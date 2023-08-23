AP News Summary at 9:08 p.m. EDT

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after a plane crash outside Moscow

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s civil aviation agency says mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people aboard. Prigozhin led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year. Wednesday’s crash immediately raised suspicions since the fate of the founder of the Wagner private military company has been the subject of intense speculation ever since he mounted the mutiny. At the time, President Vladimir Putin denounced the rebellion as “treason” and a “stab in the back” and vowed to avenge it. But the charges against Prigozhin were soon dropped, and the Wagner chief was allowed to retreat to Belarus, while reportedly popping up in Russia from time to time.

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Rudy Giuliani has surrendered to authorities in Georgia to face an indictment alleging he acted as former President Donald Trump’s chief co-conspirator in a plot to subvert the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor is charged with Trump and 17 other people under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. The 79-year-old Giuliani is accused of spearheading Trump’s efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump. After his booking, on $150,000 bond, second only to Trump’s $200,000, Giuliani called his case “a fight for our way of life.”

The first 2024 Republican presidential debate kicks off in Milwaukee. Follow live updates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle has begun. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, anti-woke activist Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum took the stage Wednesday night for the Fox News event. Former President Donald Trump appeared poised to post on his Truth Social platform during the debate. He skipped the debate and instead conducted a prerecorded interview with Tucker Carlson that was airing at the same time.

The Fukushima nuclear plant’s wastewater will be discharged to the sea. Here’s what you need to know

TOKYO (AP) — Operators plan to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday. It’s a contentious step more than 12 years after an earthquake and tsunami heavily damaged the plant and caused meltdowns in three reactors. Water has been accumulating at the plant ever since. The government and the utility that operates the plant say the release is essential to the decommissioning of the plant and will be done safely. But there is opposition inside and outside Japan.

In deadly Maui fires, many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived

As flames tore through a West Maui neighborhood, fleeing residents headed for the only paved road out of town in a dash for safety. Many were turned back toward the rapidly spreading fire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30. But those who disobeyed, or took seldom-used back roads, made it out safely. The road closures contributed to making Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started. The Associated Press has built a timeline and map of the disaster after reviewing public documents and interviewing dozens of survivors, public officials and others.

India lands a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole, a first for the world as it joins elite club

NEW DELHI (AP) — India became the first country to land a spacecraft near the moon’s south pole on Wednesday. It is a historic voyage to uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water. It is also a technological triumph for the world’s most populous nation. A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 p.m. local time, sparking celebrations around the country, including from space scientists watching in the city of Bengaluru. After a failed attempt to land on the moon nearly four years ago, India joins the United States, the Soviet Union and China as only the fourth country to achieve this milestone.

South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s newly all-male Supreme Court has reversed course on abortion, upholding a ban on most such procedures after just weeks of pregnancy. The 4-1 ruling Wednesday departs from the court’s own decision earlier this year to strike down a similar law from 2021. Writing for the new majority, Justice John Kittredge acknowledged that the ban infringes on “a woman’s right of privacy and bodily autonomy.” But he said that doesn’t outweigh what he called “the interest of the unborn child to live.” Chief Justice Donald Beatty provided the lone dissent. He said the law is unclear and exposes doctors to criminal charges if law enforcement disagrees with their expertise.

At least 1 person is dead and 2 are missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin is unleashing heavy floods and landslides in the Dominican Republic after making landfall in the country’s southern region. The Civil Defense agency said the storm killed one person on Wednesday. The storm began to slowly spin away from the island of Hispaniola that the Dominican Republic shares with Haiti after dumping heavy rain for several hours. Forecasters say Franklin could dump up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain, with as much as 16 inches for Hispaniola’s central region. Officials are most concerned about the storm’s impact in Haiti, which is vulnerable to catastrophic flooding because of severe erosion from deforestation.

Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases

Authorities have named the BTK serial killer as the “prime suspect” in two unsolved killings — one in Oklahoma and another in Missouri — leading authorities to dig this week near his former Kansas property this week. Osage County, Oklahoma, Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the investigation into whether Dennis Rader was responsible for additional crimes started with the re-examination last year of the 1976 disappearance of Cynthia Kinney in Pawhuska. The case, which was investigated on and off over the years, was reopened in December. Upton says Rader is also the prime suspect in the death of 22-year-old Shawna Beth Garber, whose body was discovered in December 1990 in McDonald County, Missouri.

North Korea says its 2nd attempt to launch a spy satellite has failed, vows 3rd try

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its second attempt to launch a spy satellite failed again but vowed to make another attempt in October, demonstrating willingness to endure flops to acquire a key military asset coveted by leader Kim Jong Un. The failed launch prompted neighboring Japan to issue brief a “J-alert” ordering some residents to evacuate to safe places as the North Korean rocket flew over its southernmost islands of Okinawa to the Pacific Ocean. The North’s space agency said the flights of the rocket’s first and second stages were normal, but the launch eventually failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight.

