home’s internet router. Meyer blames the stress of the home raid for the Saturday death of his 98-year-old mother. Press freedom watchdogs condemned the raids.

Thinking of buying a new pair of jeans? Breaking down the cost over time might help you decide

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers are looking beyond just the price tag of a skirt or a pair of pants in the wake of still stubbornly high inflation. Some are adopting a new calculation: how many times will they wear a piece of clothing to be able to justify the cost? Retailers like Kohl’s and Untuckit are taking note and have recently revamped their marketing campaigns to focus on durability. But the high upfront cost of some items makes the cost-per-wear calculation a nonstarter for those who can’t afford it. And fast-fashion purveyors like Shein and Temu remain popular for consumers who don’t really care how long the clothing will last just as long as it looks good for now.

David McCormick is gearing up for a Senate run in Pennsylvania. But he lives in Connecticut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick often touts his deep connection to Pennsylvania as he lays the groundwork for another likely Senate run. McCormick says he lives in the state and points to his $2.8 million home in Pittsburgh. But public records and footage from home interviews with McCormick show the multimillionaire Republican spends much of his time living in Connecticut, where he rents a $16 million mansion on the coast. McCormick previously criticized Dr. Mehmet Oz because he said the 2022 Republican Senate nominee lacked ties to Pennsylvania. McCormick says he was raised in Pennsylvania, but plans to maintain a Connecticut residence while his daughters finish high school.

Niger’s coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for ‘high treason’

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s mutinous soldiers say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and undermining state security. The announcement came hours after the junta said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the crisis. Niger’s penal code calls for Bazoum to face the death penalty if convicted. A spokesman said on state television the regime had gathered evidence to prosecute the ousted president and his accomplices. The announcement gave no precise details on the allegations nor the circumstances or date of a trial. Niger’s democratically elected president, Bazoum was ousted by members of his presidential guard on July 26 and has since been under house arrest with his wife and son.

Ecuador was calm and peaceful. Now hitmen, kidnappers and robbers walk the streets

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador used to be one of Latin America’s most peaceful nations. Today, criminals prowl relatively wealthy and working-class neighborhoods alike. There are professional hitmen, kidnappers, extortionists and thousands of thieves and robbers. Mexican and Colombian cartels have settled into coastal cities and grabbed chunks of the trade shipping hundreds of millions of dollars in cocaine from neighboring Peru and Colombia to consumers overseas. One of the candidates in a special Aug. 20 presidential election had a famously tough stance on organized crime and corruption. Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot in broad daylight Wednesday despite a security detail that included police and bodyguards.

A throng of interfaith leaders to focus on combating authoritarianism at global gathering in Chicago

Thousands of people representing scores of religions and belief systems are expected to convene in Chicago for a weeklong event. Organizers say the Parliament of the World’s Religion is the largest gathering of interfaith leaders. The organization was founded in Chicago in 1893, making this year’s event a return to the group’s roots. This year’s theme is “A Call to Conscience: Defending Freedom and Human Rights,” with a focus on combating authoritarianism globally. Topics on the agenda include climate change, human rights, food insecurity, racism and women’s rights. The parliament has no formal powers of any sort. For all its diversity and global scope, attendees lean more progressive than conservative.

More states expect schools to keep trans girls off girls teams as K-12 classes resume

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Children are heading back to classes and fall sports practices, and four more states are expecting their K-12 schools to keep transgender girls off their girls sports teams. Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming had new laws restricting transgender athletes in place before classes resumed, and a Missouri law takes effect at the end of this month. That brings the number of states with restrictions to 23. The restrictions have been imposed since 2020, and most are aimed at transgender girls. Almost all say other students and their parents can sue schools that don’t enforce the restrictions. Principals and schools are expected to be the enforcers.

