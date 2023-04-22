AP News Summary at 8:55 a.m. EDT

Extreme weather is nearly universal experience: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — An overwhelming majority of people in the United States say they have recently experienced an extreme weather event, and most of them attribute that to climate change. That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows relatively few people say they feel motivated when they talk about the issue. And that mirrors growing evidence that many individuals question their own role in combating climate change. Still, with many across the country marking Earth Day on Saturday, the poll suggests people are paying attention. About half of U.S. adults say they’ve become more concerned about the changing climate in the past year.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nothing will change for now. That’s what the Supreme Court said Friday evening about access to a widely used abortion pill. A court case that began in Texas has sought to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court disagreed. The court’s action almost certainly will leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year, as appeals play out, including a potential appeal to the high court.

Sudan army: Rescue of foreign citizens, diplomats expected

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Sudanese army says it’s coordinating efforts to evacuate citizens and diplomats from the United States, Britain, China and France out of the country on military airplanes. Fighting persisted in the capital Saturday, including at its main airport. The military said that army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan had spoken to leaders of various countries requesting safe evacuations of their citizens and diplomats from Sudan, which has been roiled by bloody fighting for the past week. Countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens amid deadly clashes that have killed over 400 people so far. With Sudan’s main international airport closed, foreign countries have ordered their citizens to simply shelter in place until they can figure out evacuation plans.

For transgender kids, a frantic rush for treatment amid bans

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A nationwide push to restrict gender-affirming health care for transgender minors is setting off a scramble among families whose doctors say the treatments are medically necessary for their children. Laws have passed in at least 13 states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are being considered in two dozen more. The new laws have forced families to adapt to a shifting legal landscape with an unforeseen sense of panic and urgency. They worry what will happen if they can’t get the medications they’ve been prescribed, especially as their kids start puberty and their bodies change in ways that can’t be reversed.

Montana transgender lawmaker silenced: What to know

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican leaders in Montana have silenced a transgender lawmaker. It’s the latest high-profile example of state legislative leadership deciding who can be heard during statehouse debates. House Speaker Matt Regier refused to allow Rep. Zooey Zephyr to speak on the chamber floor Thursday and again on Friday. He has said he won’t let her speak until she apologizes for saying lawmakers would have “blood on their hands” if they passed a ban on gender-affirming care. Zephyr says she won’t apologize. The dispute illustrates the tensions around culturally divisive issues including firearms, racial justice and rights for the LGBTQ+ community. The issues are dominating America’s political discourse.

House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has agreed to let Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee question an ex-prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question Mark Pomerantz under oath next month in Washington. The deal resolves a lawsuit in which Bragg had sought to block Pomerantz from testifying and ends a legal dispute that escalated to a federal appeals court just weeks after Trump’s historic indictment. Pomerantz will be accompanied by a lawyer from Bragg’s office, a condition the committee said it would have allowed even without Friday’s agreement.

New wave of GOP candidates poised to join 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — A second wave of Republican candidates is preparing to enter the presidential race later this spring following a monthslong lull as the GOP field finally takes shape. These potential candidates include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. They are hoping to emerge as the alternative to early front-runner Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who’s widely seen as Trump’s most formidable challenger even though he isn’t yet in the race. But DeSantis has struggled to live up to sky-high expectations among some early backers.

Lawmakers war-game conflict with China, hoping to deter one

WASHINGTON (AP) — Imagine it’s April 22, 2027, and we’re 72 hours into a first-strike Chinese attack against Taiwan. The U.S. military has responded, the toll on all sides is staggering, American allies are sitting on the sidelines and Chinese leaders aren’t picking up the phone to talk about stopping the fighting. Those were some of the scenarios confronting members of a House select committee on China who recently ran through an unusual war game exercise on Capitol Hill that was observed by The Associated Press. Participants hope the role-playing can lead to policies that would keep a U.S.-China war from ever starting.

Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Witnesses say makeshift tents were deliberately set ablaze in a large camp of migrants in Mexico across the border from South Texas this week. About 25 tents were destroyed in the fires Wednesday and Thursday in Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The camp is home to about 2,000 people who hope to reach the United States. Most hail from Venezuela, Haiti and Mexico. An advocate for migrants says people told her the shelters had been doused with gasoline. No deaths or significant injuries were reported. But the fires are a sign of the extreme risk that many migrants face in Mexico as the Biden administration increasingly relies on that country to host people fleeing poverty and violence.

Rural Maine town shaken by violence remembers slain friends

BOWDOIN, Maine (AP) — Tireless, helpful and deeply religious are some of the ways Patti Eger’s friends remember her in the small Maine town of Lisbon Falls. They mourned Thursday after her body and those of three others were found Tuesday, slain in a violent rampage. The deaths shook the area and brought the national spate of mass gunfire home to a rural community where violent crime is rare. Three other people were wounded in the attacks. A suspect has been charged with four counts of murder and is due in court next month. The home where the four were killed has a growing memorial of flowers and Patti Eger’s favorite candy, Twizzlers.

