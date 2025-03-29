AP News Summary at 8:59 p.m. EDT

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 1,644 as resistance movement announces partial ceasefire

BANGKOK (AP) — A unilateral partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts has been announced by Myanmar’s shadow National Unity Government. The resistance movement coordinates the popular struggle against the ruling military. The country’s death toll from the disaster soared to 1,644. The announcement issued Saturday night by the opposition National Unity Government said that its armed wing will implement a two-week pause in offensive military operations starting Sunday in earthquake-affected areas. It said it would “collaborate with the U.N. and nongovernmental organizations to ensure security, transportation and the establishment of temporary rescue and medical camps” in the areas it controls.

Trump says he won’t ‘fire people’ over Signal messages, reiterates support of national security team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his clearest commitment to not fire anyone over an embarrassing accidental leak of his administration’s plans for an airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen. In an interview Saturday with NBC News, Trump says he doesn’t “fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts.” He also said that he had confidence in Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, and Pete Hegseth, his Pentagon chief. Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis. The internal exchange, later published by The Atlantic, has shocked the national security establishment.

Trump increasingly asks the Supreme Court to overrule judges blocking key parts of his agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration has increasingly turned to the use of emergency appeals to the Supreme Court as it faces more than 130 lawsuits over his executive orders. Many of those legal challenges have been filed in liberal-leaning parts of the country as the court system becomes ground zero for pushback to Trump’s agenda. The administration wants the Supreme Court, which Trump helped shape by nominating three justices, to not only rule in its favor but also to send a message to federal judges. Trump and his allies claim those lower court judges are overstepping their authority.

Trump’s election order creates much confusion before the next federal election in 2026

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order seeking to change how elections are run in the U.S. is creating uncertainty for state and local election officials and worries about voter confusion before the next federal election, the 2026 midterms. Potential major changes include a new voter registration requirement, decertification of certain voting systems and stricter ballot deadlines for many states. Under the order, people will need to show documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when they register to vote. Voting rights groups say millions of Americans don’t have easy access to their birth certificates, only about half have U.S. passports, and married women would need multiple documents if they’ve changed their name.

Most US Institute of Peace workers get late-night word of their mass firing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most employees at the U.S. Institute of Peace, a congressionally created and funded think tank now taken over by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, have received email notices of their mass firing — the latest step in the Trump administration’s government downsizing. The emails, sent to personal accounts because most staff members had lost access to the organization’s system, began going out about 9 p.m. Friday, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisal. Most of the organization’s 300 employees were impacted, except for several people in the human resources department and a handful of overseas staffers who have until April 9 to return to the United States.

A weekend ritual for Trump’s Florida die-hards to get a brief glimpse of their political hero

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has spent nearly every weekend in Florida since starting his second term. When he goes to his golf club, his hardcore supporters gather on the sidewalk across the street to celebrate him with flags and music. It’s an intense commitment of time and resources for a brief glimpse of the president, who waves from his limousine as the motorcade rolls past. Trump’s supporters view him as under siege from political enemies and fabricated controversies, and they take every opportunity they can to buoy his spirits. Alan Mentser, a longtime member of the group, describes it as a chance to “show the boss a little love.”

Protesters rebelling against Elon Musk’s purge of US government swarm Tesla showrooms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crowds protesting billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump began amassing outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. and in some cities in Europe on Saturday. It’s the latest attempt to dent the fortune of the world’s richest man. The protesters are trying to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Musk’s role as the head of the newly created Department of of Government Efficiency, where he’s gained access to sensitive data and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending. Most of Musk’s estimated $340 billion fortune consists of the stock he holds in the electric vehicle company that he continues to run while also working alongside Trump.

American woman held in Afghanistan by the Taliban has been released, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American woman who was detained for weeks in Afghanistan by the Taliban has been released. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter, as well as a social media post Saturday from a longtime U.S. diplomat. Faye Dail Hall was detained in February on charges of using a drone without authorization and was released Thursday as part of a deal that Qatari negotiators helped broker. That word comes from the person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. Meanwhile, the former U.S. ambassador’s post on X confirms Hall’s release with a photograph of her and says she’ll “soon be on her way home.”

At least 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has died after a small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb. A Brooklyn Park spokesperson says the dead person was aboard the plane. The residents of the home were not injured. But the house was destroyed. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 when it went down Saturday. The plane departed from the Des Moines International Airport. Its destination was to be the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in another Minneapolis suburb. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Hamas says it accepts a new Gaza ceasefire proposal but Israel makes a counter-offer

CAIRO (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar. But Israel says it has made a counter-proposal in “full coordination” with the third mediator, the United States. Egypt early in the week made a proposal to get the troubled ceasefire back on track, following Israel’s surprise resumption of fighting. It was not immediately clear whether the proposal changed before the leader of Hamas in Gaza announced it had been accepted. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave no details about Israel’s counter-proposal a day after Netanyahu held consultations.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.