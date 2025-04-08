AP News Summary at 8:50 p.m. EDT

Texas measles outbreak tops 500 cases, including multiple at a day care in Lubbock

Public health officials say a day care facility in a Texas county that’s part of the measles outbreak has multiple cases, including children too young to be fully vaccinated. West Texas is in the middle of a still-growing measles outbreak with 505 cases as of Tuesday and the state expanding the number of counties in the outbreak area this week to 10. The highly contagious virus began to spread in late January. Three people who were unvaccinated have died from measles-related illnesses this year, including two elementary school-aged children in Texas. Lubbock Public Health director Katherine Wells says day care there had seven cases as of Friday.

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Former major league relief pitcher Octavio Dotel was among the dead after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in his native Dominican Republic where he was attending a merengue concert. Dotel pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a world championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was 51. Dotel signed with the New York Mets in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his major league debut in 1999. He turned into a reliable and at times dominant reliever while appearing in 758 games from 1999-2013.

Supreme Court blocks order requiring Trump administration to reinstate thousands of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has blocked an order for the Trump administration to return to work thousands of federal employees who were let go in mass firings aimed at dramatically downsizing the federal government. The justices acted Tuesday in the Republican administration’s emergency appeal of a ruling by a federal judge in California ordering that 16,000 probationary employees be reinstated while a lawsuit plays out because their firings didn’t follow federal law. The effect of the high court’s order will keep employees in six federal agencies on paid administrative leave for now. The coalition of organizations and labor unions that sued says it’s disappointed with the court’s order.

Nuggets fire coach Malone and won’t extend GM Booth in stunning move as postseason looms

Michael Malone, who coached the Denver Nuggets to the NBA title in 2023 and has led the team to eight consecutive winning seasons, was fired in a stunning move that comes with less than a week in the regular season. General manager Calvin Booth is also out. His contract won’t be renewed. The Nuggets said David Adelman will become the coach for the remainder of the season. They are 47-32 this season with three games left but have dropped four consecutive games and are in a logjam of teams fighting for home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Trump touts Supreme Court deportation ruling as a major victory, but legal fight is far from over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is touting a Supreme Court ruling allowing it to resume deportations under the Alien Enemies Act as a major victory, but the immigration fight is far from over. The divided court found that President Donald Trump can use the 18th century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants accused of being gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador, a finding Trump called a “GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” in a social media post. But the justices also decided people accused of being members of the Tren de Aragua gang have to get a chance to challenge their removals — a finding their lawyers called an “important victory.”

The latest leak in the Keystone oil pipeline continues its troubled history

The latest leak in the Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota on Tuesday continues the troubled history of the 15-year-old pipeline. The 2,700-mile-long pipeline originates in Alberta, Canada, and carries heavy tar sands crude oil south across the Dakotas and Nebraska before splitting to carry oil both to refineries in Illinois and south to Oklahoma and Texas. There have been 23 spills along the Keystone oil pipeline, including one in Kansas that dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek running through rural pastureland. The Pipeline Safety Trust advocacy group said the pipeline has spilled more than 1 million gallons of crude oil over the years.

US stocks dive after another stunning reversal as uncertainty reigns about Trump’s tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dove following another stunning reversal. The S&P 500 dropped 1.6% Tuesday after wiping out an early gain of 4.1%, which had it on track for its best day in years That brought the index nearly 19% below its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 320 points after giving up an earlier surge of 1,460, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1%. Uncertainty is still high about what President Donald Trump will do with his trade war. The latest set of tariffs, including a massive 104% levy on Chinese imports, are scheduled to kick in after midnight.

White House keeps world guessing as clock ticks down to Trump’s new tariffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is sending mixed messages on tariffs as it pursues conflicting goals, frustrating foreign leaders and business executives who are desperate for clarity on a generational overhaul of international trade. Administration officials have alternated between talking about seeking negotiations or pushing forward with tariffs no matter what. President Donald Trump tried to have it both ways this week, saying “there can be permanent tariffs, and there can also be negotiations.” That has left world leaders and businesses holding their breath as the stock market craters and the clock ticks down to the new tariffs taking effect Wednesday.

IRS acting commissioner is resigning over deal to send immigrants’ tax data to ICE, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service’s acting commissioner is resigning over a deal to share immigrants’ tax data with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the purpose of identifying and deporting people illegally in the U.S. Two people familiar with Melanie Krause’s decision confirmed the intended resignation to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it. The memo signed Monday by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will allow ICE to submit names and addresses of immigrants inside the U.S. illegally to the IRS for cross-verification against tax records.

Trump signs executive orders to boost coal, a reliable but polluting energy source

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed four executive orders aimed at boosting coal, a reliable but polluting energy source that’s long been in decline. Under the orders, Trump will use his emergency authority to allow some older coal-fired power plants set for retirement to keep producing electricity to meet rising U.S. power demand amid growth in data centers, artificial intelligence and electric cars. Trump has long promised to boost what he calls “beautiful” coal to fire power plants and for other uses, but the industry has been declining for decades.

