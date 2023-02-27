AP News Summary at 8:58 a.m. EST

Winds tear through Southern Plains; Northeast to see snow

Parts of the Southern Plains are counting the injured and surveying the damage after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through. Police in Norman, Oklahoma, responded Sunday night to storm damage. Officials said there were 12 confirmed weather-related injuries, none considered critical. Meanwhile, some Michigan residents faced a fifth consecutive day without power following last week’s ice storm. In California, a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after a brief break from severe weather. And parts of the Northeast that have seen little snow this winter are under a winter storm warning.

Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. It’s a plan that impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect. It’s unclear how the court will respond. The court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives. The justices have scheduled two hours of arguments in the case Tuesday, though it’ll probably go longer. The public can listen in on the court’s website beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern. The court is hearing challenges by two students and by six Republican-led states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina.

Dilbert distributor severs ties to creator over race remarks

The Dilbert comic strip distributor Andrews McMeel Universal has announced it will no longer work with the strip’s creator, Scott Adams. Andrews McMeel Chairman Hugh Andrews and CEO and President Andy Sareyan say in a joint statement issued Sunday that the syndication company is severing its relationship with Adams because his recent comments on race were not compatible with the company’s core values. In the Feb. 22 episode of his YouTube show, Adams described people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominates at SAG Awards

The unlikely awards season juggernaut “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marched on at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and even gathered steam with awards not just for best ensemble, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan but also for Jamie Lee Curtis. The SAG Awards, often an Oscar preview, threw some curve balls into the Oscars race in a ceremony streamed lived on Netflix’s YouTube page from Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Curtis won best female supporting actor for her performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” over the favorite, Angela Bassett. Brendan Fraser took best male lead actor for “The Whale.”

Tens of thousands protest Mexico’s electoral law changes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people filled Mexico City’s vast main plaza to protest electoral law reforms that they say threaten democracy. The marchers were clad mostly in white and pink _ the color of the National Electoral Institute _ and shouted slogans like “Don’t Touch my Vote!” The proposals by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador were passed last week. They would cut salaries, funding for local election offices and training for citizens who operate and oversee polling stations. Sanctions for candidates who fail to report campaign spending would be reduced.

UN chief points to ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the United Nations says Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has triggered “the most massive violations of human rights” in the world today. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a speech in Geneva on Monday that the invasion has unleashed widespread death, destruction and displacement. The war has entered its second year with no end in sight. Russia has stabilized the front and is concentrating its efforts on capturing the rest of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Ukraine, meanwhile, hopes to use battle tanks and other new weapons pledged by the West to launch new counter-offensives and reclaim more of the occupied territory.

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock pharmacist’s testimony before a legislative committee about gender affirming care for minors resulted in an Arkansas lawmaker asking about her genitalia. The exchange highlights the type of hostile rhetoric that transgender people say they’re facing at statehouses across the country. Advocates worry the tactics could have a chilling effect on those who want to speak out against a flood of new restrictions targeting trans people. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced this year. Bans on gender-affirming care for minors have been enacted this year in South Dakota and Utah, and Republican governors in Tennessee and Mississippi are expected to sign similar bans into law.

Leaders of House China panel denounce attack on Rep Judy Chu

WASHINGTON (AP) — The leaders of a new House select committee on China are defending Democratic Rep. Judy Chu on Sunday after a GOP lawmaker questioned her loyalty to the U.S. based on her Chinese heritage. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the panel, described the comments by Texas Rep. Lance Gooden as “offensive.” Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the China panel who appeared Sunday with Krishnamoorthi on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” said Gooden was out of bounds. In a Fox News interview last week, Gooden criticized Chu for her defense of Biden economic appointee Dominic Ng, saying he questioned either her “loyalty or competence.”

Outsmarting humans just one step for AI video game players

Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven’t been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation’s Gran Turismo. Visit an artificial intelligence laboratory at research universities and companies like Sony, Google, Meta and Microsoft and it’s not unusual to find AI agents like Sophy racing cars, slinging angry birds at pigs, fighting epic interstellar battles or helping human gamers build new Minecraft worlds. It’s all part of the job description for computer systems trying to learn how to get smarter in games. In some instances, they are also trying to learn how to get smarter in the real world.

Slain Hong Kong model’s in-laws, ex-husband detained

HONG KONG (AP) — The ex-husband and former in-laws of a slain Hong Kong model have been detained on charges in her killing after police found body parts in a refrigerator and a pot. The case has gripped many in a Chinese territory where any violent crime is rare. Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murdering model Abby Choi a day earlier. Alex Kwong’s mother faces one count of perverting the course of justice. None was granted bail. Choi was a 28-year-old model with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. According to a report filed with the Hong Kong Police, she disappeared Feb. 21. The defendants have not yet entered their pleas.

