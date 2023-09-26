AP News Summary at 8:54 p.m. EDT

The Hollywood writers strike is over after guild leaders approve contract with studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The strike by Hollywood screenwriters is over. Leaders of the writers union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios. The governing boards of the eastern and western branches of the Writers Guild of America both voted to accept the deal, and afterward declared that the strike would be over and writers would be free to work starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The vote came after numerous writers joined striking actors on picket lines. The writers deal brought renewed optimism to the pickets. There are currently no negotiations set between the actors and the alliance of studios, streaming services and producers.

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has ruled that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House. Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, found that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing. Engoron’s ruling resolves the key claim in Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, but six others remain. James is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York, his home state.

Congress is moving into crisis mode as Senate unveils bipartisan bill to avoid a government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is in crisis mode with five days to go before a government shutdown. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means halting pay for the military and closing federal offices to millions of Americans. The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a package of government funding bills, but it’s unclear if McCarthy has the support needed. Meanwhile, the Senate unveiled a stopgap measure to keep government open through Nov. 17. The Senate measure also provides additional $6 billion for Ukraine and $6 billion for U.S. disaster relief that was in jeopardy. The measure would buy some time and keep offices funded past Saturday’s deadline.

Biden urges striking auto workers to ‘stick with it’ in picket line visit unparalleled in history

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden has joined picketing United Auto Workers in Michigan on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers. It’s a demonstration of support for organized labor unparalleled in presidential history. He told workers Tuesday to “stick with it.” He exchanged fist bumps with grinning workers a day before former President Donald Trump makes his own visit to meet with UAW members. Biden has repeatedly sided with the UAW during the strike. Strikers chanted “no deals, no wheels” and “no pay, no parts” as Biden arrived at the General Motors distribution center west of Detroit.

A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq kills at least 100 people and injures 150, authorities say

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — A fire that raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, and authorities warn the death toll could rise higher. The fire happened in Iraq’s Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area. That’s just outside of the northern city of Mosul, some 335 kilometers (205 miles) northwest of the capital, Baghdad. There was no immediate official word on the cause of the blaze but initial reports by the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw suggested fireworks at the venue may have sparked the fire. Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall.

Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 state attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. They allege the e-commerce behemoth uses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on and off Amazon, overcharge sellers and stifle competition. The complaint is the result of a yearslong investigation into Amazon’s businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against the company in its nearly 30-year history. The agency and states that joined the lawsuit are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and restore competition. Amazon says the FTC is “wrong on the facts and the law.”

Calls are mounting for Menendez to resign as Democrats grapple with ‘shocking’ bribery allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez is coming under heavy pressure to resign from office as he faces federal bribery allegations. About half of the Democrats in the Senate, including fellow New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, now say Menendez should step down. Booker says the federal indictment of Menendez includes “shocking allegations of corruption and specific, disturbing details of wrongdoing.” Menendez has so far rejected the calls to step aside but has not yet said whether he will run for reelection. He is accused of using his position to aid the authoritarian government of Egypt and to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend, among other allegations.

California governor signs law raising taxes on guns and ammunition to pay for school safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will raise taxes on guns and ammunition. The federal government already taxes guns at 10% or 11%. The law Newsom signed on Tuesday adds an 11% tax on top of that. The money will pay for things like security improvements in public schools and violence prevention programs. The law takes effect July 1, 2024. Newsom also signed a law to overhaul the state’s rules for carrying concealed weapons. The California Rifle and Pistol Association has promised to challenge California’s new gun laws in court. Newsom said he believes the laws are legal.

Want to tune in for the second GOP presidential debate? Here’s how to watch

The second Republican presidential debate is drawing near with a smaller on-stage lineup than last month’s event. The two-hour debate starts at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Former President Donald Trump is again skipping the event, but seven other candidates will be there: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson failed to make the cut. The debate will air on Fox News Channel, Fox Business, Univision, and streaming and digital platforms.

Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86

BALTIMORE (AP) — Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, whose deft glovework and folksy manner made him one of the most beloved and accomplished athletes in Baltimore history, has died. He was 86. The Orioles announced his death in a joint statement with Robinson’s family. The statement did not say how Robinson died. Coming of age before the free agent era, Robinson spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles. He almost single-handedly helped Baltimore defeat Cincinnati in the 1970 World Series and homered in Game 1 of the Orioles’ 1966 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers for their first crown.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.